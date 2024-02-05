Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

💰 It has been nearly a decade since Rhode Island voters approved a creative and cultural economic bond that provided the Newport Performing Arts Center $4.2 million, and it has been more than 22 years since the opera house renovation was first envisioned.

When NPAC received the state grant, it was welcomed by then Board Chairwoman Alison Vareika as “critical” to restoring the once majestic opera house, projecting that construction would be completed for the building’s 150th anniversary in December 2017.

Today, fundraising is limping along. Other than regular maintenance, any major construction is on hold until the funds are raised for a renovation projected to cost $23 million to $26 million or more by NPAC officials.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story → A decade after receiving a $4.2 million state grant, Opera House project still needs millions to complete restoration

What are your thoughts on the ongoing Newport Performing Arts Center project?

🎭 Kathy Griffin’s career has been a never-ending story of resistance, determination, and resilience. One might think that almost losing her career after a spat with the former President would be enough – but overcoming cancer and addiction in the past couple of years was perhaps a more significant challenge.

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comic will hold court at The Vets in Providence on Thursday, February 15 as part of her “My Life on the PTSD List” tour.

Griffin was rather spirited in a recent phone call with WUN’s Ken Abrams → What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kathy Griffin on her career, women in comedy, and ‘Life on the PTSD List’

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until February 5, 01:00 PM EST

Today: N wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 5:05 pm | 10 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:04 am & 3:36 pm | Low tide at 9:48 am & 9:12 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.2 days, 29% lighting.

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Griffin performing at The Vets in Providence Thursday, February 15 at 7:30

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points before sitting out the final quarter and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics cruised to a 131-91 victory over the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

Eric Dixon had 12 points in Villanova’s 68-50 win over Providence on Sunday night.

After trailing 7-0 over six minutes into the contest, Salve Regina University men’s basketball finally got the lid off the basket with a pullup jump shot from junior captain Declan Walmsley (Franklin, Mass.) at 13:43.

Newport’s African heritage history dates back to the 17th century. During the 19th century there are four vibrant African heritage churches within the Bellevue Avenue, Historic Hill and West Broadway neighborhoods.

Dae Dae Grant’s 31 points led Duquesne past Rhode Island 85-71 on Saturday.

Higher oil prices have pushed the cost of a gallon of gasoline up ever so slowly in the past week.

Newport Restaurant Group presents Delicious Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

A look at a group of 19th & Early 20th Century African Heritage Leaders in Newport.

Here is the weekly road construction report for Rhode Island from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The Providence City Council voted Thursday to establish the site that will be run by a nonprofit and funded with money from opioid settlement money.

Electrical work continues, requiring intermittent shoulder closures

Richard Owen Mason

Lindy Prinster

