Good Morning! Today is Monday, August 19- the 232 day of the year; 134 days remain in 2024.

🫰 Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is about the grandparents' scam and is worth reading: It is a failed attempt at picking ‘Grandpa’s’ pocket. Side note - If you haven’t seen Thelma, it’s a fun watch.

🍑 WUN’s Ruthie Wood continues her tour of local farms and farmer’s markets tour; last week brought her to Jamestown Farmer’s Market (which runs on Mondays from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. Read her latest here - What’s in Season: In August, find eggplant, peppers, ground cherries, and donut peaches at the Jamestown Farmer’s Market.

🚧 The Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority will close lanes on the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge, the Gantry at Toll Plaza, and the Route 138 Connector between August 18th and August 24th for construction work. Read More

🍀 The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has announced that the 2025 parade will be dedicated to the memory of Jack Kane, a beloved longtime resident and active community member who passed away on July 19, 2024, at the age of 90. Read More

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ernesto’s maximum sustained winds were 75 mph (120 kph), just barely Category 1 strength.

Experience and Poise Lift New York Yacht Club to Third Straight Hinman Masters Trophy

Albert Suárez delivered another scoreless start for Baltimore, and Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson homered to lift the Orioles to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and a split of their four-game series.

The phone rang a few days ago, and when I answered, a plaintive voice on the other end implored, “Grandpa, I need to talk to you.”

Newport Comedy Series closes summer with another triple-headliner show featuring Justin Hoff, Dan Crohn, and Kelly MacFarland at 8 p.m. on August 21 at Newport Blues Café.

86th-minute goal from Albert Dikwa “Chico” secures second-straight home result

For a sweet and spicy meal, try Sichuan eggplant with pineapple fried rice with ingredients from Garman Farm, and finish with a raw fruit salad dessert

Beloved Fifth Ward resident and former firefighter remembered for his dedication to Newport and passion for singing

Purple Turtle Productions, Inc. and IYRS School of Technology & Trades Partner to Showcase Rhode Island’s Maritime Legacy

What’s Up Today

Weather

Rip Current Statement until August 19, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog between 11 am and 2 pm. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 8 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSE wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 10am, then Patchy fog between 11am and 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 9pm and 10pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:38 pm | 13 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:57 am & 8:21 pm | Low tide at 1:37 am & 1:33 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.8 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM: North End Entertainment Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Naticks from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week and weekend.

DEM: Scarborough South will be closed during the week beginning Aug. 19, open only on weekends

The JPT will celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘The Heart of Hip Hop’ on Aug. 20

Newport Comedy Series completes summer series with triple-headliner show on Aug. 21

Al Stewart coming to The JPT on August 23

Learn ‘how to talk to your dog’ at Middletown Public Library on Aug. 24

Families In Motion: Free family music event coming to Newport on Aug. 25

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

