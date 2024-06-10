What's Up in Newport: Monday, June 10
Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners, Hospitality Employees & Newport County Days, and more.
Hello, today is Monday, June 10.
🗓️ One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on this day in 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade, and a re-enactment, was a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution. Read More
🍓 The signs are up on East Main Road and scattered throughout Portsmouth: U Pick Strawberries. They seem to appear magically overnight, and for children in public schools, it is the first sign that the school year is drawing to a close. In this way, you can literally taste summer. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with the story - What’s in Season: Strawberries are ripe for picking at Quonset View Farm.
👉 If you didn’t have the chance to take advantage of Newport County days over the weekend, you still have today! Newport County residents and hospitality industry employees can enjoy free admission or discounts at 15 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties. Read More
⚾ Best of luck to the Rogers High School Baseball team as they take on West Warwick at McCarthy Field in the Division 3 Championship today at 6:30 pm.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:37 am & 11:57 pm | Low tide at 4:58 am & 4:37 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm: Hospitality Employees & Newport County Days 2024 throughout Newport County
10 am to 5 pm: There's No Place Like Home: Adoption Special at Potter League for Animals
6:30 pm: Energy Efficiency opportunities- A discussion with Rhode Island's Office of Energy Resources at Portsmouth Free Public Library
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering Ego from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm
Happening This Week
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
