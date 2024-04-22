Monday, April 22, 2024 ~ Earth Day

🌎 Today is Earth Day, and there are plenty of ways to give back to the environment today and throughout Aquidneck Island Earth Week, an annual celebration of the environment, conservation, and sustainability.

Check out our original coverage of Aquidneck Island Earth Week below;

👉 What’sUpNewp was the first to report (hours ahead of everyone else) that the iconic Brick Alley Pub is under an agreement to be sold to The Heritage Restaurant Group. The Heritage Restaurant Group intends to keep all front—and back-of-house staff onboard and retain all senior management, including Matt Plumb, who has been there for over twenty years, and General Manager Kim Dwyer. Read More

🍻 Dozens of local and regional craft brewers were on hand to share their brews and more, welcoming hundreds of beer lovers to Newport on Saturday. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there Photo Gallery: 2024 Newport Beer Festival at Fort Adams.

🐕 The Potter League for Animals has announced the availability of eleven dogs rescued from a recent hoarding case on Senate Street in Pawtucket. Read More

🚧 Motorists can anticipate left lane closures and driveways/walkways blocked on JT Connell Highway, from the Route 138 overpass to Van Zandt Avenue, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project Update

Frost Advisory in effect from April 22, 11:00 PM EDT until April 23, 07:00 AM EDT

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 36. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Today: NNW wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sunrise: 5:53 am | Sunset: 7:33 pm | 13 hours and 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:41 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:08 am & 1:05 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13 days, 97% lighting.

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Today, the Potter League for Animals announced the availability of eleven dogs rescued from a recent hoarding case on Senate Street in Pawtucket.

The Celtics spent the days leading up to their playoff matchup with Miami talking about wanting to match the physicality of a team that would be looking for an edge without star Jimmy Butler.

Wilyer Abreu had three hits and drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Club scores two first-half goals from Stephen Turnbull and Noah Fuson

The Boston Bruins were clinging to a one-goal lead when defenseman Charlie McAvoy caught a skate edge and fell while trying to race Toronto’s Auston Matthews to a loose puck.

Prince Owusu scored midway through the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up in Toronto FC’s 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Kutter Crawford allowed one run in six strong innings and the Boston Red Sox defeated the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Saturday.

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.

Portsmouth Abbey School junior Jennifer Shon will represent Rhode Island in Washington, D.C., for the 2024 Poetry Out Loud National Finals, April 30-May 2.

In a toast to spring, the Women’s Resource Center invites the community to the Vineyard Soirée: A Celebration of Cocktails and Cuisine for a Cause.

