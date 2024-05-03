Good Friday Morning,

🚧 The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Thursday that lane restrictions on the Mount Hope Bridge have been lifted, with the completion of a cable air flow testing project two weeks ahead of schedule. Read More

👉 Starting yesterday, the Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Community Center) will be open every weekday to better serve the community. Read More

🏌️ Eleven champions, including two-time winner and defending champion Bernhard Langer, are among the 3,019 entries accepted by the United States Golf Association (U for the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship, which is set to be played for the first time at Newport Country Club, from June 27-30. Read More

👻 The next Paranormal Investigation at Fort Adams is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 8 pm. Join the Fort Adams Trust staff and their volunteer team of expert paranormal investigators on a four-hour exploration of Historic Fort Adams. Hear some of the stories that have inspired the rumors and experience the paranormal side of Fort Adams for yourself. More Info

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: NE wind 8 to 11 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 7:45 pm | 14 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:57 am & 4:33 pm | Low tide at 10:11 am & 10:46 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.8 days, 32% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Little Compton: Budget Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

We want to hear from you! Do you know of a weekly event or live music/entertainment we missed? Do you want to ensure an upcoming event or listing is on our calendar? Hit reply and share the event/listing info with us.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

William Nylander scored twice, Joseph Woll made 22 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night to force a seventh game in the first-round Eastern Conference series.

Mike Yastrzemski had a visit from his grandfather Carl and then homered into the Red Sox bullpen like the Hall of Fame outfielder so often did in his heyday, and the San Francisco Giants beat Boston 3-1 on Thursday.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority completes Mount Hope Bridge cable air flow testing ahead of schedule

James L. Maher Center Garden Center to offer free soil testing on second Saturday of every month during spring season

Governor Relies on Surplus Funds, Avoids More Difficult Spending Choices While Future Deficits Are Projected

Festival Will Feature Welcome Celebration, Three Grand Tastings, Six Private Dining Experiences, New Master Classes June 6 – 9, 2024

These days, Airbnb isn’t just a way to share underutilized bedrooms; it’s big business.

Learn how to make art from seaweed at a workshop at The Sailing Museum

The MLK Community Center is currently on track to provide 1.1 million meals to Newport County this year.

After several months of studying the challenges faced by the state and municipalities in regulating the short-term rental industry in Rhode Island, Rep. Lauren Carson has introduced legislation aimed at improving regulatory compliance and transparency, as well as enabling local controls on the industry’s growth.

Rhode Island’s Mental Health Association Honors House Majority Leader and Senate Deputy Majority Leader

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 91 years of summer theatre at its best!

USGA accepts 3,019 entries, the championship’s third-highest total

West Warwick Man Arrested for DUI, Possession of Large Capacity Magazine

Here’s a look at what’s happening today around Newport; plus a look at all the latest news that you can use.

As we approach the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, here’s a list and more background about the event’s signature staples that you’ll be able to see throughout race day.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 25 points and the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Heat 118-84 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Kutter Crawford pitched a career-high seven innings, Connor Wong had three hits and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Leadership has its benefits – at least when it comes to campaign finances in Rhode Island.

Need some inspiration for your next meal out? Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Providence using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

We want to hear from you! Do you have a news tip, story idea, or something you think we should cover or investigate more? Hit reply and let us know!

Further Reading

Rhode Island Current: Governor and municipal leaders both want more money from short-term house rentals. Who gets it?

DVIDS: Diverse Religious Communities Come Together for Dialogue and Mutual Support

East Bay RI: Tiverton schools issue layoff notices