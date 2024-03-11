What's Up in Newport: Monday, March 11
🚧 Drivers traveling on the Mount Hope Bridge will begin to experience delays today as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority begins a period of lane restrictions. The restrictions, which are scheduled to begin today, are to enable cable air flow testing, part of the design of the Mount Hope dehumidification project., RITBA officials said. Read More
💰For New England, wage increases are outpacing declining inflation, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report released last week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz, with the story - New England: Wages increasing faster than inflation
🎭 “Frozen” at the Providence Performing Arts Center is a fun and satisfying show. If you’ve got tickets, you’re going to have a blast. If you don’t, get some. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with the review - Theatre Review: ‘Frozen’ at PPAC is a fun and satisfying show
🩰 In an email to supporters and fans on Saturday, March 9, Newport Contemporary Ballet announced that Executive Director Peter Bramante is no longer with the company. Read More
🚗 Officials from the City of Newport will announce today that it will offer free rideshare services via Uber following the annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16, 2024. Read More
🏈 Booed and benched the past two years in New England, quarterback Mac Jones is headed home to Jacksonville to become a backup. Read More
☘️ Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 15, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! There will be a performance by AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more. Read More
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from March 11, 08:00 AM EDT until March 12, 01:00 AM EDT
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: WNW wind 17 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 36 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 16 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 6:47 pm | 11 hours and 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:17 am & 9:41 pm | Low tide at 2:46 am & 2:57 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.8 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 3 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Women’s History Month: Ruth Buzzi … or is that Gladys Ormphby
Who could ever forget Gladys Ormphby, that feisty spinster, a favorite of Dan Rowan and Dick Martin’s “Laugh-In.”
A backcountry skier has died on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington in icy conditions; 2 others injured
A backcountry skier has died on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington in icy conditions, officials said Sunday. At least two people were rescued during a search that extended through a stormy night and into Sunday morning.
New England: Wages increasing faster than inflation
For New England, wage increases are outpacing declining inflation, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report, released last week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Patriots agree to trade QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a 6th-round draft pick, AP source says
Booed and benched the past two years in New England, quarterback Mac Jones is headed home to become a backup.
Lulu, a dog of extraordinary charm and companionship, seeks her loving forever home
Lulu, who is available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown is a 5-year-old female large mixed-breed dog.
No. 2 UConn overcomes 15-2 deficit to beat Providence 74-60 and likely seal No. 1 NCAA seed
UConn coach Dan Hurley didn’t like the way Saturday night’s game against Providence started. He made sure to enjoy the finish.
David Pastrnak reaches 40 goals as Bruins beat fading Penguins 5-1
No. 9 UConn overcomes injury to Edwards, beats Providence 86-53 to advance in Big East Tournament
No. 9 UConn has become used to overcoming injuries and the Huskies had to do it again on Saturday.
Brown scores 12 off the bench, Rhode Island downs Fordham 58-50
Tyson Brown led Rhode Island past Fordham on Saturday with 12 points off of the bench in a 58-50 victory.
Brown beats Yale 84-81 in OT on last-second 3-pointer
Aaron Cooley’s 3-pointer in the final second lifted Brown to an 84-81 overtime victory over Yale on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Sellout announced for Rhode Island FC’s inaugural match
Sellout announced for the inaugural match at Beirne Stadium for Rhode Island FC on Saturday, March 16th, which will feature a capacity crowd.
Newport Contemporary Ballet announces leadership changes
In an email to supporters and fans on Saturday, March 9, Newport Contemporary Ballet announced that Executive Director Peter Bramante is no longer with the company.
Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Newport to offer free rideshare services during annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 9 – 16)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.
Sewage Spill closes western Bristol Harbor to shellfishing
All waters north of a line extending from the southernmost tip of Usher Point in Bristol to the northernmost tip of Hog Island will be closed to shellfish harvest beginning at sunrise on March 9.
Recap: This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly
Speaker Shekarchi announces 2024 housing legislation, Senate leaders unveil Rhode Island HEALTH Initiative, and more.
