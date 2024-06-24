Hello, today is Monday, June 24.

🗓️ Jacqueline Bouvier and Sen. John F. Kennedy announced their engagement on this day in 1953. After she accepted his proposal, Kennedy presented her with a 2.88-carat diamond-and-emerald engagement ring. Read More

🚨 A water search for a 20-year-old missing swimmer took place in the water near the area known as 12 O’Clock High on Sunday. The search was expected to resume this morning.

🆕 For the first time in The Breakers’ 129-year history, the private third-floor family space occupied by generations of Vanderbilts will be open for tours beginning today. What’sUpNewp was afforded a tour of the space on Friday. Read and See More

🎬 Late last week, The JPT and Water Brothers announced that Water Brother: The Sid Abruzzi Story would screen at The JPT on July 12 and 13. Those quickly sold out, and two more dates have been added - July 16 and 17. Get tickets

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

High Surf Advisory until June 24, 7:00 PM

Today: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 63. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: WSW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind around 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:17 am & 10:36 pm | Low tide at 3:53 am & 3:37 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.8 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open mic jam at 7 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Christopher Bell raised a broom over his head and clutched a 24-pound lobster in victory lane all because he earned his third Cup win of the season in an outcome that would have been impossible before this NASCAR season.

Online publications like What’sUpNewp will fact check when possible, but the real burden has shifted to where it should have always been, to the voter.

The Red Sox have won seven of eight and are now a season-best six games over .500.

What’sUpNewp was invited to preview and tour the space.

Once the game finally began shortly after 8:00, Ocean State raced out to an early lead but Newport fought back and ultimately prevailed 10-7 in the third edition of the Pell Bridge Series this season.

Club-record five goals hands LouCity its first home loss of the season

The state Senate in Massachusetts has passed a wide-ranging bill curtailing the use of plastics, including barring the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of June 21.

Jeimer Candelario homered twice, Andrew Abbott struck out a season-high 10 and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 in the opener of an interleague series on a Friday night.

Plan your commute accordingly

Temporary lane closures and road closure planned for nighttime hours

