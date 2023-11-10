Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Friday, November 10
A look at What's Up out there today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Friday Morning.
On this day in 1780, the African Union Society of Newport, Rhode Island was established. It was the first attested Black Mutual Aid Society. Read More
The Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Saturday in observance of Veterans Day. Read More
Newport is preparing to deploy a first-of-its-kind smart enforcement system that will be capable of identifying and capturing noise violations in real-time. Read More
On tap this weekend: Newport Restaurant Week, Tours of Miantonomi Park Tower, Cars & Coffee, Red, White & Brews, and more. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 7 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 10 hours and 2 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:22 am & 5:35 pm | Low tide at 11:13 am & 11:10 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.
Things To Do
Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at Recharge Newport
4:30 pm: 248th Marines Birthday at Cappy’s
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Elks Lodge: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Killer Of The Flower Moon at 3 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings at 8:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Listen To Salty at 5:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780
It was the first attested Black Mutual Aid Society.
Analysis: Bill Belichick should get another opportunity if he wants to keep coaching after Patriots
Belichick’s future is a hot topic as the Patriots (2-7) prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. There even was speculation this week that Belichick could be fired if New England loses to Indianapolis.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Coyle has 1st career hat trick, leads Bruins to 5-2 win over Islanders
Bruins forwards Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak were racing toward the empty Islanders net, with one New York defender trying to keep up.
House’s 22 lead Rhode Island past Fairfield 93-80
Jaden House’s 22 points helped Rhode Island defeat Fairfield 93-80 on Thursday night.
Home on Blueberry Lane in Jamestown sells for $3.225 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 2nd highest sale of a non-waterfront property in Jamestown this year.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.
All eyes on Bill Belichick’s job status as Patriots head to Germany to face Colts
After a 24-year run in New England that has included six Super Bowl rings and two decades of dominance in the AFC, the Patriots are 2-7 — Bill Belichick’s worst start since his first season in 2000.
War memorabilia on display for Veterans Day has special meaning to NUWC Division Newport physicist
It is part of her family collection of war memorabilia that is on display during the month of November as part of the command’s celebration of Veterans Day.
State Police arrest Newport man for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography
A Newport man has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography, according to the Rhode Island State Police.
Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond near Rhode Island home
Early Thursday morning, police discovered the girl unresponsive in the swan boat pond at Roger Williams Park, not far from the family home.
What’s Up in and around Newport this weekend: Nov. 10 – 12
Newport Restaurant Week, Tours of Miantonomi Park tower, Cars & Coffee, Red, White & Brews, and more.
New wayfinder maps installed along Cliff Walk
“The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn’t have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City’s Cliff Walk Commission.”
Northern Fur Seal “Kayok” from Alaska finds forever home At Mystic Aquarium
Kayok was first discovered in Sitka, Alaska, swimming erratically, losing weight, and struggling to forage.
The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island PBS announce plans to merge
Pending Regulatory Approval, New Public Media Entity to Engage Audiences Across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts
People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Providence
Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see who’s looking to buy homes in Providence.
City of Newport seeks to crack down on noise with help of A.I.
City preparing to deploy a first-of-its-kind smart enforcement system that will be capable of identifying and capturing noise violations in real-time.
Newport police report for Nov. 8 – 9
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 8 through 7 am on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open for tours on Nov. 11
Newporters are being invited to once again take a climb to the top as the Miantonomi Park tower once again opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in observance of Veterans Day.
