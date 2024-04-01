Happy April 1st! Today is 401Gives in Rhode Island, a statewide day of giving and supporting nonprofits. In 2023, 401Gives raised over $3.4 million for 546 local nonprofits from over 15,000 donors. If you have a favorite nonprofit or want to learn more about some of the amazing nonprofits, visit 401gives.org.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz is back with his latest “Just My Opinion” column, looking at the ongoing campaign to bring back the Newport Performing Arts Center - Renovating a historic theater – more than two decades later.

WUN’s Ruthie Wood headed back to the market for the latest in her series of “What’s in Season” and has not one, but two recipes for you to enjoy - What’s in Season: A late March Aquidneck Growers Market in Newport brings joy with fresh sunchokes.

WUN’s Ken Abrams catches up with Newport Classical and previews what’s in store for the upcoming season. What’s Up Interview: Newport Classical’s Gillian Friedman Fox on the 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival.

Frosty Freez opens for the 2024 season at 11:30 am this morning.

Watch out for those April Fools’ jokes today!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. The wind will be calm, becoming south at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Light and variable wind.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt will become SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. It will be cloudy. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 7:11 pm | 12 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:07 am & 1:43 pm | Low tide at 6:45 am & 6:43 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.1 days, 61% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Weekend

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Erna is the last of West Place Animal Sanctuary’s original rescues from 2007

A new comprehensive study by the Rhode Island Foundation examining the financial structure of hospitals in Rhode Island revealed significant disparities in reimbursement rates.

Enmanuel Valdez hit a three-run homer, Garrett Whitlock pitched five effective innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Sunday.

The aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon into Narragansett Bay, shortly after taking off from Quonset State Airport, the North Kingstown Fire Department said.

This year, in downtown Newport, we recognize the 25th year since planning began to revitalize the former Opera House, and 23 years since the Newport Performing Arts Center bought the building.

Newport City Council will conduct interviews in Executive Session for the Position of City Manager on Wednesday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m.

Two ways to enjoy the highly nutritious root vegetable from Luckyfoot Ranch

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.

BIKE Act Act will ensure that federal funding from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants can be used to support bicycle education and safety programs.

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management seeks seasonal employees

Bridges in Providence, Rhode Island, and Tacoma, Washington, are currently closed because of safety concerns. Nearby businesses have taken a hit because motorists have diverted to other routes.

One of those persistently poor bridges — carrying about 96,000 westbound vehicles daily on Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River in Rhode Island — was suddenly shut to traffic late last year, resulting in long delays as drivers diverted to new routes.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

Recent Local Obituaries

More Local Headlines

ecoRI News: Facelift Planned for Aquidneck Island's East Main Road, But Will It Go On a Diet, Too?