What's Up in Newport: Monday, February 5
A decade after receiving a $4.2 million state grant, Opera House project still needs millions to complete restoration; Interview with Kathy Griffin
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.
💰 It has been nearly a decade since Rhode Island voters approved a creative and cultural economic bond that provided the Newport Performing Arts Center $4.2 million, and it has been more than 22 years since the opera house renovation was first envisioned.
When NPAC received the state grant, it was welcomed by then Board Chairwoman Alison Vareika as “critical” to restoring the once majestic opera house, projecting that construction would be completed for the building’s 150th anniversary in December 2017.
Today, fundraising is limping along. Other than regular maintenance, any major construction is on hold until the funds are raised for a renovation projected to cost $23 million to $26 million or more by NPAC officials.
WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story → A decade after receiving a $4.2 million state grant, Opera House project still needs millions to complete restoration
What are your thoughts on the ongoing Newport Performing Arts Center project?
🎭 Kathy Griffin’s career has been a never-ending story of resistance, determination, and resilience. One might think that almost losing her career after a spat with the former President would be enough – but overcoming cancer and addiction in the past couple of years was perhaps a more significant challenge.
The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comic will hold court at The Vets in Providence on Thursday, February 15 as part of her “My Life on the PTSD List” tour.
Griffin was rather spirited in a recent phone call with WUN’s Ken Abrams → What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kathy Griffin on her career, women in comedy, and ‘Life on the PTSD List’
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 5:05 pm | 10 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:04 am & 3:36 pm | Low tide at 9:48 am & 9:12 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.2 days, 29% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
8:30 am: Politics and Pancakes with Governor McKee at The Pell Center
10:30 am: Story Time at Middletown Public Library
6 pm: Skyscrapers Inc. Presents: Sky Puppies, An Astronomy Program for Kids at Portsmouth Free Public Library
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 5 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm
Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5:30 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
A decade after receiving a $4.2 million state grant, Opera House project still needs millions to complete restoration
It has been nearly a decade since Rhode Island voters approved a creative and cultural economic bond that provided the Newport Performing Arts Center $4.2 million, and it has been more than 22 years since the opera house renovation was first envisioned.
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kathy Griffin on her career, women in comedy, and ‘Life on the PTSD List’
Griffin performing at The Vets in Providence Thursday, February 15 at 7:30
Jayson Tatum scores 34 points to lead Celtics past short-handed Grizzlies, 131-91
Jayson Tatum scored 34 points before sitting out the final quarter and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics cruised to a 131-91 victory over the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
Dixon scores 12, Villanova defeats Providence 68-50
Eric Dixon had 12 points in Villanova’s 68-50 win over Providence on Sunday night.
Wheaton sweeps season series from Salve Regina
After trailing 7-0 over six minutes into the contest, Salve Regina University men’s basketball finally got the lid off the basket with a pullup jump shot from junior captain Declan Walmsley (Franklin, Mass.) at 13:43.
Black History Month Newport: A look at 19th century black-owned businesses, business owners
Newport’s African heritage history dates back to the 17th century. During the 19th century there are four vibrant African heritage churches within the Bellevue Avenue, Historic Hill and West Broadway neighborhoods.
Grant scores 31, Duquesne downs Rhode Island 85-71
Dae Dae Grant’s 31 points led Duquesne past Rhode Island 85-71 on Saturday.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Higher oil prices have pushed the cost of a gallon of gasoline up ever so slowly in the past week.
Newport Restaurant Group will celebrate Valentine’s Day with menu specials at its restaurants
Newport Restaurant Group presents Delicious Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Black History Month – People, Places & Events: Remembering a group of 19th and 20th Century African Heritage Leaders in Newport
A look at a group of 19th & Early 20th Century African Heritage Leaders in Newport.
Weekly Road Construction Report: Feb. 3 – 10
Here is the weekly road construction report for Rhode Island from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
Providence approves first state-sanctioned safe injection site in Rhode Island
The Providence City Council voted Thursday to establish the site that will be run by a nonprofit and funded with money from opioid settlement money.
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Electrical work continues, requiring intermittent shoulder closures
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Right Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Folk Festival announces Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ return to Newport
Black History Month – People, Places & Events: Remembering a group of 19th and 20th Century African Heritage Leaders in Newport
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
A decade after receiving a $4.2 million state grant, Opera House project still needs millions to complete restoration
More Local Headlines
Yahoo News: Joni Mitchell makes her Grammys performance debut, with a stunning rendition of 'Both Sides, Now'
Rhode Island Current: Voters usually say yes to bond issues. Are local and state officials taking them for granted?
What's Up in Newport: Monday, February 5
Over Budget, mis-managed and no business plan. I love the idea! Would be such an asset to lower Broadway.
Reminds me of the funding of the Oliver Hazard Perry which has become a financial black hole.
Best of luck.
Should go back to movies on certain days saving time for performances. Newport is still a small town with money here mostly in summers and that way us Newporters could enjoy movies