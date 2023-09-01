Good Morning! Today is Friday, September 1, 2023.

🚗 More than a year since RIDOT started renumbering exits on I-95, the burning question is: How long will those “Old Exit (X)” plaques stay in place? For a state that prides itself on giving directions by “Where the Almacs used to be,” when that chain went out of business decades ago, rust might set in first.

A year after exit renumbering, does anyone care?

⚠️ RIDOH has recommended closing Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown due to high bacteria levels. Read More

🗳️ A reminder of how to cast your ballot in the final days leading up to the September 5 special primary elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, and Foster Town Council.

Early voting is ongoing. Voters can find their community's early voting location and hours online using the RI Department of State’s website. Early voting continues through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Polling places are closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day.

Voters who are voting by mail ballot and have not yet returned their ballot should plan to do so by dropping off their ballot at a secure elections drop box or polling place. Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Voters can find their nearest secure elections drop box by using the Drop Box Locator tool on the RI Department of State website.

Voters planning to vote at their polling place on September 5 can look up their polling place online by viewing their voter record on the RI Department of State website. All voters voting in person, whether early or on special primary day, must bring an acceptable photo ID.

To determine if you have a special election in your community, find your polling place, preview a sample ballot, and more, visit vote.ri.gov.

🗳️ As of 4:30 pm on Thursday, 9,052 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker.

That’s approximately a 2.4% voter turnout thus far, with 3,938 having voted by mail ballot and 5,114 by early in-person voting. In Newport County - 489 total votes have been cast in Newport, 487 in Portsmouth, 350 in Middletown, 318 in Jamestown, 256 in Tiverton, and 102 in Little Compton.

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming ESE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:11 am | Sunset: 7:19 pm | 13 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:21 am & 9:45 pm | Low tide at 2:47 am & 3:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac from 1 pm to 4 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: G and Meg from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Alex Cohen from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Friday, Sept. 1: American Eagle

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I

Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp

The Better Bay Alliance, which launched a new product in May called LIVE CHART, wants to make sure that all boaters are aware of their surroundings, for the organization’s mission is to save lives by promoting safety awareness.

Is there any hope when directions routinely include, “Go left past the old Ann & Hope”?

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown because of high bacteria levels.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist at shelters and hotels as the state struggles with a flood of migrants.

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Voters of Ways to Vote in September 5 Special Primary

Jaws Summer Party, Newport Live presents John Gorka, Newport Classical, and more!

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Four NUWC Division Newport employees win Women of Color Magazine awards (Military News)

Rhode Island judge approves eviction of Touro Synagogue tenants - JNS.org