Good Morning!

⚓ Four Australians, two Americans, and two Brits advanced in the first qualifying round on a clear opening day at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open on Sunday. Today, the beginning of the main draw and the second round of qualifying are on tap. Gates open at 10 am and the first match starts at 11 am. Tickets and More Info

⚓ Newport Police, over the weekend, announced that they have arrested a third suspect in the shooting incident that took place in the area of Jade Way and Kennedy Road on July 5. Read More

⚓ While in many sectors, employment continued to grow in New England over the last year, the information sector – mainly local newspapers – dropped nearly 4 percent, far greater than the national average, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s New England Economic Conditions for July. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Boston Fed: News media employment continues to decline, regionally and nationally.

⚓ What’sUpNewp and The JPT will host our annual Jaws Summer Party on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm. The events include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, a screening of the 1975 classic film, and more fun. Get your tickets now before they sell out.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

While the name may not be familiar to many, the socialite, art collector and philanthropist was considered by many during the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s as the leader of Newport’s social scene.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer that broke a seat deep in right field at Fenway Park, Dominic Smith also had a two-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday to take the series.

The group joins the popular Friends Of The Waterfront concert series on Friday, July 19th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.

Massachusetts is making headway on putting together the funding needed to replace two aging bridges that connect Cape Cod to the rest of the state.

In addition to Gulls Manager Mike Coombs leading the East All-Stars for the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game in Bristol on Sunday, July 21st, eight of his players will represent the East in next weekend’s game.

Club travels to Birmingham Legion FC next on July 17 on CBS Sports Network

On Friday July 5, 2024, at about 12:53 a.m., Newport Police officers responded to the area of Jade Way and Kennedy Road for a report of shots fired.

Kutter Crawford took a one-hitter into the eighth inning, Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and the Boston Red Sox beat potential AL All-Star starter Seth Lugo in a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Overall, the information sector job loss in New England was 3.74 percent over the last year, compared to 1.18 percent nationally, according to the Boston Federal Reserve.

Rescuers who helped free more than a hundred dolphins from the Cape Cod shoreline say they’ve confirmed that the mass stranding that began June 28 was the largest involving dolphins in U.S. history.

Manager Mike Coombs and his staff have been selected to lead the East in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Recent Local Obituaries

Winifred “Winnie” O’Brien Hofer

Joyce Pace

Trending

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Heat Advisory in effect from July 15, 8:00 AM until July 16, 8:00 PM

Today: Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Areas of fog before 2 am, then areas of fog after 3 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Areas of fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Areas of fog between 1 am and 2 am, then Areas of fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:49 am & 3:26 pm | Low tide at 8:31 am & 10:03 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.3 days, 60% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering Ego from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Rhode Island Artificial Intelligence Task Force to hold first meeting on July 15

Middletown to host a meeting on affordable housing on July 15

‘Arcadia’ ready to shine at Jamestown Community Theatre

“Voice of Sailing” Jobson to preview America’s prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup

Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19

French musical sensation La Méchante Et Le Connard to perform at King Park on July 19

John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

WLNE: Third suspect arrested in Newport shooting

WPRI: Police arrest 3rd suspect in Newport shooting