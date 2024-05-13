Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 13.

🍔 With the onset of warmth and sunshine, many New Englanders are taking the opportunity to fire up that grill. Nothing says summer like outdoor eating and barbeques, and if you missed the Newport Burger Bender in February, now is the perfect opportunity to consider having a household burger bonanza.WUN’s Ruthie Wood with more - What’s in season? A May Hope Street farmers market has fresh cheese and Asian flairs.

🎶 The Crash Test Dummies and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy rocked The JPT over the last few days. WUN’s Jack Casey was on hand for The Crash Test Dummies' performance - Concert Recap & Photo Gallery: Crash Test Dummies rock The JPT.

🎸 Speaking of music, music festival season is here! WUN’s Ken Abrams has a look at who is coming to the area this summer: 2024 New England Summer Music Festival Guide.

🍽️ It’s every native Rhode Islander’s dream: bowls of creamy, chunky clam chowder, linguini and fresh littlenecks, deep-fried and crunchy clam cakes, chorizo and clams, and mounds of “New England Thanksgiving:” chopped clams mixed with bread, spices, roasted, and served in a large quahog shell, otherwise known as a “stuffie.” WUN’s Ruthie Wood with more - It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18

🚢 Newport would get a considerable financial boost from visiting cruise ships under legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and passed by the House of Representatives last week. The legislation (2024-H 8027A), which is backed by the City Council, authorizes the city to raise the landing and boarding fees it collects from cruise ships that stop by the city. Currently, the city collects $3 for each passenger when a ship lands, and again when it embarks from the city. The legislation enables the city to raise that fee to $10, for a total of $20 for each passenger when cruise ships visit. The fee has not been raised since 2014. Read More

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming southwest in the morning.

Tonight: There is a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. The southwest wind will be 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SSW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 7 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:26 am & 12:56 pm | Low tide at 6:12 am & 5:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 27% lighting.

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open jam at 7 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Special wasabi goat cheese from Simmons Farm encourages Japanese-inspired, Asian-fusion meals

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 10 – 13

Bogan’s doctors have started cloning the voices of other willing Rhode Island patients and hope to bring the technology to hospitals around the world.

Already drawing boos in the Garden because of a hit on Marchand that the Bruins are calling a sucker punch, Bennett scored the game-tying goal in Game 4 on Sunday night after sending Coyle tumbling into Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston’s team ERA dropped to 2.75, the only one in the majors below 3.00. It’s the club’s lowest this late in the season since 1920.

Governor McKee, Always Learning Rhode Island Host Partial WaterFire Lighting to Celebrate Learn365RI

No. 1 seed Salve Regina secured a 4-2 walk-off win over the No. 2 seed United States Coast Guard Academy in game five of the NEWMAC championships.

Crash Test Dummies appear at The JPT on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Alliance Française de Newport to Host L’Heure du Thé Tea Hour

Newport County to experience several road closures and lane shifts from May 11 to May 18, 2024

Middletown Earth Day Art Contest artwork on display at the Middletown Public Library

