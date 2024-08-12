Good Morning! Today is Monday, August 12 - the 225th day of the year; 141 days remain in 2024.

⚓ Today is Victory Day in Rhode Island, a legal holiday celebrating the end of World War II. Rhode Island is the only state that celebrates the occasion, WPRI with more.

🎶 Live music on Aquidneck Island is a tradition that goes back almost two hundred years when classical musicians and military bands entertained summer visitors and year-round residents. One organization working to honor the city’s musical history is Historic Music of Newport, founded in 2022 by Dr. Mark Stickney. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Mr. Stickney to learn more about the organization. Read More

🍺 The 2024 Ocean State Brewers Fest brought over three dozen Rhode Island breweries to Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence on Saturday, August 10 for a celebration of local beer and the breweries that provide it. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there. Read & See More

🤣 Check out Rhode Island’s most award-winning comedy troupe, The Bit Players, tonight at 8 pm as they present Laughter For Locals at The Firehouse Theater. The Bit Players will hit the stage with their hilarious improv comedy show full of larger-than-life characters, hysterical musical numbers, and the quickest wit you'll ever see. Laughter For Locals is sponsored by Rejects Beer Co. and What’s Up Newp. Tickets can be purchased on The Bit Players website.

💰 Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Newport on Thursday for a campaign fundraising event. The location of the event has not been made public. WPRI with the story.

Fundraising drive on now for non-profit organization uncovering the history of music in Newport

Newport Harbor Yacht Club Wins 2024 Morgan Cup Team Race

Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer to key a five-run fifth inning, Yordan Alvarez followed with his third homer in two games and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 10-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

The Newport Gulls secured their 8th Fay Vincent Sr. Cup on Saturday with an 8-7 win over the Sanford Mainers in game 3 of the Championship Series.

Local brews rule at RI-exclusive beer festival Saturday

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced on Friday, August 9, that Erin Donovan-Boyle, President & CEO of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the tenth cohort of its premiere business leadership program.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 8 mph.

Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Isolated showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 7 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sunrise: 5:51 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 13 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:22 am & 1:52 pm | Low tide at 6:39 am & 7:57 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.8 days, 43% lighting.

Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

No local meetings are scheduled.

Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at PPAC go on sale on August 13

The Street Project: Film screening and panel to address safer streets in Newport

Dozens of boats to participate in Ida Lewis Distance Race on August 16

Comedian Shane Gillis coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 16

Newport Paddle Festival will celebrate Rhode Island’s water sports on August 17

The Preservation Society of Newport County will celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Monumenta’ on August 17

Fools Rules Regatta: Jamestown’s iconic tradition returns on August 17

Newport Classical expands Community Concerts Series with a free Children’s Concert on August 17

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

