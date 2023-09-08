What's Up in Newport: Friday, Sept. 8
On Tap Today: 9 Central Film Festival, Laugh Out Loud with The Bit Players, and more. Plus, all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Friday, September 8, 2023
Good Morning!
🎨 A solo exhibition of new work of Afrofuturism and beyond by Algernon Miller opens today at the Jamestown Arts Center. Coming and Going: New Work by Algernon Miller, which runs through October 28, is curated by Bob Dilworth and Karen Conway and features 14 paintings by the artist from 2022 and 2023. Read More
🇸🇾 Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston. Read More
👉 On tap this weekend → 9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more! Get the full rundown
🚲 Bike Newport invites all to attend The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll on Saturday, a rare opportunity to bike, walk or run along scenic Park Ave and The Hummocks in Portsmouth without any cars on the road. Read More
🇮🇪 Irish Folk band The High Kings bring their latest tour, The Road Not Taken, to The JPT on Saturday night. Read More
Watch Below - The Streets of Kinsale by The High Kings
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 5 to 9 kt. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 7:07 pm | 12 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:10 am & 3:50 pm | Low tide at 8:20 am & 10:59 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.1 days, 40% lighting.
Things To Do
5 pm to 8:30 pm: Community Bingo Night at Vasco da Gama Hall
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Coming and Going: New work of Algernon Miller Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: LIVE @ THE PLAYHOUSE: COMEDY with DAWN TYLER AND FRIENDS
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: 9 Central Film Festival at 6:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:55 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: LIVE @ THE PLAYHOUSE: COMEDY with DAWN TYLER AND FRIENDS at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Caitlin Carey Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Mark Flynn from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 10 am
See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution
Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 7 – 10
9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more!
College Football: Salve Regina Seahawks blank the Framingham State Rams in home opener
College Football: Salve Regina 29, Framingham State 0
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the US in Boston
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston.
Massachusetts investigates teen’s death as company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves
The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip sold as the One Chip Challenge and popularized as a dare on social media is pulling the product after the family of a Massachusetts teenager blamed the stunt for his recent death.
Tom Brady casts a wide shadow over the Patriots’ season-opening matchup with the Eagles
Tom Brady left an imprint on the New England Patriots that hasn’t faded.
Obituary: Joyce D. Watts
December 13, 1949 – September 03, 2023
Pizza Wine to celebrate Newport expansion at Utility with Mother Pizzeria and Mission
Slices by Mother, wine by Pizza Wine and 10% off Utility on Monday, September 11, 6-8pm
Youth movement leads Royal Vancouver Yacht Club’s return to the Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
There was no worm waiting for the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club team when they arrived at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court promptly at 9 am on Wednesday morning.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 6 – 7
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Wednesday, September 6, through 7 am on Thursday, September 7.
Obituary: Casper Roos
March 21, 1925 – August 18, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
