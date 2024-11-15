What's Up in Newport: Friday, November 15
Singing For Shelter, Tennis Hall of Fame, Snoop Dogg, True North, and more.
Good Morning! It’s Friday, November 15. 🗓️ Today is the 320th day of the year; 46 days remain in 2024.
Today, we’re covering the end of Singing for Shelter, a jewelry collaboration involving Snoop Dog, Yacht Rock, an open call to serve in Newport’s legal roles, and more.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Coastal Flood Statement in effect from Nov. 15, 5 AM until Nov. 15, 9 AM
Red Flag Warning in effect from Nov. 15, 7 AM until Nov. 15, 6 PM
⚓ Marine
N wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
🌔 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise at 6:34 am, sunset at 4:25 pm. Low tide at 12:51 pm. High tide at 6:43 am & 7:08 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am: 2024 Greater Newport Business Walk throughout Newport County
1 pm: The Future of Refugee Resettlement: Focus on Student Integration at Salve
2 pm: Film Series – Home for the Holidays at Newport Public Library
7:30 pm: Cellist Seth Parker Woods at Newport Classical Recital Hall
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
🎶 Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board: Dave Alves at 8 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 8 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Stu Krous at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: White Bird at 4:30 pm, We Live In Time at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & the G-Men at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.: Next Stop Comedy Show at 8 pm
Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Disciple of the Garden at 6:30 pm
Rejects Beer Co.: Stand Up Comedy at 8 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Justin Pomfret at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
🗓️ Newport County Public Meetings
No public meetings are scheduled.
What’s News Today
News
🏘️ Portsmouth breaks ground on affordable 55+ housing and senior center
On Wednesday, local housing organizations, community partners, and several state officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new, age-restricted housing development in Portsmouth. Read the story on WPRI —>
🏘️ Newport City Council-elect calls for letters of interest for key legal roles
Residents can apply for City Solicitor, Municipal Court Judge, and Probate Judge positions by November 19. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
⛽ How Rhode Island’s decreasing gasoline sales compare nationwide
Rhode Island gas consumption falls by 150,200 gallons in 5 years, as nationwide demand drops 5.7%. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
⚡ Rhode Island becomes first state to launch Community EV Charging Expansion
$10M available for public, non-profit, and private entities to install publicly accessible EV chargers. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
🚨 Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 13 – 14
Two individuals were arrested on various charges. Read the story on What’sUpNewp —>
👏 NUWC Division Newport Team Honored for Torpedo Milestone
Successful firing of Mark 48 Mod 4 from U.S. submarine after 20-year gap. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
💰 Quonset Port secures $11.25 million for infrastructure upgrades
Port of Davisville project aims to boost cargo transport, security, and future expansion. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
Business & Nonprofit
🎶 Singing for Shelter ends its run – annual fundraising concert will not return this season
But homeless shelters still need your support – We speak with founder Mark Gorman about the legacy of the concert which raised nearly $200,000 for local shelters. Read the story on What’sUpNewp —>
✨ Jewelry designer Carolyn Rafaelian partners with Snoop Dogg for new brand
Lovechild aims to blend craftsmanship, positive energy in Rhode Island-made pieces. Read the story on What’sUpNewp —>
📰 Satire publication The Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars at auction with help from Sandy Hook families
The sale price was not immediately disclosed. Read the story on What’sUpNewp —>
Food & Drink
☕ ‘It wasn’t just about coffee’: R.I. cafe owner is growing her brand while boosting other women in business
Entrepreneur Andreea Marin owns three Kaffeology coffeeshops in Rhode Island — in Newport, Portsmouth and Cranston. Read the story on The Boston Globe—>
Life & Culture
🗓️ Out with the Astors, in with the Calders: revisiting Newport, Rhode Island’s 1974 public sculpture extravaganza
Fifty years later, Monumenta's organisers and attendees reflect on what was arguably the most ambitious school project ever. Read the story on The Art Newspaper —>
💃 Salve Regina University to present ‘True North’ dance concert
DJD artists join students and faculty for contemporary and jazz performances November 21-23. Read the story on What’sUpNewp —>
🎾 International Tennis Hall of Fame unveils ‘Be Legendary’ youth program
The initiative will teach the rich history of tennis, provide memorable experiences with Hall of Famers and current tennis stars, and showcase what it means to Be Legendary. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
🎬 ‘Yacht Rock’ docks in Newport: HBO documentary gets special screening
HBO film exploring soft rock’s cultural impact to screen at newportFILM event with trivia and prizes. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
Obituaries
🕊️ Donnell Shea
Opinion
✍️ Letter to The Editor – Dennis Turano: Thank you to Middletown voters for selecting me to represent you
By Dennis Turano, Middletown. Read on What’sUpNewp—>
✍️ We Can’t Wait for Promise of Unproven Nuclear Technology to Save Planet from Roasting
We need a diverse blend of responsibly sited non-fossil-fuel energy, from on and offshore wind to various solar and nuclear technologies. This mix may someday include small modular reactors, but we can’t afford to wait years, perhaps even a decade or more, for this technology. Read more on ecoRI News—>
People
🕰️ An Auctioneer as Rare as Any Antique
For some, an even bigger draw than the silver, furniture and artwork at Michael Corcoran’s auctions (in Newport) is the 96-year-old auctioneer himself. Read the story on NY Times —>
👉 Gina Raimondo is considering another run for governor of Rhode Island
Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo — a Democrat who is facing the end of her tenure as U.S. Commerce secretary due to Donald Trump's victory last week. Read the story on The Public’s Radio—>
Sports
🏒 Dadonov scores 2 goals, including a penalty shot, as the Stars beat the Bruins 7-2
Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals, including the first successful penalty shot in the NHL this season, and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Thursday night. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
🏀 Bryant defeats Buffalo 87-64
Rafael Pinzon’s 15 points helped Bryant defeat Buffalo 87-64 on Thursday night. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
🏈 Matthew Stafford will be trying to erase bitter memories when Rams visit Patriots
Matthew Stafford remembers what didn’t go right during his last visit to New England, in 2014 when he was still with the Detroit Lions. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
🗓️ What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 11 – 18
Newport Classical, Holiday Festival, Steve Hofstetter, Jesse Cook, and more. Read the story on What’sUpNewp —>
🎶 What’s Up Interview: Grammy-winning singer Lucinda Williams, playing The Vets tonight
Iconic performer to present ‘Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets,’ a show based on her recently published book. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>
🎭 Theatre Review: ‘Mamma Mia!’ continues to delight audiences with standout performances and energetic dance numbers
Popular jukebox musical runs through Sunday at Performing Arts Center. Read the story on What’sUpNewp—>