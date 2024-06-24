What's Up in Newport: Monday, June 24
Hello, today is Monday, June 24.
🗓️ Jacqueline Bouvier and Sen. John F. Kennedy announced their engagement on this day in 1953. After she accepted his proposal, Kennedy presented her with a 2.88-carat diamond-and-emerald engagement ring. Read More
🚨 A water search for a 20-year-old missing swimmer took place in the water near the area known as 12 O’Clock High on Sunday. The search was expected to resume this morning.
🆕 For the first time in The Breakers’ 129-year history, the private third-floor family space occupied by generations of Vanderbilts will be open for tours beginning today. What’sUpNewp was afforded a tour of the space on Friday. Read and See More
🎬 Late last week, The JPT and Water Brothers announced that Water Brother: The Sid Abruzzi Story would screen at The JPT on July 12 and 13. Those quickly sold out, and two more dates have been added - July 16 and 17. Get tickets
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 63. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: WSW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind around 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:17 am & 10:36 pm | Low tide at 3:53 am & 3:37 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.8 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 4 pm: Tinker Club at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 6:30 pm: Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult/Teen Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Sanford Mainers at Cardines Field
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm
Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open mic jam at 7 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 3 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport Planning Board at 5 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
On WhatsUpNewp.com
On This Day In History – June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement
Christopher Bell takes the checkered flag on rain tires in the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell raised a broom over his head and clutched a 24-pound lobster in victory lane all because he earned his third Cup win of the season in an outcome that would have been impossible before this NASCAR season.
Just My Opinion: Fact-checking – critical in what will be a challenging election year
Online publications like What’sUpNewp will fact check when possible, but the real burden has shifted to where it should have always been, to the voter.
Wong and Refsnyder homer, and the Red Sox take series from Reds with 7-4 victory
The Red Sox have won seven of eight and are now a season-best six games over .500.
What’sUpNewp was invited to preview and tour the space.
Newport Gulls win late-night Pell Bridge Series clash with Ocean State Waves, 10-7
Once the game finally began shortly after 8:00, Ocean State raced out to an early lead but Newport fought back and ultimately prevailed 10-7 in the third edition of the Pell Bridge Series this season.
Rhode Island FC takes down league-leading Louisville City FC 5-2
Club-record five goals hands LouCity its first home loss of the season
Senate in Massachusetts passes bill curtailing use of plastics including bags, straws
The state Senate in Massachusetts has passed a wide-ranging bill curtailing the use of plastics, including barring the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of June 21.
Jeimer Candelario homers twice, Andrew Abbott strikes out 10 as Reds beat Red Sox 5-2
Jeimer Candelario homered twice, Andrew Abbott struck out a season-high 10 and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 in the opener of an interleague series on a Friday night.
Drivers should expect lane closures on Pell Bridge during the week of June 23-29
Plan your commute accordingly
Temporary lane and road closures planned for nighttime hours
Temporary lane closures and road closure planned for nighttime hours
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
