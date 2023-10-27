Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Friday, October 27
Halloween Trick or Treat at The Breakers, Ragged Island Beer Dinner, and more. Here's your rundown of all that's happening for events, live music, and entertainment today!
Today is Friday, October 27 - the 300th day of the year; 65 days remain in 2023.
🎉 TGIF! On tap this weekend: Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, Newport String Project, Taste of Newport, and more. Read More - What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 27 – 29
🍺 Something’s brewing for Veterans Day in Newport! Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., in partnership with Jamestown-based charity, Orion Military Scholarships, will be sponsoring “Red, White & Brews” on Saturday, November 11.
👻 Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers this evening.
🆓 Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, and Rosecliff on Saturday and Sunday.
👉 Mission/Utility will be hosting a Sip n Shop on Sunday with No Vacancy Coffee and Mission Mornings. Details below.
👉 Newport In Bloom will be giving away an additional 15,000 daffodil bulbs for free on Saturday. Drive down to Easton's Beach, Lot #2, between 9 am and noon. This will be the last bulb giveaway of the year.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW around 6 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm | 10 hours and 36 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:02 am & 7:26 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 1:06 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.7 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Halloween Trick or Treat at The Breakers
6 pm: T!kT0k trend Ghost Painting & Pizza Party at Aquidneck Restaurant & Pizzeria
6:30 pm: Ragged Island Beer Dinner at Hotel Viking
6:30 pm & 8 pm: The Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tour at Belcourt of Newport
7 pm: Climate Future Film Festival at Jamestown Arts Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: She Came To Me at 3 pm, Teton Gravity Presents: Legend Has It at 6:30 pm, Teton Gravity Presents: Flying High Again at 8:45 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
Newport: City Council at 9 am
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
Happening This Weekend
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host season opener concert on Oct. 28
Water main flushing to take place across Aquidneck Island Oct. 29 – Nov. 9
Child & Family to host 40th Annual Taste of Newport on Oct. 29
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Red, White & Brews: Veterans Day event at Newport Craft Brewery will fund Orion scholarships for military children
The event is being hosted by Orion Military Scholarship Fund, Inc., a 501c3 public charity headquartered in Jamestown, RI. The purpose is to honor Military Veterans while raising money for scholarships for military children.
Biden will face a primary bid from Rep. Dean Phillips, who says Democrats need to focus on future
For months, Dean Phillips has been calling for a Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. He’s drawn no public interest from governors, lawmakers, and other would-be alternatives.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
McTavish scores in OT as Ducks hand Bruins their first loss of the season with a 4-3 victory
Mason McTavish scored on a 2-on-1 break with 2:52 remaining in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Obituary: Carole Lewis
March 22, 1938 – October 25, 2023
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Shocked and fearful Maine residents kept to their homes for a second night Thursday as hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Mac Jones’ struggles are familiar to Tua Tagovailoa as the ex-Alabama QBs prepare to meet
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in a situation similar to Mac Jones’ current predicament.
Nova, a pretty tabby girl, is available for adoption
“Nova is a pretty tabby girl. She knows what she likes, and what she likes are pets, wet food, and toys”
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 27 – 29
On tap this weekend: Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, Newport String Project, Taste of Newport, and more.
Obituary: William A. Pierson
July 03, 1946 – October 17, 2023
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
In Rhode Island, a hunt is on for the reason for dropping numbers of the signature quahog clam
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
VIDEO: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
