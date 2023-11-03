Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Friday, November 3
Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Anna Mieke live at the Colony House , and more. Here's a look at What's Up out there today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Friday Morning.
👉 President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine to mourn with a community where 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. Read More
💰 Senator Reed has earmarked $5 million for Repairs to the Cliff Walk. Read More
🆕 A $90,000 grant from the Rhode Island Foundation will help the Social Enterprise Greenhouse expand its programs for entrepreneurs from historically marginalized communities. The initiative will focus on start-ups in Newport as well as Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket. Read More
🗓️ On tap this weekend – Newport Live, Newport Classical, Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Harvest Festival, Newport Winter Farmers Market, and more! Events & Live Music Happening This Weekend
🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week kicks off throughout Newport and Bristol Counties today. Featuring ten days of culinary experiences, the event offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons and more from over 50 participating restaurants. Read More
🎞️ What pairs perfectly with Newport Restaurant Week? Second helpings of The JPT’s popular Foodie Film Festival from last Fall! Just like the best sequels, they've upped the ante and added live music, local collaborations, and a new slate of themed films and events to the menu. Read More
🎶 Newport Live will present rising star Anna Mieke at the Colony House tonight. We caught up with Mieke, who will be a long way from the villages of County Wicklow in Ireland where she hails from, ahead of the show. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:19 am | Sunset: 5:38 pm | 10 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:21 am & 12:47 pm | Low tide at 5:08 am & 6:24 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.9 days, 73% lighting.
Things To Do
Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
10 am: My Best Friends Closet Fall 2023 Sale at Elks Club Newport
3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist with Recharge Newport
3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
7 pm: Newport Live Presents: Anna Mieke On Tour From Ireland. At Newport Historical Society’s Colony House
7:30 pm: Violinist William Hagen makes his Newport Classical Debut! at Newport Classical Recital Hall
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Colony House: Newport Live Presents: Anna Mieke On Tour From Ireland. At Newport Historical Society’s Colony House at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 2:30 pm, Big Night at 5:30 pm, Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Amber Rose & The Renegades at 8:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: 7-Day Weekend at 9 pm
Newport Classical Recital Hall: Violinist William Hagen at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Chris and Diane Myers at 5:30 pm
Rejects Beer Co: Comedy Night at 8 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am
Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Bristol Ferry Town Common Committee at 1:15 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 4 pm, Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm
See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.
Happening This Week
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Anna Mieke, playing Newport’s Colony House on Friday, November 3
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series Concert on Nov. 3
Aquidneck Community Table welcomes the winter season with the reopening of the Newport Winter Farmers Market
NUWC Division Newport to host an in-person hiring event on Nov. 4
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Nov. 3 – 5
On tap this weekend – Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Harvest Festival, and more!
Biden is bound for Maine to mourn with a community reeling from a shooting that left 18 people dead
President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine to mourn with a community where 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. It’s the type of trip that is becoming far too familiar.
DeBrusk, Coyle score in the shootout, leading the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs
Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.
New Red Sox baseball boss Breslow says he is not just another ‘Ivy League nerd’
Craig Breslow got a taste of what baseball means to Boston during two stints as a left-hander in the Red Sox bullpen.
‘Off Season’ opens at Gallery Sitka on Nov. 11
The reception is free and open to the public; the show is through December 1.
Patriots, Commanders enter matchup with confidence in spite of recent results
One team will walk out of Sunday’s matchup feeling at least a little better about the remainder of the season.
Providence, South Kingstown, and Tiverton Police Departments among law enforcement agencies nationwide receiving COPS grants
Justice Department Awards Rhode Island Law Enforcement Agencies More Than $3.3 Million in Public Safety Grants
Celebrate the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau with Alliance Française de Newport on Nov. 17
Celebrate with Alliance Française de Newport and sample this year’s Beaujolais Nouveau.
Rhode Island Delegation delivers $3.8 million for Port Infrastructure at Quonset
Funding builds on $22.39 million investment and supports continued improvements to Pier 1
U.S. Senate passes trio of Appropriations Bills with $73.6 million in Senator Reed-backed earmarks for Rhode Island
Includes $5 million for Repairs to the Newport Cliff Walk
Cahal Dunne to perform for Irish Museum members and friends
Ticket reservations and payments for in-person participation are requested by Friday, November 3.
All-access documentary – A Voyage of Discovery: The Ocean Race – to be released Friday on Eurosport
It will also be distributed within the USA on Max at a future date, with further global distribution to come.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Indigenous People During the Colonial Period’ on Nov. 16
This lecture will shed light on a few of the stories of Indigenous peoples in Portsmouth, along with how some of the English colonists interacted with them.
$90,000 grant from Rhode Island Foundation will help Social Enterprise Greenhouse expand help for historically marginalized communities
Initiative will target entrepreneurs and businesses in Newport and four other cities
Newport police report for Nov. 1 – 2
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 1 through 7 am on Thursday, November 2.
