🎶 A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Read & See More

🎺 Riley Mulherkar is a trumpeter, community activist, and 2020 recipient of Lincoln Center’s Emerging Artist Award who played Newport Jazz on Saturday, August 3. His debut album, Riley, has been described by DownBeat Magazine as “über hip, modern yet timeless.” WUN’s Anna Lofgren spoke with Mulherkar after his set on the Harbor Stage. Read More

🎷 Leland Baker and his Sunday Jazz ensemble performed at the Newport Jazz Festival on Sunday, featuring musicians he met through various configurations in the New England area. All members of the ensemble have played with Baker at the Courtland Club, a Providence cocktail bar. I spoke with Leland following his performance. Read More

⚾ The quest for the Fay Vincent Cup rolls on. On Sunday night, the Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues faced off in game 1 of the semi-final series at Cardines Field in Newport. The Gulls picked up the win. Read More

People in the audience cheer during a performance by Laufey at the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: AP

A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England.

The quest for the Fay Vincent Cup rolls on as the Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues faced off in game 1 of the semi finals series at Cardines Field in Newport on Sunday Night.

Wilyer Abreu homered twice and tied a career high with four RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Leland Baker and his Sunday Jazz ensemble performed at the Newport Jazz Festival, featuring musicians he met through various configurations in the New England area. All members of the ensemble have played with Baker at the Courtland Club, a Providence cocktail bar.

“To be able to play my own music meant a lot to me, and to have my daughter in the audience made it more special,” Mulherkar said.

Legendary artists, new beats and a mosh put at the Jazz Festival

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:44 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:13 am & 9:33 pm | Low tide at 2:55 am & 2:29 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Zane Christopher from 4 pm to 7 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Rhode Island Current: U.S. Sen. Reed deems No Kings Act ‘critical’ to safeguarding democracy in America

The Boston Globe: An ‘acid jazz mosh pit’ kind of day at Newport Jazz Festival