Hello,

Today is Monday, March 25. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…

🗓️ On this day in local history,

March 25, 1991: At the 63rd Annual Academy Awards, actor Jeremy Irons won the Best Actor Award for his performance as Claus von Bülow in the 1990 film Reversal of Fortune. Read More

March 25, 1947: Claudine Schneider, the first woman elected from Rhode Island to the U.S. House of Representatives, was born. Read More

March 25, 1903: Francis Nunzio Carlone (Frankie Carle) was born in Providence. A keyboardist in the big band era, Carle was fronting his band by 1935, when he became known as the “Wizard of the Keyboard.” Read More

🎵 In the second of a dozen-city tour, Raul Malo dropped into The JPT to perform in front of a sold-out audience on Saturday night. WUN’s Jack Casey was there → Raul Malo: His arresting voice captivates sold-out Jane Pickens Theater

🎶 Iconic 60s hitmaker Micky Dolenz of the legendary band The Monkees stopped at the Greenwich Odeum on Sunday with rare stories about the band and classic tunes, thrilling the near-sell-out crowd. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there → Concert Photos: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees charms the Greenwich Odeum crowd with songs and stories

📚 Bristol BookFest returns April 5-6 for its fourth year of enriching the East Bay community with classic literature. This year, the festival celebrates the great American novel “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville. WUN’s Ruthie Wood reports - Town of Bristol v. The Great White Whale: The 2024 Bristol BookFest takes on American classic “Moby Dick”

💰 Senator Whitehouse announced on Saturday that IYRS School of Technology & Trades, Newport Mental Health, and the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County are among 36 Rhode Island projects that will split $20.2 million in federal investments. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy, with a north wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until March 26, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: NNE wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind around 18 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 7:02 pm | 12 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:47 am & 9:03 pm | Low tide at 2:11 am & 2:19 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 14.6 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Trending

The Latest

Malo has been featuring Monica Rizzio as a warm-up act, inviting her for a duet at the show’s close. As the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs, his total sense of comfort on the stage immediately puts one at ease.

The film recounts the true story of Claus von Bülow who was twice tried on charges of attempted murder after his wife

Elected in 1980, the political trailblazer also was the first Republican Representative to serve the state in more than 40 years.

Nicknamed “The Wizard of the Keyboard”

Founding member of The Monkees covers the hits and more!

Malo has been featuring Monica Rizzio as a warm-up act, inviting her for a duet at the show’s close. As the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs, his total sense of comfort on the stage immediately puts one at ease.

The April 5-6 event will showcase how classic literature can be made accessible and multidisciplinary

A non-profit group consisting of many active and retired military service members and their families, the chorus will perform a repertoire of patriotic and popular songs that will appeal to everyone.

This April and May, Rhode Island will promote awareness of its historic burial sites. While events occur across the state, many of them can be enjoyed in the City of Newport.

Upcoming Adult Programs at Tiverton Public Library

Whitehouse-supported earmarks to create jobs, expand community-based services, and upgrade infrastructure were successfully included in Minibus funding bill

In celebration of 44 years in business, Sardella’s Italian Restaurant in Newport will offer its original menu and pricing on select dates in April!

The Jane Pickens Theater kicks off Sunday Family Series

Starting Friday night, April 5 at 5 p.m. through Monday morning, April 8 at 7 a.m., extended weekend left lane closures are scheduled on both Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway overpass.

Recent Local Obituaries

More Local Headlines

WJAR: Police looking for help finding Middletown teen

WLNE: Middletown Police searching for missing 17-year-old

WPRI: Police looking for a missing Middletown teen

Offer For What’sUpNewp Readers

Don't miss your chance to explore Piedmont and Turin in October with Chef Kevin O’Donnell, Chef and Owner of Giusto restaurant in Newport, and Giusto’s General Manager Katie Ellis. This culinary journey is organized by Oldways, a nonprofit group known for its culinary journeys and for introducing Americans to the Mediterranean Diet and olive oil.

As a What'sUpNewp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount! ﻿Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.