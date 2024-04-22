What's Up in Newport: Monday, April 22
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Monday, April 22, 2024 ~ Earth Day
🌎 Today is Earth Day, and there are plenty of ways to give back to the environment today and throughout Aquidneck Island Earth Week, an annual celebration of the environment, conservation, and sustainability.
Check out our original coverage of Aquidneck Island Earth Week below;
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Micro, but mighty: Aquidneck Land Trust hosts a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm for Aquidneck Island Earth Week 2024
Dune Restoration: Save the Bay revitalizes dunes at Easton’s Beach and across the Ocean State
Growing for good: Aquidneck Community Table hosts a spring cleanup educational and advocacy event in support of sustainable local foods and food justice
👉 What’sUpNewp was the first to report (hours ahead of everyone else) that the iconic Brick Alley Pub is under an agreement to be sold to The Heritage Restaurant Group. The Heritage Restaurant Group intends to keep all front—and back-of-house staff onboard and retain all senior management, including Matt Plumb, who has been there for over twenty years, and General Manager Kim Dwyer. Read More
🍻 Dozens of local and regional craft brewers were on hand to share their brews and more, welcoming hundreds of beer lovers to Newport on Saturday. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there Photo Gallery: 2024 Newport Beer Festival at Fort Adams.
🐕 The Potter League for Animals has announced the availability of eleven dogs rescued from a recent hoarding case on Senate Street in Pawtucket. Read More
🚧 Motorists can anticipate left lane closures and driveways/walkways blocked on JT Connell Highway, from the Route 138 overpass to Van Zandt Avenue, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project Update
What’s Up Today
Weather
Frost Advisory in effect from April 22, 11:00 PM EDT until April 23, 07:00 AM EDT
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 36. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:53 am | Sunset: 7:33 pm | 13 hours and 40 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:41 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:08 am & 1:05 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13 days, 97% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
9 am to 11 am: Earth Day Clean Up at Miantonomi Park
11 am to 6 pm: Waste for Wine, for Earth Week at Newport Vineyards
11 am to 7 pm: Earth Week Bingo! at Frosty Freez
1 pm to 6 pm: Help Restore Dunes at Easton's Beach
4 pm to 5 pm: Earth Day Seed Bombs at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: From Rain to Tap: Watersheds and Drinking Water on Aquidneck Island at Middletown Town Hall
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Casting Off to The Homeport: Crew, family, & friends of the USS Yosemite return to Newport April 24 – 27
Newport Navy Choristers to perform at St. Mary’s Church on April 26
Four to be inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame on April 28
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Present Spring Concert on April 28
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Pawtucket Pups Find Hope: Rescued dogs available for adoption at Potter League for Animals
Today, the Potter League for Animals announced the availability of eleven dogs rescued from a recent hoarding case on Senate Street in Pawtucket.
Jayson Tatum triple-double, 3s lead Celtics past Butler-less Heat 114-94 in playoff opener
The Celtics spent the days leading up to their playoff matchup with Miami talking about wanting to match the physicality of a team that would be looking for an edge without star Jimmy Butler.
Wilyer Abreu drives in a pair of runs as Red Sox complete sweep of reeling Pirates with 6-1 victory
Wilyer Abreu had three hits and drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Rhode Island FC takes Down Las Vegas Lights FC 2-1 for first win in club history
Club scores two first-half goals from Stephen Turnbull and Noah Fuson
DeBrusk nets 2 power-play goals, Swayman saves 35 as Bruins win 5-1 to open series with Toronto
The Boston Bruins were clinging to a one-goal lead when defenseman Charlie McAvoy caught a skate edge and fell while trying to race Toronto’s Auston Matthews to a loose puck.
Owusu, Johnson spark Toronto to 1-0 victory over Revolution
Prince Owusu scored midway through the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up in Toronto FC’s 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.
Photo Gallery: 2024 Newport Beer Festival at Fort Adams
Crawford works 6 solid innings and the Red Sox deal the struggling Pirates a 5th straight loss
Kutter Crawford allowed one run in six strong innings and the Boston Red Sox defeated the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Saturday.
Brick Alley Pub is being sold to The Heritage Restaurant Group
The Heritage Restaurant Group intends to keep all front—and back-of-house staff onboard and retain all senior management, including Matt Plumb, who has been there for over twenty years, and General Manager Kim Dwyer.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (April 20 – 27)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.
Portsmouth Abbey School junior to travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Poetry Out Loud Finals
Portsmouth Abbey School junior Jennifer Shon will represent Rhode Island in Washington, D.C., for the 2024 Poetry Out Loud National Finals, April 30-May 2.
Vineyard Soirée to benefit the Women’s Resource Center
In a toast to spring, the Women’s Resource Center invites the community to the Vineyard Soirée: A Celebration of Cocktails and Cuisine for a Cause.
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Motorists can anticipate left lane closures and driveways/walkways blocked on JT Connell Highway, from the Route 138 overpass to Van Zandt Avenue, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Recent Local Obituaries
