What's Up in Newport: Monday, August 5
A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England.
Good Morning!
🎶 A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Read & See More
🎺 Riley Mulherkar is a trumpeter, community activist, and 2020 recipient of Lincoln Center’s Emerging Artist Award who played Newport Jazz on Saturday, August 3. His debut album, Riley, has been described by DownBeat Magazine as “über hip, modern yet timeless.” WUN’s Anna Lofgren spoke with Mulherkar after his set on the Harbor Stage. Read More
🎷 Leland Baker and his Sunday Jazz ensemble performed at the Newport Jazz Festival on Sunday, featuring musicians he met through various configurations in the New England area. All members of the ensemble have played with Baker at the Courtland Club, a Providence cocktail bar. I spoke with Leland following his performance. Read More
⚾ The quest for the Fay Vincent Cup rolls on. On Sunday night, the Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues faced off in game 1 of the semi-final series at Cardines Field in Newport. The Gulls picked up the win. Read More
🗓️ Coming up on our coverage schedule today;
WUN’s Ken Abrams will have a full recap and photo gallery from day 3 of the Newport Jazz Festival.
And more….
Have a news tip, story idea, or question? Hit reply and let us know.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival
Gulls take care of Blues for game 1 win in semifinals
The quest for the Fay Vincent Cup rolls on as the Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues faced off in game 1 of the semi finals series at Cardines Field in Newport on Sunday Night.
Abreu homers twice, Duran hits tiebreaking shot as Red Sox beat Rangers 7-2
Wilyer Abreu homered twice and tied a career high with four RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
From Weekly Gig to Newport Jazz: Sunday Jazz’s remarkable journey
Leland Baker and his Sunday Jazz ensemble performed at the Newport Jazz Festival, featuring musicians he met through various configurations in the New England area. All members of the ensemble have played with Baker at the Courtland Club, a Providence cocktail bar.
What’s Up Interview: Trumpeter Riley Mulherkar talks about Newport experience and debut album
“To be able to play my own music meant a lot to me, and to have my daughter in the audience made it more special,” Mulherkar said.
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Classic jazz and new beats – Day 2 recap and photos
Legendary artists, new beats and a mosh put at the Jazz Festival
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:44 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:13 am & 9:33 pm | Low tide at 2:55 am & 2:29 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Newport Black History Walking Tours at Bowen’s Wharf
2 pm to 4 pm: Tinker Club at Newport public Library
3 pm to 6:30 pm: Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult/Teen Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 8 pm: Music On The Beach featuring The Z Boys at Second Beach
6:45 pm: Beach Pilates at Third Beach
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Zane Christopher from 4 pm to 7 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical at 11 am
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Energy and Environment Commission at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
