The Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is set to return this evening at 6:00 pm.

Spectators can view the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigate Newport Harbor. WADK will broadcast coverage of the parade with host Martha Parker and Bruce Newbury on 1540 AM Radio.

This year the parade is named in honor of former Newport Harbormaster, Tim Mills, who passed away suddenly three years ago. Tim was a longtime advocate of the boat parade from its inaugural event in 1997 when he participated as a boat owner and then as leader of the community event.

Viewing of the parade is free, making this a great family event to get into the spirit of the holiday season. Parade boats will rendezvous just south of the Goat Island Causeway and then proceed east passing Newport Yacht Club, Perrotti Park, Bowen’s and Bannister’s wharf, and then finish at the Goat Island Causeway. The Best vantage points for spectators include Perrotti Park, Bowen’s Wharf, Bannister’s Wharf, and points around Newport Harbor.

“This year, the parade committee is delighted to have chosen Margaret Mary “Muffin” Dubuc, as Parade Marshall,” says spokesperson, Matt Gineo in a statement. “Muffin, a local Newporter and avid sailor, was commodore of the Goat Island Yacht Club, a volunteer and fundraiser for many historic sailing events and regattas, and a consummate friend of the Newport waterfront. The parade will feature a variety of watercraft that call Narragansett Bay home, including leisure boats of all sizes, commercial boats, fishing boats, U.S. Coast Guard vessel, and the classic schooner, Tree of Life,” added Gineo.

Magnificently decorated vessels will compete for a first-place award in the following categories: Best Decorated Sailboat (commercial and recreational), Best Decorated Powerboat (commercial and recreational), Best Decorated Fishing Boat, and, the parade’s most entertaining category, The Tim Mills Team Spirit Award newly named this year.

The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Friday, November 24. Photo Credit: David Hansen for Discover Newport

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Today: NW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:51 am & 5:16 pm | Low tide at 11:15 am & 10:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.2 days, 86% lighting.

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

