🎉 The 65th Newport Folk Festival wrapped up with a performance by Conan O’Brien and friends. As soon as possible this morning, we’ll have photos and a story up on our website from day 3 of the festival. In the meantime, here’s coverage from our weekend out there at Fort Adams so far.

🏫 With the opening of school just over a month away, the dispute between the Newport teachers’ union and school administration is still unsettled, with a third and perhaps final day of mediation scheduled for Tuesday, according to Jennifer Azevedo, deputy director of the National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI). WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story - Newport school dispute heads to what may be a final mediation session.

👉 WUN’s Gerry Goldstein's latest column is here - Mum’s the word on what’s driving GOP lackeys.

Charter Books will present Joan Baez for a sold-out event at The JPT tonight. Poet, essayist, cultural critic, and National Book Award finalist Hanif Abdurraqib will interview Joan. WUN will cover the event.

From bluegrass to rap, drag to poetry, July 27, 2024 was a day to remember

While they would have their best pitching performance in a long time, the bats went surprisingly cold, leading to a 2-0 defeat on a rainy night in Newport.

Many decades ago, when I was a college student convinced I knew everything there was to know, in a conversation with my father I labelled someone a hypocrite.

“We are scheduled for a third day of mediation on July 30. No other dates scheduled (for anything) after that,” Azevedo says.

Indie band discusses local roots, recent tours, and excitement for festival’s star-studded lineup

In a game that was tied five times, matching the most in the major leagues this season, New York led 3-0 and 4-3, and Boston went ahead 5-4, 6-5 and 8-6.

Second-half substitutes Doyle and Herivaux power club to third-straight win

Dolly Parton-inspired debut album takes center stage as artist performs on festival’s innovative bicycle-powered platform

Historic festival thrills fans with diverse line up of artists

Artist discusses genre-defying sound, vinyl release, and extensive US tour following festival appearance

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m., followed by a chance of showers. The sky is cloudy but gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. The southwest wind is 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: There is a slight chance of showers between midnight and 5 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. The south wind will be around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: A west wind 7 to 9 kt will become SW in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m., followed by a chance of showers. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 8 kt. There is a slight chance of showers between midnight and 5 am., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:37 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:52 am & 3:28 pm | Low tide at 8:12 am & 10:41 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.1 days, 40% lighting.

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Naticks from 4 pm to 7 pm, Okie & The Bandits from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The JPT: Joan Baez In-Person Book Reading & Discussion presented with Charter Books at 6 pm

Woods Hole Film Festival to feature documentary “Linda Perry: Let it Die Here” on July 29

Salve Regina University to host ‘Bridging the Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival’ from July 30 – August 1

Open Studios event at Jamestown Arts Center on August 3 will showcase local artists

2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup announced

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

