Good Morning! Today is Monday, February 26.

The What’sUpNewp crew had an incredibly busy weekend covering what was happening around Newport County. Here’s the latest original stories from our talented team;

🧊 The 2024 Newport Winter Festival festivities came to a close on Sunday with the annual ice carving demonstration on Long Wharf Mall. WUN’s Jack Casey was there to capture the magic - Photo Gallery: Ice Carving Demonstration on Long Wharf Mall.

🏡 Just seven homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold - What Sold: Take a look at 7 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 19 – 23) .

🎵 The JPT welcomed legendary Canadian alt-country rockers The Cowboy Junkies to town for a sold-out concert on Friday night. The band warmed hearts and souls with a two-and-a-half-hour show before a friendly audience of long-time fans alongside a few newbies. WUN’s Ken Abrams and Rick Farrell were there to capture the event - Concert Recap and Photos: Cowboy Junkies bring warm vibes to Newport on a chilly winter evening

🎭 Newport has a secret society dedicated to celebrating the arts. Or at least, that’s how it feels considering how few people discuss the elite monthly artistic showings that occur in various locations around Aquidneck Island, despite the fact there was quite a gathering at the presentation at the Gardiner House, titled “Impressionism and Beyond," on Thursday, February 22. WUN’s Ruthie Wood and Jack Casey with more -Newport’s Puddingstone events are a triumphant celebration of the arts

📺 TV commercials during the Super Bowl earlier this month continued to attract nearly as much attention as the game itself, and one of the most popular of the entries had an unintentional local flavor. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein goes deeper in his latest column - When salesmanship founders.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Things To Do

