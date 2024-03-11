Good Morning!

🚧 Drivers traveling on the Mount Hope Bridge will begin to experience delays today as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority begins a period of lane restrictions. The restrictions, which are scheduled to begin today, are to enable cable air flow testing, part of the design of the Mount Hope dehumidification project., RITBA officials said. Read More

💰For New England, wage increases are outpacing declining inflation, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report released last week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz, with the story - New England: Wages increasing faster than inflation

🎭 “Frozen” at the Providence Performing Arts Center is a fun and satisfying show. If you’ve got tickets, you’re going to have a blast. If you don’t, get some. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with the review - Theatre Review: ‘Frozen’ at PPAC is a fun and satisfying show

🩰 In an email to supporters and fans on Saturday, March 9, Newport Contemporary Ballet announced that Executive Director Peter Bramante is no longer with the company. Read More

🚗 Officials from the City of Newport will announce today that it will offer free rideshare services via Uber following the annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16, 2024. Read More

🏈 Booed and benched the past two years in New England, quarterback Mac Jones is headed home to Jacksonville to become a backup. Read More

☘️ Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 15, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! There will be a performance by AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more. Read More

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until March 12, 02:00 AM EDT

Today: WNW wind 17 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 36 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 16 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 6:47 pm | 11 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:17 am & 9:41 pm | Low tide at 2:46 am & 2:57 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.8 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

Live Music & Entertainment

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Newport County Government

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Who could ever forget Gladys Ormphby, that feisty spinster, a favorite of Dan Rowan and Dick Martin’s “Laugh-In.”

A backcountry skier has died on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington in icy conditions, officials said Sunday. At least two people were rescued during a search that extended through a stormy night and into Sunday morning.

For New England, wage increases are outpacing declining inflation, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report, released last week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Booed and benched the past two years in New England, quarterback Mac Jones is headed home to become a backup.

Lulu, who is available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown is a 5-year-old female large mixed-breed dog.

UConn coach Dan Hurley didn’t like the way Saturday night’s game against Providence started. He made sure to enjoy the finish.

No. 9 UConn has become used to overcoming injuries and the Huskies had to do it again on Saturday.

Tyson Brown led Rhode Island past Fordham on Saturday with 12 points off of the bench in a 58-50 victory.

Aaron Cooley’s 3-pointer in the final second lifted Brown to an 84-81 overtime victory over Yale on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Sellout announced for the inaugural match at Beirne Stadium for Rhode Island FC on Saturday, March 16th, which will feature a capacity crowd.

In an email to supporters and fans on Saturday, March 9, Newport Contemporary Ballet announced that Executive Director Peter Bramante is no longer with the company.

Newport to offer free rideshare services during annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.

All waters north of a line extending from the southernmost tip of Usher Point in Bristol to the northernmost tip of Hog Island will be closed to shellfish harvest beginning at sunrise on March 9.

Speaker Shekarchi announces 2024 housing legislation, Senate leaders unveil Rhode Island HEALTH Initiative, and more.

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

The Boston Globe: Exhibit at Rosecliff mansion highlights African heritage stories during Newport’s Gilded Age

East Bay RI: Portsmouth Compact breaks out of its shackles again