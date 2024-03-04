What's Up in Newport: Monday, March 4
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
Good Morning! Today is Monday, March 4.
🗓️ On This Day: Benjamin Waterhouse, a pioneer of the smallpox vaccine, was born in Newport, Rhode Island on this day in 1754. Read More
🎶 IYRS Summer Gala: This year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will take the stage! Read More
👉 Herren Illuminates Hope: Governor McKee will deliver remarks at a State House lighting this evening at 5 pm to celebrate the 5th annual Wellness Week. The event is organized by the Herren Project, a Portsmouth-based non-profit organization that helps individuals and families affected by substance use disorder. Read More
🚧 Traffic Alert: Drivers traveling on the Newport Pell Bridge will want to prepare for lane shifts this week as there are changes to the traffic pattern at the Newport Pell Bridge plaza. Read More
🖼️ Check It Out: Newport is filled with fine art galleries and art shops, but tourists and natives alike may be missing an intimate gallery space nestled in the heart of Hammetts Hotel. Read More
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: There is a chance of rain, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 40. Northeast wind around eight mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind around 7 kt. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm | 11 hours and 26 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:28 am & 2:01 pm | Low tide at 7:44 am & 7:25 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.6 days, 45% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm: Craft Beer Week: Half Price Pints & Beer Flights at Taproot Brewing
11 am to 6 pm: Blind Beer Tastings at Taproot Brewing
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Discover Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 10 am
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 3 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 1 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Aquidneck Island Cornhole League kicks off season on March 4
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)
RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown
Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7
What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8
Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
On This Day In History – March 4, 1754: Benjamin Waterhouse, smallpox vaccine pioneer, born in Newport
He is well-known for being the first doctor to test the smallpox vaccine in the United States, which he carried out on his own family.
Brown, Tatum lead Celtics to 3rd-biggest win in franchise history, 140-88 over weary Warriors
Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday, and the NBA-best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest winning margin in franchise history, drubbing the weary Golden State Warriors 140-88 on Sunday.
League of Women Voters of Newport County to host discussion on same-day voter registration
Obituary: Young Ho Ok
December 12, 1942 – March 01, 2024
Kyle Palmieri’s 1st-period hat trick leads Islanders past Bruins 5-1
Kyle Palmieri scored three times in the first period for his third career hat trick and the New York Islanders coasted to a 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night for their third straight win.
No. 10 UConn closes undefeated Big East regular season with 65-42 rout of Providence
No. 10 UConn completed an 11th unbeaten Big East regular season on Saturday.
Women’s History Month: Meet Miss Johnson and Miss Wales
In 1914, they opened their own business school, Johnson & Wales Business School.
Kenney scores 22 as Bryant beats NJIT 101-82
Sherif Kenney had 22 points in Bryant’s 101-82 win against NJIT on Saturday night.
Jimerson scores 30 as Saint Louis holds off Rhode Island 94-91
Gibson Jimerson scored 30 points and Saint Louis held off Rhode Island 94-91 on Saturday night.
Moore scores 15, Villanova beats Providence 71-60
Justin Moore’s 15 points helped Villanova defeat Providence 71-60 on Saturday.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue to perform at IYRS Summer Gala
Scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024, this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will take the stage!
Peace, music and memories: As the 1960s fade, historians scramble to capture Woodstock’s voices
That ticking clock is why the Museum at Bethel Woods, located on the site of the festival, is immersed in a five-year project to sift facts from the legends and collect firsthand Woodstock memories before they fade away.
Celtics overcome Doncic’s triple-double to beat Mavericks 138-110 for 10th straight win
Tatum had just two points in the first quarter, but finished with his 22nd game this season scoring at least 30 points.
FabNewport cuts ribbon at First Tee Facility donated by A1 Roofing & Construction
The donated facility at A1’s headquarters includes a golf studio and two launch monitors for practice and simulated play.
A new oil painting exhibition brings Buddhist philosophy to a Newport hotel
Karen Iglehart’s “Progressions” exhibits at Hammetts Hotel now through April 30th
The CDC has relaxed COVID guidelines. Will schools and day cares follow suit?
Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and upended child care, the CDC says parents can start treating the virus like other respiratory illnesses.
Colin Channer named Rhode Island’s seventh poet laureate
CVS and Walgreens plan to start dispensing abortion pill mifepristone soon
CVS Health will start filling prescriptions for mifepristone in Rhode Island and neighboring Massachusetts “in the weeks ahead,” spokeswoman Amy Thibault said Friday.
Recap: This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly
Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.
Portsmouth penthouse sells for record-breaking $4.5 million
Lobster catch dips to lowest level since 2009 as fishers grapple with climate change, whale rules
America’s lobster fishing business dipped in catch while grappling with challenges including a changing ocean environment and new rules designed to protect rare whales.
Rhode Island’s financial statements show state in relatively strong position
Newport Police Dispatch and Arrest Log: Feb. 29 – March 1
Newport Police make one arrest on Thursday, February 29.