🏠 While it seems that every few days there’s another announcement of an affordable housing project, those projects are years from completion, and the number of communities that have achieved the state’s affordable housing threshold has dropped to five, from a high of seven a couple of years ago. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Housing affordability becoming more elusive in Rhode Island.

🎶 Halloween-themed concert events are the focus of this weekend’s “Six Picks,” our weekly round-up of concerts around the region. Check out some spooky shows and more around the state, WUN’s Ken Abrams with the roundup- ‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend.

🎭 When WUN’s Frank O’Donnell heard that “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the 1993 film starring Robin Williams and Sally Field, was being made into a Broadway musical, he had his – pardon the pun – doubts. So many attempts to turn hit movies into musicals fall flat. “Pretty Woman” and “An Officer & A Gentleman” are recent examples. Read Frank’s review - Review: “Mrs. Doubtfire” at PPAC is worth your time

🍎 Cooler temps mean it’s time to hit those farm stands around the region this weekend for apples, pumpkins, and other seasonal treats. This week, we’re highlighting a few farm stands that offer a seasonal favorite in southern New England that seems to be everywhere, apple cider donuts. WUN’s Ken Abrams shares are a few of our favorites - ‘Six Picks’ Fall Treats – The best apple cider donuts in Newport County and beyond.

🎤 Singer-songwriter Troy Ramey spent his teen years in Newport and is best for his 2017 run on NBC’s The Voice. Ramey is headlining a show tonight at the Newport Playhouse, appearing “in the round” with Lee Rogers and King Kyote as part of the venue’s ‘Newport to Nashville’ concert series. Read Ken’s interview with Troy here - What’s Up Interview: Troy Ramey, singer from ‘The Voice,’ playing Newport Playhouse Friday, October 20

🎸 A world-class music event returns to the region this weekend when the URI Guitar Festival takes over the Kingston campus and nearby venues. Ken recently spoke to Nicolo Spera, who is playing as part of “Italian Night” on Friday, October 20, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, alongside artists Elisa La Marca and Mauro Zanatta. Read the interview - What’s Up Interview: Nicolo Spera, playing URI Guitar Festival Friday, October 20

🐕 On tap this weekend: Heart & Sole Walk For Animals, Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt, Daffodil Bulbs Giveaway, and more! Read my roundup of all that’s happening this weekend - What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 20 – 22

Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 5 am, then showers likely after 5 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 58. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: SSE wind 7 to 12 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SE wind 8 to 10 kt. Showers are likely before midnight, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 5 am, then showers likely after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 5:57 pm | 10 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12: 03 am & 12: 27 pm | Low tide at 5:01 am & 6:02 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess

Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

The Latest

The number of communities that have achieved the state’s affordable housing threshold has dropped to five, from a high of seven a couple of years ago.

Ghost Stories, Cruisin’ Sharks and the Mausoleum Sessions

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Brad Marchand and James van Riemsdyk scored 21 seconds apart late in the first period and the Boston Bruins won their third straight game to open the season, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Thursday night.

WJAR: Ask Alison: Who is behind Beavertail State Park's master plan?

URI: Partisans cross deep political divide during Langevin Symposium

