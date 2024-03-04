Good Morning! Today is Monday, March 4.

🗓️ On This Day: Benjamin Waterhouse, a pioneer of the smallpox vaccine, was born in Newport, Rhode Island on this day in 1754. Read More

🎶 IYRS Summer Gala: This year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will take the stage! Read More

👉 Herren Illuminates Hope: Governor McKee will deliver remarks at a State House lighting this evening at 5 pm to celebrate the 5th annual Wellness Week. The event is organized by the Herren Project, a Portsmouth-based non-profit organization that helps individuals and families affected by substance use disorder. Read More

🚧 Traffic Alert: Drivers traveling on the Newport Pell Bridge will want to prepare for lane shifts this week as there are changes to the traffic pattern at the Newport Pell Bridge plaza. Read More

🖼️ Check It Out: Newport is filled with fine art galleries and art shops, but tourists and natives alike may be missing an intimate gallery space nestled in the heart of Hammetts Hotel. Read More

Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: There is a chance of rain, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 40. Northeast wind around eight mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind around 7 kt. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm | 11 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:28 am & 2:01 pm | Low tide at 7:44 am & 7:25 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.6 days, 45% lighting.

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting this week

Aquidneck Island Cornhole League kicks off season on March 4

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)

RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown

Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7

What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8

Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10

He is well-known for being the first doctor to test the smallpox vaccine in the United States, which he carried out on his own family.

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday, and the NBA-best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest winning margin in franchise history, drubbing the weary Golden State Warriors 140-88 on Sunday.

League of Women Voters to Host Discussion on Same-Day Voter Registration

December 12, 1942 – March 01, 2024

Kyle Palmieri scored three times in the first period for his third career hat trick and the New York Islanders coasted to a 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night for their third straight win.

No. 10 UConn completed an 11th unbeaten Big East regular season on Saturday.

In 1914, they opened their own business school, Johnson & Wales Business School.

Sherif Kenney had 22 points in Bryant’s 101-82 win against NJIT on Saturday night.

Gibson Jimerson scored 30 points and Saint Louis held off Rhode Island 94-91 on Saturday night.

Justin Moore’s 15 points helped Villanova defeat Providence 71-60 on Saturday.

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.

Scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024, this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will take the stage!

That ticking clock is why the Museum at Bethel Woods, located on the site of the festival, is immersed in a five-year project to sift facts from the legends and collect firsthand Woodstock memories before they fade away.

Tatum had just two points in the first quarter, but finished with his 22nd game this season scoring at least 30 points.

The donated facility at A1’s headquarters includes a golf studio and two launch monitors for practice and simulated play.

Karen Iglehart’s “Progressions” exhibits at Hammetts Hotel now through April 30th

Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and upended child care, the CDC says parents can start treating the virus like other respiratory illnesses.

Rhode Island names Colin Channer as seventh poet laureate

CVS Health will start filling prescriptions for mifepristone in Rhode Island and neighboring Massachusetts “in the weeks ahead,” spokeswoman Amy Thibault said Friday.

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Portsmouth penthouse sets record for highest condo sale ever

America’s lobster fishing business dipped in catch while grappling with challenges including a changing ocean environment and new rules designed to protect rare whales.

Rhode Island’s financial statements show state in relatively strong financial position

Newport Police make one arrest on Thursday, February 29.

