Today is Monday, December 4, 2023.

🎉 To celebrate its 43rd Anniversary, Brick Alley Pub is offering 50% off nacho platters today (dine-in only with beverage purchase). Read More → In celebration of its 43rd Anniversary, Brick Alley Pub will offer 50% off all nachos on December 4.

With pair of FGs, Chargers beat Patriots and latest hapless QB, 6-0.

Federal Reserve: New England salaries growing faster than inflation.

📱 Newport residents are now able to report coyote sightings and encounters directly from their mobile devices through the City’s 311 ReportIt! Newport app. Read More→ Newport Police launch a coyote reporting tool

💸 ICYMI: A Newport resident is among five finalists who have the chance to win the $1 million grand prize in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion. Read More → Newport resident in the running for ‘Powerball First Millionaire of the Year’ on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve.

📰 What’s Up Newp is looking for a reporter to join our growing team → Now Hiring – What’sUpNewp: Local Government Reporter. Also, on that note, What’s Up Newp is always looking for new contributors. If you have a story idea, column idea, or topic you have experience with and would like to write about, email ryan@whatsupnewp.com. Contributors are compensated for their time and talent.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: W wind 6 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 5 to 10 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:32 am & 12:46 pm | Low tide at 5:32 am & 6:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21 days, 62% lighting.

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm

Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am, Recreation Committee at 7 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm

Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 1 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Salaries in New England are growing faster than inflation for the second consecutive quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s latest report on New England’s economic conditions.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support, having been able to serve you for the past 43 years. And no better way to say thank you than 50% off our famous nacho platters!”

By David Reise, Portsmouth

Brad Marchand recorded a natural hat trick in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Justin Herbert threw for 212 yards and set up a pair of Cameron Dicker field goals that were all the Los Angeles Chargers needed on a cold and rainy day for their first shutout in six years, a 6-0 victory over the New England Patriots and their latest hapless quarterback, Bailey Zappe.

Dee Dee Davis scored 21 points and Teisha Hyman hit the tie-breaking bucket with 33 seconds to play, lifting Rhode Island to a 60-58 win over No. 25 Princeton on Sunday.

Jaden Clayton scored 15 points as Maine beat Brown 60-49 on Sunday.

The New England Patriots dressed three quarterbacks for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with Bailey Zappe expected to start in place of the benched Mac Jones and rookie Malik Cunningham promoted from the practice squad.

The motorist remained in jail on Sunday, two days after the chase ended with his SUV crashing and spilling bullets and cartridges on a roadway in East Providence, police said.

Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Bryce Hopkins’ 24 points helped Providence defeat Rhode Island 84-69 on Saturday night.

College Basketball (men): Salve Regina 77, Old Westbury 56

The Newport Salvation Army has introduced a program inviting any community-spirited individual, family, or company team to Adopt A Kettle this holiday season.

Jayson Tatum insists he didn’t lose swear or lose his temper. He still wound up watching the end of the game from Boston’s locker room.

Rafael Pinzon’s 15 points helped Bryant defeat Brown 69-66 on Friday night.

Newport residents are now able to report coyote sightings and encounters directly from their mobile devices through the City's 311 ReportIt! Newport app.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Lillian Rarity Hargrove

Bradley Joseph Mello

