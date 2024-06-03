Good Monday Morning!

⚓ It was a weekend of ribbon cuttings around Aquidneck Island - Friends of Newport Skatepark celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, Newport Spring Park celebrated its opening on Saturday, and the Portsmouth Community Playground opened on Saturday.

⚓ New this summer, Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation (CISF) is offering community boating lessons and bay adventures geared towards adults. The foundation is traditionally involved in youth programming out of Fort Getty; STEM classes, coastal camps, youth sailing, and after-school programs all make up their robust offerings for Jamestown’s kids and teens. Read More

⚓ Picking up two wins, the Salve Regina University baseball team had a great weekend at the NCAA DIII National Championships. After a Sunday off, the Seahawks return to the field at 1:15 pm today to take on Wisconsin Whitewater.

⚓ Speaking of baseball, the Newport Gulls get their 2024 season underway on Tuesday night against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. The Gulls will host their home opener on Wednesday night when the Vermont Mountaineers come to town.

⚓ ICYMI: Summer entertainment returns to Easton’s Beach in July and August.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low of around 56. The east wind is around six mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:39 am & 6:10 pm | Low tide at 11:06 am.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 25.8 days, 15% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater: Nee Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering Ego from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

On WhatsUpNewp.com

June 1st was a really good day for the children and families of Aquidneck Island. The entire community gathered on Turnpike Avenue to celebrate the Four Hearts Foundation as they opened their new inclusive and adaptive playground.

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 31 – June 3, 2024

Elliot’s Ride for Everyone is for all ages, styles, mobilities, numbers of wheels, and number of legs – yes, leashed pets are welcome!

Perfect Saturday Sets St. Francis Yacht Club on Path to Women’s 2v2 Team Race Title

Javier Báez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat Boston 8-4 to send the Red Sox to their first loss on a Sunday and earn a split of their four-game series.

NCAA DIII CWS: Mulligan blanks Warhawks as Seahawks win 2-0 battle

This summer, enjoy sailing in Narragansett Bay and around Newport Harbor with community programs and lessons

An architectural feat, the park honors the site’s historical and environmental significance

Recent Local Obituaries

Linda G. Gordon

Kelly Duda

Muriel Doval

