What's Up in Newport: Monday, December 18
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Monday, December 18, 2023.
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds. House trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around. Read More
Among the weather-related closings and delays in Rhode Island - Jamestown Public Schools: Closed Today; Cancel Activities; No Out Of District Bussing and The Met - East Bay: Closed Today.
According to Rhode Island Energy’s Power Outage Map, 15,976 customers across Rhode Island are currently without power - including 54 in Newport County.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
High Wind Warning in effect from December 18, 05:00 AM EST until December 18, 07:00 PM EST
Coastal Flood Warning in effect from December 18, 10:00 AM EST until December 18, 02:00 PM EST
Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. High near 59. Windy, with a southeast wind 28 to 33 mph increasing to 34 to 39 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: SSE wind 31 to 34 kt becoming S 25 to 28 kt. Winds could gust as high as 55 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 34 kt. A slight chance of rain before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:57 am | Low tide at 4:47 am & 5:41 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.4 days, 30% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5:30 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm, Middletown Audit Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
RITBA implements restricted access to Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds
House trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited.
Weather-related closings and delays in Rhode Island
Here are the current closings and delays for Newport, RI courtesy of the AAA Northeast, Sponsor of the RIBA Cancellation System.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Chiefs beat Patriots 27-17 to thrill Taylor Swift, Swifties in crowd
This was a surprise look, even for the always unpredictable Patrick Mahomes.
Jaylen Brown’s big 4th quarter carries Celtics to 114-97 win over Magic for 14-0 start at home
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has a message for teams coming into TD Garden.
A1 Roofing & Construction opens new headquarters
A1 Roofing & Construction Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters
“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport
After retiring from teaching, Clement Clarke Moore purchased a Victorian house at 25 Catherine Street in Newport
Trocheck scores 2 as Rangers rally to beat Bruins 2-1 in OT
Vincent Trocheck scored his second goal of the game 2:03 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Saturday night in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.
Obituary: Roberta J. Butlin
September 29, 1941 – December 14, 2023
Obituary: Jean Mary (Groff) McDonald
December 29, 1944 – December 14, 2023
Hopkins’ 26 points and 12 rebounds send Providence past Sacred Heart
Bryce Hopkins had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Providence beat Sacred Heart 78-64 on Saturday.
Davis’ 26 help Delaware knock off Rhode Island 67-56 at Holiday Hoopfest
Jyare Davis scored 26 points as Delaware beat Rhode Island 67-56 on Saturday night at Holiday Hoopfest.
Gerry Goldstein: Angling for some seasonal wisdom
Since we’re deep into the Christmas buying season – the season when long ago three wise men were wending their way to Bethlehem – it seemed appropriate that on Facebook recently, a shopper begged for sage advice.
Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest
Patriotic mobs and harbor tea-dumping returned to Boston on Saturday as the city marked the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America’s independence.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Letter: Preservation can be about one part of a community, or an entire community
“The recent attempt by the Preservation Society to thwart the Revolution Wind project has inspired me to search for the logic behind its action. “
Brett Goldstein adds second show at PPAC
“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein adds second show at PPAC
RITBA waives fee for E-ZPass transponders, extends service hours
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) on Friday announced that it will waive the $10 fee for an E-ZPass transponder for new account holders, now through January 5, 2024.
Newport Police hiring Police Officers
City of Newport accepting applications for police officers
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Newport Restaurant Group to open Celeste in Narragansett in early 2024
RITBA implements restricted access to Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds
RITBA waives fee for E-ZPass transponders, extends service hours
FURTHER READING
WJAR: Community comes together to help family of a missing man before the holidays
WLNE: Restricted bridge access during Monday's storm cancels school in Jamestown
Give the fit of What’sUpNewp this holiday season!