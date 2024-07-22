What's Up in Newport: Monday, July 22
Week in Newport: International Tennis Hall of Fame shines; Newport Classical’s Music Festival closing weekend with pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner; John Pizzarelli at The JPT; and more.
Good Morning!
🆕 Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation quickly reacted on Sunday to the news that President Biden would not seek election. Read More
🎾 The Tennis Hall of Fame Open and Enshrinement Weekend was a tennis fan’s dream last week. Coming just after Wimbledon concluded, Newport paid homage to the greatest of the sport in the revered grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with legends of the game Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andre Agassi, Stan Smith, Tracy Austin, The Original Nine’s Rosemary Casals and Rick Draney all in attendance.
WUN’s Veronica Bruno with the story - Week in Newport: International Tennis Hall of Fame shines.
🎹 Julliard phenom Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner was one of the highlights of Newport Classical’s last weekend of the Music Festival, in his first solo concert with the organization. He put on a display of classical works mixed in with pieces that paid homage to his Mexican heritage. All of which was a delight to the packed audience at Emmanuel Church—the wonderful headquarters for Newport Classical—on Spring Street. Even a rogue bat tried to crash the concert at the beginning before wisely heading out the door.
WUN’s Veronica Bruno with the story - Newport Classical’s Music Festival closing weekend with pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner.
🎸 Spectacle Live produced another great show at The Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday, July 20, with the John Pizzarelli Trio.
WUN’s Jack Casey with the story and photo gallery - John Pizzarelli celebrates the Great American Songbook at Jane Pickens Theater.
👉 Since 2003, when David Isay founded StoryCorps, he has been on a mission of finding hope, even at the darkest times. Now, more than two decades later, StoryCorps has just launched One Small Step, a project meant to bridge the political divide.
WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - StoryCorps launches “One Small Step” to bridge political divide.
🚧 RIDOT shares that the following work is on tap for the Newport Pell Bridge Approaches this week (July 20 - 26);
Newport: Rte. 138, from the JT Connell Hwy. overpass to the JT Connell Connector intersection, left lane closure for road work, Sun. night, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Newport: Rte. 138 East, from the JT Connell Hwy. overpass to the Halsey intersection, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for striping, Mon. night, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
EPA awards $4.3 billion to fund projects in 30 states to reduce climate pollution
Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine will get a total of $450 million to accelerate adoption of cold-climate heat pumps and water heaters.
Ohtani’s 473-foot drive leads 6-homer onslaught for Dodgers in 9-6 win over Red Sox
Shohei Ohtani hit a 473-foot home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep six times in a 9-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation reacts to President Biden’s announcement that he will not seek reelection
Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation was quick to react with the following statements;
StoryCorps launches “One Small Step” to bridge political divide
Since 2003, when David Isay founded StoryCorps, he has been on a mission of finding hope, even at the darkest times.
Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj, and Richard Evans inducted into the ITHF
Three legends were presented with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis surrounded by some of the greatest figures in the sport’s history at the iconic ceremony in Newport
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy is that Covid is back
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. But like Freddy Kreuger, Covid is back for a midsummer surge.
Candidates set for Newport County elections as deadlines pass
Few surprises as most declared candidates qualify; some fail to gather required signatures
Recent Local Obituaries
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming SE after midnight. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours and 40 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:08 am & 9:29 pm | Low tide at 2:51 am & 2:38 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.4 days, 100% lighting.
3 pm to 6:30 pm: Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult/Teen Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm: Community Book Event: A House Restored by Lee McColgan with Charter Books at Rough Point
6 pm to 8 pm: Music in the Park - Monday's in July - Paradise Valley Park
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mike Milazzo from 4 pm to 7 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical at 11 am
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
The JPT: Daddio at 3 pm, Show Her The Money: The Power of Funding Female Founders at 6 pm
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Newport: Energy and Environment Commission at 5 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23
Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 24; here’s a look at what’s on the docket
The Newport Show returns July 27 – 28
What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27
What’s Up Interview: Tommy Gardner, aka Tommy Buoy of Yachtley Crew, playing PPAC July 27
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Sunday, August 4: Silver Shadow.
East Bay RI: Some lose water in Tiverton following late night accident
Infosys Hall of Fame Open: Newport's final edition as an ATP 250: The unique charm of a beloved event
