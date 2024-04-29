Good Monday Morning!

🥔 It’s nearly May, so many year-round farmers markets prepare to move outdoors while many others are gearing up for their opening weekend. April 27 was the finale of Farm Fresh RI’s indoor Providence winter farmers market. WUN’s Ruthie Wood visited the market and has a recipe for you to try - What’s in season: At the end of April, Farm Fresh RI’s Providence farmers market showcases a plethora of vendors and the last of the overwintered root vegetables.

🏄‍♀️ As winter storms pounded the coast this winter, surfers remained steadfast, embracing the challenge, and seeking the exhilaration that only waves can provide, especially waves on the south-facing beaches on Aquidneck Island, across the Bay to Point Judith, Deep Hole, and all the way to Westerly. WUN’s Thom Cahir reports from the surf scene - 2023-24: A banner year for winter-spring surfing.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 4 am and 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today: NNW wind 7 to 9 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers between 4 am and 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sunrise: 5:43 am | Sunset: 7:41 pm | 13 hours and 57 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:33 pm | Low tide at 5:35 am & 5:29 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.7 days, 75% lighting.

4 pm to 5 pm: Dash Robots at Newport Public Library

6 pm to 7 pm: 3D Printing Workshop for Adults at Newport Public Library

7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Daikon radishes from Wishing Stone Farm in Little Compton is the perfect excuse to try Vietnamese bánh mì

Tyler O’Neill hit a game-ending bloop single to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.

Love it or hate it, the ‘Acela Corridor’ has developed a widely recognized identity thanks to the trains that link it together.

Brad Marchand broke the Boston playoff goals record with his 56th and the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 4 on Saturday night to move within a victory of advancing to the second round.

Lionel Messi scored two goals to excite a New England Revolution-record crowd, leading Inter Miami CF to a 4-1 victory on Saturday night.

A smattering of Patriots fans stood outside the gates to Gillette Stadium on Friday hoping to catch a glimpse of the franchise’s latest attempt to find its next franchise quarterback.

Consistently good surf, Warmer than usual temps, Economy not bad

Clay Holstad becomes first RIFC player to score at Beirne Stadium in defeat

Here’s where to expect lane closures and delays.

GIC will partner with each municipality for two to three years and set them on a trajectory to develop and sustain a thriving equity-driven urban forestry program.

