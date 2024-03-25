What's Up in Newport: Monday, March 25
A look at what's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport.
Hello,
Today is Monday, March 25. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…
🗓️ On this day in local history,
March 25, 1991: At the 63rd Annual Academy Awards, actor Jeremy Irons won the Best Actor Award for his performance as Claus von Bülow in the 1990 film Reversal of Fortune. Read More
March 25, 1947: Claudine Schneider, the first woman elected from Rhode Island to the U.S. House of Representatives, was born. Read More
March 25, 1903: Francis Nunzio Carlone (Frankie Carle) was born in Providence. A keyboardist in the big band era, Carle was fronting his band by 1935, when he became known as the “Wizard of the Keyboard.” Read More
🎵 In the second of a dozen-city tour, Raul Malo dropped into The JPT to perform in front of a sold-out audience on Saturday night. WUN’s Jack Casey was there → Raul Malo: His arresting voice captivates sold-out Jane Pickens Theater
🎶 Iconic 60s hitmaker Micky Dolenz of the legendary band The Monkees stopped at the Greenwich Odeum on Sunday with rare stories about the band and classic tunes, thrilling the near-sell-out crowd. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there → Concert Photos: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees charms the Greenwich Odeum crowd with songs and stories
📚 Bristol BookFest returns April 5-6 for its fourth year of enriching the East Bay community with classic literature. This year, the festival celebrates the great American novel “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville. WUN’s Ruthie Wood reports - Town of Bristol v. The Great White Whale: The 2024 Bristol BookFest takes on American classic “Moby Dick”
💰 Senator Whitehouse announced on Saturday that IYRS School of Technology & Trades, Newport Mental Health, and the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County are among 36 Rhode Island projects that will split $20.2 million in federal investments. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy, with a north wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind around 18 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 7:02 pm | 12 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:47 am & 9:03 pm | Low tide at 2:11 am & 2:19 pm.
Moon: Full Moon. 14.6 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm: Squishy Circuits at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Gaelic and Garlic at Vasco Da Gama Hall
6 pm: Vinyl Sticker Workshop for Adults at Newport Public Library
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7:30 pm: Bike Newport Full Moon Ride at Equality Park
Live Music & Entertainment
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm
Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 23 – 30)
Forum Lodge to host annual Gaelic and Garlic Dinner on March 25
City Council Preview: Easton’s Beach, Newport Skatepark on the docket for March 27 meeting
Save The Bay’s new Hamilton Family Aquarium will open on March 28
Middletown hosting Annual Easter Egg Hunt postponed to March 30
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending
Senator Whitehouse: More than $20.2 million is heading to R.I. to support 36 local projects
Sardella’s will celebrate its 44th Anniversary in April by offering its original menu and pricing
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now
Celebrate and explore Newport's historic burial sites this April and May
Town of Bristol v. The Great White Whale: The 2024 Bristol BookFest takes on American classic “Moby Dick”
The Latest
Raul Malo: His arresting voice captivates sold-out Jane Pickens Theater
Malo has been featuring Monica Rizzio as a warm-up act, inviting her for a duet at the show’s close. As the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs, his total sense of comfort on the stage immediately puts one at ease.
This Day In History: March 25, 1991– Jeremy Irons wins Best Actor for portrayal of Claus von Bülow
The film recounts the true story of Claus von Bülow who was twice tried on charges of attempted murder after his wife
This Day In History: March 25, 1947—Claudine Schneider, first woman elected from Rhode Island to House of Representatives is born
Elected in 1980, the political trailblazer also was the first Republican Representative to serve the state in more than 40 years.
This Day in RI History: March 25, 1903, musician Frankie Carle born in Providence
Nicknamed “The Wizard of the Keyboard”
Concert Photos: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees charms the Greenwich Odeum crowd with songs and stories
Founding member of The Monkees covers the hits and more!
Town of Bristol v. The Great White Whale: The 2024 Bristol BookFest takes on American classic “Moby Dick”
The April 5-6 event will showcase how classic literature can be made accessible and multidisciplinary
Newport Navy Choristers to perform at St. Mary’s Church on April 26
A non-profit group consisting of many active and retired military service members and their families, the chorus will perform a repertoire of patriotic and popular songs that will appeal to everyone.
Celebrate and explore Newport’s historic burial sites this April and May
This April and May, Rhode Island will promote awareness of its historic burial sites. While events occur across the state, many of them can be enjoyed in the City of Newport.
April programming at Tiverton Public Library includes talks, films, and poetry
Upcoming Adult Programs at Tiverton Public Library
Senator Whitehouse: More than $20.2 million is heading to R.I. to support 36 local projects
Whitehouse-supported earmarks to create jobs, expand community-based services, and upgrade infrastructure were successfully included in Minibus funding bill
Sardella’s will celebrate its 44th Anniversary in April by offering its original menu and pricing
In celebration of 44 years in business, Sardella’s Italian Restaurant in Newport will offer its original menu and pricing on select dates in April!
‘The Goonies’, ‘The Sandlot’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, and ‘E.T.’ are all returning to the big screen in Newport
The Jane Pickens Theater kicks off Sunday Family Series
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Starting Friday night, April 5 at 5 p.m. through Monday morning, April 8 at 7 a.m., extended weekend left lane closures are scheduled on both Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway overpass.
Recent Local Obituaries
More Local Headlines
