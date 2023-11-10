Good Friday Morning.

On this day in 1780, the African Union Society of Newport, Rhode Island was established. It was the first attested Black Mutual Aid Society. Read More

The Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Saturday in observance of Veterans Day. Read More

Newport is preparing to deploy a first-of-its-kind smart enforcement system that will be capable of identifying and capturing noise violations in real-time. Read More

On tap this weekend: Newport Restaurant Week, Tours of Miantonomi Park Tower, Cars & Coffee, Red, White & Brews, and more. Read More

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 7 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 10 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:22 am & 5:35 pm | Low tide at 11:13 am & 11:10 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.

No local meetings are scheduled.

Belichick’s future is a hot topic as the Patriots (2-7) prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. There even was speculation this week that Belichick could be fired if New England loses to Indianapolis.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Bruins forwards Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak were racing toward the empty Islanders net, with one New York defender trying to keep up.

Jaden House’s 22 points helped Rhode Island defeat Fairfield 93-80 on Thursday night.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 2nd highest sale of a non-waterfront property in Jamestown this year.

National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.

After a 24-year run in New England that has included six Super Bowl rings and two decades of dominance in the AFC, the Patriots are 2-7 — Bill Belichick’s worst start since his first season in 2000.

It is part of her family collection of war memorabilia that is on display during the month of November as part of the command’s celebration of Veterans Day.

A Newport man has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Early Thursday morning, police discovered the girl unresponsive in the swan boat pond at Roger Williams Park, not far from the family home.

“The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn’t have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City’s Cliff Walk Commission.”

Kayok was first discovered in Sitka, Alaska, swimming erratically, losing weight, and struggling to forage.

Pending Regulatory Approval, New Public Media Entity to Engage Audiences Across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see who’s looking to buy homes in Providence.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 8 through 7 am on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

