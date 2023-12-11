Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Monday, December 11
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Monday, December 11, 2023.
Despite a warning on Sunday that they may have to restrict access to bridges overnight due to high winds, RITBA hasn’t restricted access to any bridges.
Currently, 64 active power outages across Rhode Island affect 1,101 Rhode Island Energy customers. No outages are currently reported in Newport County. See More
Get your holidays on when Newport Live presents The Sweetback Sisters’ “Country Christmas Sing-along Spectacular” at the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, December 16. Read More
While some politicians in Washington rail against immigration, particularly undocumented immigrants, the reality is that the country, including New England, is becoming more dependent on immigrants to fill job vacancies. Read More
With the holiday shopping season reaching its peak over the next couple of weekends, now is the time to shop. Here are a few ideas for the book lover in your life; Newport-themed books curated by Charter Books owner Steve Iwanski, for you to add to your collection. Happy shopping! Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Rain, mainly before 11 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 11 am. The temperature will fall to around 45 by 5 pm. Windy, with a south wind 26 to 31 mph becoming northwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph.
Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: WNW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Rain, mainly before 10 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:04 am & 6:25 pm | Low tide at 12:09 pm & 11:48 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.5 days, 5% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
12 pm: Winery Tours at Taproot Brewing Co
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Organizing an event?
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm
Newport: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Sweetback Sisters ‘Country Christmas Spectacular’ coming to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, December 16
Celebrate the season with Newport Live
Burnham scores 23, Charleston takes down Rhode Island 85-70
Ben Burnham’s 23 points helped Charleston (SC) defeat Rhode Island 85-70 on Sunday.
Carter’s 18 lead Providence past Brown 74-54
Devin Carter’s 18 points helped Providence defeat Brown 74-54 on Sunday.
City of Newport issues weather alert
“A multi-hazardous weather system from tonight into Monday morning has the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, flooding rains, and coastal flooding concerns.
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
With beards and stocking caps flapping, some 300 red-suited Santas were lively and quick at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine as they took a break from the holiday hustle and bustle.
RITBA: Access to bridges may be restricted tonight due to high winds
Access to Newport Pell, Mount Hope, Jamestown Verrazzano and Sakonnet River Bridges may be restricted this evening and into tomorrow morning due to high winds.
USPS Holiday Hours: What’s open and closed?
USPS Announces Holiday Hours for Winter Season
Stephenson-Moore scores 22, Stony Brook defeats Bryant 86-75
Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 22 points as Stony Brook beat Bryant 86-75 on Saturday night.
Pastrnak scores twice as Bruins beat Coyotes 5-3
David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, Trent Frederic added two assists and the Boston Bruins held off the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday.
Immigrants fuel a New England workforce that is aging
More than 17 percent of workers in New England and across the country are foreign born, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Goldman Sachs puts the number closer to 19 percent.
Derrick White’s 30 points carries Celtics past Knicks 133-123; Boston’s Brown ejected with 2 Ts
Derrick White scored 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 21 in his return to the lineup after missing four games with a strained left calf to lead the Boston Celtics to a 133-123 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Patriots’ victory over Steelers shows support for embattled Belichick after 5-game losing streak
With all of Bill Belichick’s accomplishments over two decades in New England, he’s never pulled this off before.
NUWC Division Newport employees share what inspired them while serving in the military
During recent gatherings at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees shared what they learned from their military service and what inspires them to keep serving.
