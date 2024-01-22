Good Morning! Today is Monday, January 22, 2024.

⚓ Island Cinemas permanently closed on Sunday. In a Facebook post, they shared the following;

As we enter our last set of showtimes we want to thank all of our loyal patrons. Thank you for joining us the last 3 weeks and for many years prior, sharing your kind words and supporting us while we end our journey here. We love and appreciate you all!



Newport Pickleball will open in that location this summer.

⚓ In Tyler Bernadyn’s latest “What Sold” column, he highlights the eleven local listings that successfully changed hands last week. What Sold Last Week

⚓ WUN’s Ken Abrams looks at a seasonal favorite: dark beer and a look at what local breweries are serving up for stouts, porters, black, brown, and red ales. Dark Beers for the Dark Season

⚓ As part of the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project, RIDOT crews this week will continue to construct the new Park and Ride, install site lighting, and finish demolishing the asphalt and curbing components of the old downtown off-ramp. Project Update

⚓ The Newport City Council and School Committee will hold a workshop on ESSR funding and the impact of enrollment decline on Tuesday night. Read More

⚓ Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday night. Preview The Docket

⚓ Newport Classical is back at it on Friday evening when they present their next Chamber Series Concert, featuring pianist Eric Lu at the Newport Classical Recital Hall. Read More

⚓ Also on the music scene, the Puddingstone Music Series continues on Sunday with Celli for Two at the Colony House. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 22, 05:00 PM EST until January 23, 07:00 AM EST

Today: WNW wind is 6 to 9 kt, becoming WSW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:48 pm | 9 hours and 42 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:14 am & 5:33 pm | Low tide at 11:55 am & 10:49 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.3 days, 87% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Middletown: Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm

Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm, School Committee at 6 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

