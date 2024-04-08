Monday, April 8, 2024

🌑 Total Eclipse: While Rhode Island won’t be in the path of total darkness during today's solar eclipse, it will certainly be worth looking up at the sky this afternoon. The eclipse will start at 2:15 pm, and Newport will peak (be at mid-eclipse) at 90.7% magnitude at 3:29 p.m. The eclipse ends at 4:38 p.m. Grab those solar eclipse glasses and enjoy!

📷 Photo Tip: Your phone can’t take a perfectly clear picture of a solar eclipse like a professional camera can, but you can take many other creative directions to capture the rare moment. Read More

🏡 What Sold: WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 10 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week. Real Estate Roundup

🌎 Tourism Forecast: Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport, tells WUN’s Frank Prosnitz that he has “a lot of reasons to be optimistic” about the 2024 tourism season in Newport and Rhode Island. Read More

⛔ Traffic Advisory: RIDOT will be shifting the crossover point for westbound traffic a half-mile closer to the Washington Bridge during the overnight hours tonight. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less..

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:18 pm | 13 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:07 am & 8:31 pm | Low tide at 1:42 am & 1:40 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.7 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County

4 pm: Tinker Club at Newport Public Library

7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

Live Music & Entertainment

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Newport County Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport, says that he has “a lot of reasons to be optimistic” about the 2024 tourism season in Newport and Rhode Island.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and reached 10,000 in his NBA career, leading the Boston Celtics past the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107 on Sunday night for their 13th straight home victory.

Here’s what sold in Newport County during the week of April 1 – 5, 2024.

Reese McGuire drove in a career-high five runs, Tyler O’Neill hit his third home run of the series and the Boston Red Sox finished off an opening 10-game trip with a 12-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Your phone can’t take a perfectly clear picture of a solar eclipse like a professional camera can, but there are lots of other creative directions you can take to capture the rare moment.

A man was charged Sunday with setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., The Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County & St. George’s Chapel Choir and St. George’s School Chapel Choir, with community guest singers and instrumentalists, present an EARTH DAY CONCERT.

Rafael Devers’ error at third base allowed the Angels to score two runs in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles snapped a five-game winning streak by the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.

The final result showed UConn winning its 11th straight NCAA Tournament game by at least 13 points.

Club earns its first clean sheet of 2024 on a rainy night at Beirne Stadium

Jesper Boqvist scored 2:05 into overtime, Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division.

RIDOT will be shifting the crossover point for westbound traffic a half-mile closer to the Washington Bridge during the overnight hours Monday, April 8.

Power restoration efforts in Maine and New Hampshire entered another day on Saturday with more than 100,000 homes and businesses still in the dark several days after a storm brought powerful winds and heavy, wet snow.

Police in Vermont are seeking a suspect who allegedly started a fire Friday outside the office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The small blaze caused minor damages but no injuries.

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.

Sen. Euer, Rep. Felix bill would extend minimum wage to domestic workers

The Alliance’s guests will be Danielle Ogden and Emeline McKeown, both from the Newport Art Museum

The earthquake, one of New Jersey’s largest on record, could be felt from Maryland to Boston. But don’t read too much into it.

Monday’s eclipse is the first in almost a decade and the last one that will be visible in Rhode Island until 2079.

All are welcome to this FREE event

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

More Local Headlines

