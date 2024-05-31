Hello and good Friday morning!

🆕 Rhode Island Slave History Medallions’ Juneteenth celebration marks the inaugural opportunity for the public to experience “Newport Black History Walking Tours: Lost Stories of Resistance at Freedom.”

WUN’s Ruthie Wood got a preview of the tour on Thursday. Read her story here - Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport.

🚸 Rhode Island Kids Count recently measured the health and well-being of children in 70 different areas.

What’sUpNewp’s Frank Prosnitz dives deeper into the Newport County numbers. Read his story here - Rhode Island Kids Count: Diving deeper into the Newport County numbers.

🎶 One of the more popular music festivals in the region returns to Marshfield, MA, the weekend of July 5-7 with a stacked lineup. The Levitate Music and Arts Festival celebrates its 11th year at the Marshfield fairgrounds with headliners Subline, Lake Street Dive, and Mt. Joy.

WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke to festival co-founder Dan Hassett to learn more about the annual event, which draws thousands of fans daily to Boston’s South Shore. Read his story here - What’s Up Interview: Dan Hassett, founder of the Levitate Music and Arts Festival.

✍️ More than a dozen Rhode Island residents currently contribute to What’sUpNewp, and we’re looking to add more voices as we expand our efforts to explore more topics.

Read more - Want to write for What’sUpNewp? We’re currently looking to add more paid contributors to our crew.

⛔ Traffic Alert—Naval Station Newport: Gate 1 will be closed on Saturday, June 1, from 6 a.m. until noon to facilitate maintenance operations on Training Station Road. During these hours, all vehicle traffic should use Gates 2 or 17 to access or exit the installation. Signs will also be posted to inform vehicle operators and pedestrians of the Gate 1 closure and redirect traffic to Gate 2.

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around seven mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 53. The south wind will be around seven mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNW winds around 6 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. It's sunny. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:33 am & 3:10 pm | Low tide at 8:30 am & 9:27 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.5 days, 46% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Newport County Government

Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 2 pm

Newport: Newport, City of at 10 am

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: May 30 – June 2

Newport Playhouse brings The Cemetery Club to the stage this summer

Choir School of Newport County will raise funds for an upcoming trip during a ten-hour ‘Hymnathon’

Special screening of “Arthur the King” to be held at The JPT for The Potter League for Animals

IYRS School of Technology & Trades to celebrate Graduation & Launch Day on June 1

West Place Animal Sanctuary to host first public visitors weekend of 2024

Colonial Newport comes alive by remembering the lives of enslaved and free Black Newporters

Kyrie Irving returning to Boston. Luka Doncic’s first trip to the title round. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, getting another chance at a ring. Kristaps Porzingis facing his former team, too.

Jack Flaherty allowed one hit over 6 2/3 innings, Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene and Gio Urshela hit home runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Thursday night.

The New York conviction of Trump is unlikely to end the legal saga, which could quickly be appealed and possibly rise to the level of the US Supreme Court.

Kids Count recently measured the health and well-being of children in 70 different areas. What’sUpNewp dives deeper into the Newport County numbers.

The Senate today approved a resolution sponsored by Sen. Linda Ujifusa to create a joint legislative commission to study the statewide school transportation system.

The Senate voted today to approve Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s bill to allow the Division of Taxation to send business owners’ tax compliance information to the Department of State in order to keep them apprised of their tax liability.

Each of the bills, sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. June S. Speakman on behalf of Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, now goes to the other chamber for consideration.

Governor Dan McKee announced today his nomination of Erin Donovan-Boyle to serve on the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Board.

New weekday fee set at $25, seasonal passes rise to $180

Recent Local Obituaries

