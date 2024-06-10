Hello, today is Monday, June 10.

🗓️ One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on this day in 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade, and a re-enactment, was a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution. Read More

🍓 The signs are up on East Main Road and scattered throughout Portsmouth: U Pick Strawberries. They seem to appear magically overnight, and for children in public schools, it is the first sign that the school year is drawing to a close. In this way, you can literally taste summer. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with the story - What’s in Season: Strawberries are ripe for picking at Quonset View Farm.

👉 If you didn’t have the chance to take advantage of Newport County days over the weekend, you still have today! Newport County residents and hospitality industry employees can enjoy free admission or discounts at 15 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties. Read More

⚾ Best of luck to the Rogers High School Baseball team as they take on West Warwick at McCarthy Field in the Division 3 Championship today at 6:30 pm.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:37 am & 11:57 pm | Low tide at 4:58 am & 4:37 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering Ego from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

For a French treat, try making sweet strawberry crêpes with a bushel of the freshest berries

One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on June 10th, 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade and a re-enactment, was a pivital moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution.

The Mavericks can stop worrying about who Boston’s best player is. Everyone is contributing to the Celtics’ quest for an unprecedented 18th NBA championship.

Unless something changes, the island’s only other cannabis dispensary will sell all its remaining supplies by September at the latest, and Martha’s Vineyard will run out of pot entirely, affecting more than 230 registered medical users and thousands more recreational ones.

The Newport Gulls led for a majority of Sunday evening’s matchup with the Bristol Blues, but a rough eighth inning for Newport turned out to be the difference as Bristol came out on top 3-2 in a rematch of last year’s championship series.

David Hamilton homered and doubled, shaking off an early error at shortstop to help the Boston Red Sox rally past the Chicago White Sox 6-4 in 10 innings Sunday.

Nine young people named “Citizens of Boys Town” in Moving Ceremony

Club will look to regain momentum at Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday

The overlook at the top of the bluffs, the parking lot, and the top of the stairs remains open.

The $10 million bond question will provide funds for infrastructure advancing arts and culture in Rhode Island, including $2 million to support Newport Contemporary Ballet’s efforts to construct Newport’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.

John Bordieri was dubbed by some as the “calamari ninja” for standing wordlessly, clad head-to-toe in black, and holding a platter of lightly buttered, sautéed squid on a Rhode Island beach during a video roll call of states that formally made Joe Biden the party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

Lawmakers praise funding for education, health care provider reimbursements, pension adjustments

