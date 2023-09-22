Friday, September 22 | Reading Time: 6 minutes

👉 The City of Newport and BCM Realty Partners is inviting the community for a public discussion regarding the residential conversion of the Coggeshall Elementary School.

⚠️ RIDOH and RIDEM are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth, due to blue-green algae blooms.

🆕 Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of Middletown schools.

🚰 Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.

🍷 On Tap This Weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport, and more. Get the full weekend rundown here.

The Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary has been rescheduled to October 7 - 8, due to weather.

The Cemetery Walking Tour with Trudy and Lew Keen has been rescheduled to September 30, due to weather.

🎶 We’ve got everything from punk to bluegrass this week in “Six Picks,” our weekly column of the best in local music.

🎸 Toad the Wet Sprocket takes the stage at The JPT tonight. Read our interview with bassist Dean Dinning before you head to the show.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 23, 8:00 AM until Sept. 24, 8:00 AM

Today: NE wind 5 to 10 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind 7 to 9 kt. A slight chance of rain after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 6:43 pm | 12 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:15 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 6:12 am & 7:32 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.5 days, 41% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy attended the fourth race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport on September 22, 1962.

A group of 25 state governors that make up the U.S. Climate Alliance and the Biden administration announced a pledge Thursday to quadruple the number of heat pumps in U.S. homes by 2030, from 4.7 million to 20 million.

Intention Fest, bluegrass and Van Morrison

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Residents and community invited to learn more about planned residential conversion.

Due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms

Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.

Robert Saleh was an assistant in Jacksonville the previous time the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson was a sophomore in high school.

Monty, a 4-year-old male pup, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Experienced educator and talented leader Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of the #MiddletownRI schools.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 20 through 7 am on Thursday, September 21.

