What's Up in Newport: Friday, November 17
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Friday Morning.
A long-standing tradition, 53 years to be exact, Christmas in Newport is eager to get the celebrations started early this year and is doing so at the Santa Magic event at the Shops on Long Wharf on Saturday, November 25. Read More → The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early
The Alliance Française de Newport will celebrate the arrival of the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau this evening at The French Confection. Read More → Celebrate the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau with Alliance Française de Newport on Nov. 17
Sparkling Lights at The Breakers opens this evening. Now in its fourth season, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers brings the magic of the holidays inside and outside this landmark Gilded Age mansion! The holiday display runs on select dates through December 30 with admission at 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm, 5:30 pm, and 6 pm. Gates close at 6:30 pm. House & grounds close at 8 pm. Tickets and More Info
Holidays at the Newport Mansions at The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms opens tomorrow and runs through January 1. Tickets and More Info
Also on tap this weekend: Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more! Get the full rundown → What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Dense Fog Advisory in effect from November 17, 5:05 AM until November 17, 10:00 AM
Today: Areas of dense fog before 7 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 56. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
MARINE FORECAST
Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 18, 11:00 AM until November 18, 10:00 PM
Today: S wind 5 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:16 am & 10:49 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 4:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
4 pm: Holiday Lantern Tour with Newport History Tours
4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
7 pm: Motion State Dance Film Series: Season Six at Jamestown Arts Center
7:30 pm: Chef Tasting Series at Hamilton Hopping House
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Edward King House: The Old Man and The She: A Comedy In Two Acts at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Stones and Brian Jones at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Live music at 8:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am
Newport: Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am
See the agenda for meetings here
The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early
The annual event will kick off November 25th at 4pm
Owusu-Anane’s 16 lead Brown over Rhode Island College 92-51
Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown’s 92-51 win against Rhode Island College on Thursday night.
Landrum scores 19 in Boston University’s 95-79 victory over Bryant
Otto Landrum scored 19 points as Boston University beat Bryant 95-79 on Thursday night.
Patriots will come out of their bye week with an eye on the future for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones
For now, the New England Patriots need to figure out who will play quarterback when they return from the bye week.
Massachusetts resident admits to participating in a bank fraud scheme targeting a Portsmouth senior
A Worcester, MA, resident appeared in federal court in Providence on Wednesday, November 15, and admitted to participating in a fraud scheme that, among other things, intended to defraud a Portsmouth, RI, senior of $7,500
Governor McKee highlights construction progress on Revolution Wind – Rhode Island and Connecticut’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm
Onshore Cable Work at Quonset Creating 100 Local Union Jobs
30+ local artists support Save The Bay in the 2023 Artists for The Bay Sale
Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s Artists for The Bay Sale is now open and will run through December 31.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19
Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more!
Senator DiPalma honored by HARI with 2023 Francis R. Dietz Award for Public Service
Chairman DiPalma was recognized for his leadership on securing funding in the FY 2023 state budget for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
Newport Police reports for Nov. 15 – 16
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 15 through 7 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
Massachusetts resident admits to participating in a bank fraud scheme targeting a Portsmouth senior
As temperatures drop, demand for emergency shelters skyrocket
East Bay: Is Tiverton library fence a line in the sand?
Rhode Island Current: Middletown bond recount request confronts obscure state elections regulation