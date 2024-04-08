What's Up in Newport: Monday, April 8
A look at the latest What'sUpNewp headlines and a roundup of all that's happening out there today.
Monday, April 8, 2024
🌑 Total Eclipse: While Rhode Island won’t be in the path of total darkness during today's solar eclipse, it will certainly be worth looking up at the sky this afternoon. The eclipse will start at 2:15 pm, and Newport will peak (be at mid-eclipse) at 90.7% magnitude at 3:29 p.m. The eclipse ends at 4:38 p.m. Grab those solar eclipse glasses and enjoy!
📷 Photo Tip: Your phone can’t take a perfectly clear picture of a solar eclipse like a professional camera can, but you can take many other creative directions to capture the rare moment. Read More
🏡 What Sold: WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 10 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week. Real Estate Roundup
🌎 Tourism Forecast: Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport, tells WUN’s Frank Prosnitz that he has “a lot of reasons to be optimistic” about the 2024 tourism season in Newport and Rhode Island. Read More
⛔ Traffic Advisory: RIDOT will be shifting the crossover point for westbound traffic a half-mile closer to the Washington Bridge during the overnight hours tonight. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less..
Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:18 pm | 13 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:07 am & 8:31 pm | Low tide at 1:42 am & 1:40 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.7 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
4 pm: Tinker Club at Newport Public Library
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm
Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
Newport: City Council at 8:30 am, School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm
Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Tourism forecast – ‘reasons to be optimistic’
Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport, says that he has “a lot of reasons to be optimistic” about the 2024 tourism season in Newport and Rhode Island.
Jaylen Brown scores 26 points and reaches 10,000 in his career in Celtics’ 124-107 win over Portland
Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and reached 10,000 in his NBA career, leading the Boston Celtics past the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107 on Sunday night for their 13th straight home victory.
What Sold: Take a look at the 10 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Here’s what sold in Newport County during the week of April 1 – 5, 2024.
McGuire drives in 5, O’Neill hits fifth homer as Red Sox defeat Angels 12-2 to cap trip
Reese McGuire drove in a career-high five runs, Tyler O’Neill hit his third home run of the series and the Boston Red Sox finished off an opening 10-game trip with a 12-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Patriots and Kyle Dugger agree to a 4-year deal worth up to $66 million, AP source says
Looking to photograph a solar eclipse with your smartphone? Try these features and think about creative angles
Your phone can’t take a perfectly clear picture of a solar eclipse like a professional camera can, but there are lots of other creative directions you can take to capture the rare moment.
Man arrested for setting fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office; motive remains unclear
A man was charged Sunday with setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.
The Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County & St. George’s Chapel Choir will present an ‘Earth Day Concert’
On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., The Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County & St. George’s Chapel Choir and St. George’s School Chapel Choir, with community guest singers and instrumentalists, present an EARTH DAY CONCERT.
Angels score 2 on Devers’ error at third, and Boston’s 5-game winning streak ends with a 2-1 defeat
Rafael Devers’ error at third base allowed the Angels to score two runs in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles snapped a five-game winning streak by the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.
Led by Castle and Clingan, defending champ UConn returns to NCAA title game, beating Alabama 86-72
The final result showed UConn winning its 11th straight NCAA Tournament game by at least 13 points.
Rhode Island FC battles to scoreless draw with Charleston Battery
Club earns its first clean sheet of 2024 on a rainy night at Beirne Stadium
Jesper Boqvist scores in OT as Bruins beat Panthers 3-2 to move 5 points up in Atlantic
Jesper Boqvist scored 2:05 into overtime, Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division.
Traffic Advisory: Crossover to the east side of Washington Bridge to shift
RIDOT will be shifting the crossover point for westbound traffic a half-mile closer to the Washington Bridge during the overnight hours Monday, April 8.
Tens of thousands still without power following powerful nor’easter in New England
Power restoration efforts in Maine and New Hampshire entered another day on Saturday with more than 100,000 homes and businesses still in the dark several days after a storm brought powerful winds and heavy, wet snow.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’s office in Vermont caught fire. Arson is suspected, but the motive is unclear
Police in Vermont are seeking a suspect who allegedly started a fire Friday outside the office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The small blaze caused minor damages but no injuries.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (April 6 – 13)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.
Recap: This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly
Sen. Euer, Rep. Felix bill would extend minimum wage to domestic workers
Arts Around The Fire will feature two speakers from the Newport Art Museum on April 17
The Alliance’s guests will be Danielle Ogden and Emeline McKeown, both from the Newport Art Museum
What causes earthquakes in the Northeast, like the magnitude 4.8 that shook New Jersey? A geoscientist explains
The earthquake, one of New Jersey’s largest on record, could be felt from Maryland to Boston. But don’t read too much into it.
CCRI to host watch parties at all four campuses to view Monday’s historic solar eclipse
Monday’s eclipse is the first in almost a decade and the last one that will be visible in Rhode Island until 2079.
Tiverton Public Library to host Second Annual Earth Day Garden Expo
All are welcome to this FREE event
Recent Local Obituaries
None new to share.
More Local Headlines
