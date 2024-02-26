What's Up in Newport: Monday, February 26
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
Good Morning! Today is Monday, February 26.
The What’sUpNewp crew had an incredibly busy weekend covering what was happening around Newport County. Here’s the latest original stories from our talented team;
🧊 The 2024 Newport Winter Festival festivities came to a close on Sunday with the annual ice carving demonstration on Long Wharf Mall. WUN’s Jack Casey was there to capture the magic - Photo Gallery: Ice Carving Demonstration on Long Wharf Mall.
🏡 Just seven homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold - What Sold: Take a look at 7 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 19 – 23) .
🎵 The JPT welcomed legendary Canadian alt-country rockers The Cowboy Junkies to town for a sold-out concert on Friday night. The band warmed hearts and souls with a two-and-a-half-hour show before a friendly audience of long-time fans alongside a few newbies. WUN’s Ken Abrams and Rick Farrell were there to capture the event - Concert Recap and Photos: Cowboy Junkies bring warm vibes to Newport on a chilly winter evening
🎭 Newport has a secret society dedicated to celebrating the arts. Or at least, that’s how it feels considering how few people discuss the elite monthly artistic showings that occur in various locations around Aquidneck Island, despite the fact there was quite a gathering at the presentation at the Gardiner House, titled “Impressionism and Beyond," on Thursday, February 22. WUN’s Ruthie Wood and Jack Casey with more -Newport’s Puddingstone events are a triumphant celebration of the arts
📺 TV commercials during the Super Bowl earlier this month continued to attract nearly as much attention as the game itself, and one of the most popular of the entries had an unintentional local flavor. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein goes deeper in his latest column - When salesmanship founders.
🙏 What’sUpNewp supporters help make all of our original reporting possible, thank you! If you’d like to support our work (and help make more original reporting and coverage possible), please consider becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter today!
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Isolated sprinkles between 9 am and 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a low of around 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Isolated sprinkles between 9 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 35°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 5:31 pm | 11 hours & 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:50 am & 9:09 pm | Low tide at 2:09 am & 2:28 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.1 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am: Exhibition Tour with Deborah Baronas at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: Lecture: John L. Sullivan, “The Boston Strong Boy,” America’s First Irish America Hero
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Jamestown Affordable Housing at 4 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Photo Gallery: Ice Carving Demonstration on Long Wharf Mall
The 2024 Newport Winter Festival festivities came to a close with the annual ice carving demonstration on Long Wharf Mall.
What Sold: Take a look at 7 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 19 – 23)
A look at last week in real estate.
Obituary: William S. Barrett
December 25, 1952 – February 23, 2024
Obituary: Stephen P. Fougere
May 28, 1929 – February 23, 2024
On This Day In History – February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport
Lighthouse keeper and hero Ida Lewis was born on this day in Newport in 1842.
Gerry Goldstein: When salesmanship founders
TV commercials during the Super Bowl earlier this month continued to attract nearly as much attention as the game itself, and one of the most popular of the entries had an unintentional local flavor.
Chief enforcer of US gun laws fears Americans may become numb to violence with each mass shooting
The head of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says he fears that a drumbeat of mass shootings and other gun violence across the United States could make Americans numb to the bloodshed, fostering apathy to finding solutions rather than galvanizing communities to act.
Concert Recap and Photos: Cowboy Junkies bring warm vibes to Newport on a chilly winter evening
Canadian band plays an outstanding show at Jane Pickens Friday Feb. 23
Obituary: Elaine N. Mayer
February 16, 1930 – February 22, 2024
‘Totally cold’ is not too cold for winter swimmers competing in a frozen Vermont lake
Plunging into a frozen lake and swimming laps may not be everyone’s good time but for winter swimmers who return year after year to a northern Vermont lake near the Canadian border, there’s nothing better.
Newport’s Puddingstone events are a triumphant celebration of the arts
The new festival brings world-class artists and a multitude of artistic disciplines to Aquidneck Island
Stained glass window showing dark-skinned Jesus Christ heading to Memphis museum
A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window in Rhode Island that depicts a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women in New Testament scenes — known to many as the “Black Gospel Window” — has found a new home at a museum in Tennessee.
Rhode Island to create new cabinet to analyze and improve health care system
New cabinet to analyze Rhode Island’s health care system and make recommendations for improvements
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 24 – March 2)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.
Senator Jack Reed visits Ukraine amid escalating conflict, discusses aid and defense efforts
Senator Jack Reed visits Ukraine amid escalating conflict, meets with President Zelenskyy and other leaders
Tiverton Public Library Announces March Events for Adults
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in March.
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 22 – 23
Newport Police made two arrests on Thursday, February 22, and another in the early morning hours of Friday, February 23, according to their latest Arrest Log.
Obituary: Ellen K. Anagnostos
August 26, 1934 – February 22, 2024
Cranston man sentenced to 2 years for Puerto Rico-to-RI cocaine pipeline
Cranston man sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug trafficking
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
On This Day In History - February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport
Cranston man sentenced to 2 years for Puerto Rico-to-RI cocaine pipeline
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Portsmouth girls beat Scituate in preliminary playoff game