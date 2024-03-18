Good Morning!

WUN’s Ken Abrams captured the fun at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday night, our event that included a performance by the AOH Men’s Singers and AOH Pipes & Drums Band. Photo Gallery

I photographed the 2024 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. As soon as possible this morning, I’ll have a full photo gallery up on our website.

On Saturday night, WUN’s Jack Casey was on hand at Jamestown Arts Center for Newport Live’s show featuring Jax Hollow and Steve Allain. Photo Gallery

WUN’s Ruthie Wood reports on Salve Regina University’s 2024 French Film Festival, which kicked off yesterday and runs through April 2. Read More

A full photo gallery of the 68th Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (including our lucky capture of a parade proposal).

Newport Police & Dispatch Log for Parade Day Weekend

Beginning today, the City of Newport’s utility contractor, Boyle & Fogarty Inc., will begin work at Thames Street and Washington Square to replace an aging water main. While overnight work is scheduled for the project, this phase will be performed during daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and require detours. Read More

Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today: Cloudy through midday, then gradually clearing, with a high near 49. Light northwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm | 12 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:20 am & 3:46 pm | Low tide at 10:40 am & 9:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.3 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month

7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

Live Music & Entertainment

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Newport County Government

