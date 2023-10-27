Today is Friday, October 27 - the 300th day of the year; 65 days remain in 2023.

🎉 TGIF! On tap this weekend: Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, Newport String Project, Taste of Newport, and more. Read More - What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 27 – 29

🍺 Something’s brewing for Veterans Day in Newport! Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., in partnership with Jamestown-based charity, Orion Military Scholarships, will be sponsoring “Red, White & Brews” on Saturday, November 11.

👻 Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers this evening.

🆓 Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, and Rosecliff on Saturday and Sunday.

👉 Mission/Utility will be hosting a Sip n Shop on Sunday with No Vacancy Coffee and Mission Mornings. Details below.

👉 Newport In Bloom will be giving away an additional 15,000 daffodil bulbs for free on Saturday. Drive down to Easton's Beach, Lot #2, between 9 am and noon. This will be the last bulb giveaway of the year.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW around 6 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm | 10 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:02 am & 7:26 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 1:06 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.7 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Newport: City Council at 9 am

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

Happening This Weekend

Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

The event is being hosted by Orion Military Scholarship Fund, Inc., a 501c3 public charity headquartered in Jamestown, RI. The purpose is to honor Military Veterans while raising money for scholarships for military children.

For months, Dean Phillips has been calling for a Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. He’s drawn no public interest from governors, lawmakers, and other would-be alternatives.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Mason McTavish scored on a 2-on-1 break with 2:52 remaining in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

March 22, 1938 – October 25, 2023

Shocked and fearful Maine residents kept to their homes for a second night Thursday as hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in a situation similar to Mac Jones’ current predicament.

“Nova is a pretty tabby girl. She knows what she likes, and what she likes are pets, wet food, and toys”

On tap this weekend: Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, Newport String Project, Taste of Newport, and more.

July 03, 1946 – October 17, 2023

