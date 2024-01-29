Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

⚓ Tickets for the 65th Newport Folk Festival go on sale on Thursday. WUN’s Ken Abrams writes about The Mystique of Newport Folk.

⚓ Fledgling 2024 marks 60 years since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, legislation that outlawed discrimination in businesses and other public places. “So it’s astounding — and telling – that in the year recently ended, the NAACP issued a formal advisory against travel to Florida,” WUN’s Gerry Goldstein writes in his latest column - On the road when pitfalls lurked en route.

⚓ Newport’s indie bookstore, Charter Books, is celebrating the release of Float Up, Sing Down, the new collection of short stories from Laird Hunt, in an evening with the author on February 6. WUN’s Ruthie Wood recently caught up with the author - Charter Books to welcome Author Laird Hunt

⚓ Here is the weekly road construction report for Rhode Island from the RITBA and RIDOT. Weekly Road Construction Report

⚓ RIPTA will hold public hearings on proposed service changes in all five Rhode Island counties, including one at CCRI Newport on February 15. The public hearings will address service changes to Routes 4, 6, 9x, 13, 14, 16, 18, 21, 29, 30, 51, 54, 58, 64, 65x, 69, 71, 72, 75, 87, 92 and 95x and the elimination of Routes QX, 10x, 12x, 23, 59x, 61x, 68, 73, 76, 80 and 88. Read More

⚓ The 2024 New England Collegiate Baseball League schedule has dropped! The Newport Gulls are set to defend their title starting on the road on Tuesday, June 4, at Martha’s Vineyard! Their first home at Cardines Field will be on Wednesday, June 5, against Vermont! The Gulls say to keep an eye out for their schedule release.

⚓ On The Move: Newport Chowder Company announced on Facebook on Sunday that they are moving their headquarters to 1038 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown. “You may have seen one of our food trucks parked at our new location. We can’t wait to give you a tour coming soon”.

Today: A slight chance of rain and snow before 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a north wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until January 29, 07:00 PM EST

Today: N wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. A slight chance of rain and snow before 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of snow between 9 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:56 pm | 9 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:56 am & 10:22 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 3:32 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.7 days, 90% lighting.

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Newport: Board of Tax Appeals at 4:15 pm, School Committee - Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Housing Authority at 3 pm

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile (Photo: Rick Farrell)

How an annual music festival sells out in seconds, even before announcing any acts

As we approach February and Black History Month, it’s instructive to read what Victor Hugo Green wrote in the first edition of his travel book.

Darius Maddox had 24 points in George Mason’s 92-84 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Nick Fiorillo scored 15 points as Vermont beat Bryant 67-57 on Saturday night.

Ed Cooley helped build the frothing Friars fanbase, so he was prepared for the Providence crowd to aim its fury at him.

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist and the Boston Bruins routed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday in the final game for both teams before the NHL All-Star break.

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Here is the weekly road construction report for Rhode Island from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

Hearings Scheduled February 12 – 15, February 19 and February 21

Award-winning author brings the story of a fictional Indiana community to Newport

Politics & Pancakes returns with a lineup of guest speakers, including Governor Dan McKee

CBS News: Joni Mitchell will perform at 2024 Grammys, Academy announces

ecoRI News: Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for Mitigation Can Ease Offshore Wind Opponents’ Pain

Rhode Island Current: In Newport, a vision to reclaim those excluded from our celebratory narrative

WLNE: Tiverton animal sanctuary looking for homes for chickens rescued from livestream house