🆕 Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation quickly reacted on Sunday to the news that President Biden would not seek election. Read More

🎾 The Tennis Hall of Fame Open and Enshrinement Weekend was a tennis fan’s dream last week. Coming just after Wimbledon concluded, Newport paid homage to the greatest of the sport in the revered grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with legends of the game Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andre Agassi, Stan Smith, Tracy Austin, The Original Nine’s Rosemary Casals and Rick Draney all in attendance.

WUN’s Veronica Bruno with the story - Week in Newport: International Tennis Hall of Fame shines.

🎹 Julliard phenom Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner was one of the highlights of Newport Classical’s last weekend of the Music Festival, in his first solo concert with the organization. He put on a display of classical works mixed in with pieces that paid homage to his Mexican heritage. All of which was a delight to the packed audience at Emmanuel Church—the wonderful headquarters for Newport Classical—on Spring Street. Even a rogue bat tried to crash the concert at the beginning before wisely heading out the door.

WUN’s Veronica Bruno with the story - Newport Classical’s Music Festival closing weekend with pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner.

🎸 Spectacle Live produced another great show at The Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday, July 20, with the John Pizzarelli Trio.

WUN’s Jack Casey with the story and photo gallery - John Pizzarelli celebrates the Great American Songbook at Jane Pickens Theater.

👉 Since 2003, when David Isay founded StoryCorps, he has been on a mission of finding hope, even at the darkest times. Now, more than two decades later, StoryCorps has just launched One Small Step, a project meant to bridge the political divide.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - StoryCorps launches “One Small Step” to bridge political divide.

🚧 RIDOT shares that the following work is on tap for the Newport Pell Bridge Approaches this week (July 20 - 26);

Newport: Rte. 138, from the JT Connell Hwy. overpass to the JT Connell Connector intersection, left lane closure for road work, Sun. night, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Newport: Rte. 138 East, from the JT Connell Hwy. overpass to the Halsey intersection, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for striping, Mon. night, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming SE after midnight. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours and 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:08 am & 9:29 pm | Low tide at 2:51 am & 2:38 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.4 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mike Milazzo from 4 pm to 7 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The JPT: Daddio at 3 pm, Show Her The Money: The Power of Funding Female Founders at 6 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23

Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 24; here’s a look at what’s on the docket

The Newport Show returns July 27 – 28

What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27

What’s Up Interview: Tommy Gardner, aka Tommy Buoy of Yachtley Crew, playing PPAC July 27

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Sunday, August 4: Silver Shadow.

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Some lose water in Tiverton following late night accident

Infosys Hall of Fame Open: Newport's final edition as an ATP 250: The unique charm of a beloved event