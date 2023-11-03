Good Friday Morning.

👉 President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine to mourn with a community where 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. Read More

💰 Senator Reed has earmarked $5 million for Repairs to the Cliff Walk. Read More

🆕 A $90,000 grant from the Rhode Island Foundation will help the Social Enterprise Greenhouse expand its programs for entrepreneurs from historically marginalized communities. The initiative will focus on start-ups in Newport as well as Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket. Read More

🗓️ On tap this weekend – Newport Live, Newport Classical, Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Harvest Festival, Newport Winter Farmers Market, and more! Events & Live Music Happening This Weekend

🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week kicks off throughout Newport and Bristol Counties today. Featuring ten days of culinary experiences, the event offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons and more from over 50 participating restaurants. Read More

🎞️ What pairs perfectly with Newport Restaurant Week? Second helpings of The JPT’s popular Foodie Film Festival from last Fall! Just like the best sequels, they've upped the ante and added live music, local collaborations, and a new slate of themed films and events to the menu. Read More

🎶 Newport Live will present rising star Anna Mieke at the Colony House tonight. We caught up with Mieke, who will be a long way from the villages of County Wicklow in Ireland where she hails from, ahead of the show. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:19 am | Sunset: 5:38 pm | 10 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:21 am & 12:47 pm | Low tide at 5:08 am & 6:24 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.9 days, 73% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Happening This Week

On tap this weekend – Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Harvest Festival, and more!

President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine to mourn with a community where 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. It’s the type of trip that is becoming far too familiar.

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

Craig Breslow got a taste of what baseball means to Boston during two stints as a left-hander in the Red Sox bullpen.

The reception is free and open to the public; the show is through December 1.

One team will walk out of Sunday’s matchup feeling at least a little better about the remainder of the season.

Justice Department Awards Rhode Island Law Enforcement Agencies More Than $3.3 Million in Public Safety Grants

Celebrate with Alliance Française de Newport and sample this year’s Beaujolais Nouveau.

Funding builds on $22.39 million investment and supports continued improvements to Pier 1

Includes $5 million for Repairs to the Newport Cliff Walk

Ticket reservations and payments for in-person participation are requested by Friday, November 3.

It will also be distributed within the USA on Max at a future date, with further global distribution to come.

This lecture will shed light on a few of the stories of Indigenous peoples in Portsmouth, along with how some of the English colonists interacted with them.

Initiative will target entrepreneurs and businesses in Newport and four other cities

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 1 through 7 am on Thursday, November 2.

