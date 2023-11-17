Good Friday Morning.

A long-standing tradition, 53 years to be exact, Christmas in Newport is eager to get the celebrations started early this year and is doing so at the Santa Magic event at the Shops on Long Wharf on Saturday, November 25. Read More → The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early

The Alliance Française de Newport will celebrate the arrival of the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau this evening at The French Confection. Read More → Celebrate the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau with Alliance Française de Newport on Nov. 17

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers opens this evening. Now in its fourth season, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers brings the magic of the holidays inside and outside this landmark Gilded Age mansion! The holiday display runs on select dates through December 30 with admission at 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm, 5:30 pm, and 6 pm. Gates close at 6:30 pm. House & grounds close at 8 pm. Tickets and More Info

Holidays at the Newport Mansions at The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms opens tomorrow and runs through January 1. Tickets and More Info

Also on tap this weekend: Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more! Get the full rundown → What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19

Dense Fog Advisory in effect from November 17, 5:05 AM until November 17, 10:00 AM

Today: Areas of dense fog before 7 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 56. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 18, 11:00 AM until November 18, 10:00 PM

Today: S wind 5 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:16 am & 10:49 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 4:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.

The annual event will kick off November 25th at 4pm

Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown’s 92-51 win against Rhode Island College on Thursday night.

Otto Landrum scored 19 points as Boston University beat Bryant 95-79 on Thursday night.

For now, the New England Patriots need to figure out who will play quarterback when they return from the bye week.

A Worcester, MA, resident appeared in federal court in Providence on Wednesday, November 15, and admitted to participating in a fraud scheme that, among other things, intended to defraud a Portsmouth, RI, senior of $7,500

Onshore Cable Work at Quonset Creating 100 Local Union Jobs

Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s Artists for The Bay Sale is now open and will run through December 31.

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more!

Chairman DiPalma was recognized for his leadership on securing funding in the FY 2023 state budget for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 15 through 7 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

