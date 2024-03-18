What's Up in Newport: Monday, March 18
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
WUN’s Ken Abrams captured the fun at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday night, our event that included a performance by the AOH Men’s Singers and AOH Pipes & Drums Band. Photo Gallery
I photographed the 2024 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. As soon as possible this morning, I’ll have a full photo gallery up on our website.
On Saturday night, WUN’s Jack Casey was on hand at Jamestown Arts Center for Newport Live’s show featuring Jax Hollow and Steve Allain. Photo Gallery
WUN’s Ruthie Wood reports on Salve Regina University’s 2024 French Film Festival, which kicked off yesterday and runs through April 2. Read More
A full photo gallery of the 68th Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (including our lucky capture of a parade proposal).
Newport Police & Dispatch Log for Parade Day Weekend
Beginning today, the City of Newport’s utility contractor, Boyle & Fogarty Inc., will begin work at Thames Street and Washington Square to replace an aging water main. While overnight work is scheduled for the project, this phase will be performed during daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and require detours. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Cloudy through midday, then gradually clearing, with a high near 49. Light northwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind around 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm | 12 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:20 am & 3:46 pm | Low tide at 10:40 am & 9:41 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.3 days, 59% lighting.
Things To Do
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Concert Photos: Jax Hollow brings hot guitar grooves to the Jamestown Arts Center
Rhode Island FC makes history with inaugural USL Championship match
Rhode Island FC’s historic inaugural match at Beirne Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw against New Mexico United on Saturday evening.
Salve Regina University presents their 2024 French Film Festival
A 1.5-mile stretch of East Bay Bike Path will be closed from March 19 – 22
DEM Announces that 1.5 Mile Stretch of the East Bay Bike Path in Riverside will be Closed from March 19-22 for Repair Work
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million. Powerball reaches $600 million
If you’re feeling some St. Patrick’s Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket. Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rollovers.
Washington Square traffic detour starts March 18
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend begins with AOH Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers at Midtown Oyster Bar
Smokey Robinson to perform at Providence Performing Arts Center in April 2024
Obituary: Michael “Mike” Marques
Born on November 8, 1946, in Newport, RI, he was the son of Manuel and Agnes Marques.
Obituary: Cheryl (Hibbad) Ferreira
February 23, 1947 – February 20, 2024
