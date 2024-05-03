What's Up in Newport: Friday, May 3
Here's a look at what's happening today around Newport; plus a look at all the latest news that you can use.
Good Friday Morning,
🚧 The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Thursday that lane restrictions on the Mount Hope Bridge have been lifted, with the completion of a cable air flow testing project two weeks ahead of schedule. Read More
👉 Starting yesterday, the Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Community Center) will be open every weekday to better serve the community. Read More
🏌️ Eleven champions, including two-time winner and defending champion Bernhard Langer, are among the 3,019 entries accepted by the United States Golf Association (U for the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship, which is set to be played for the first time at Newport Country Club, from June 27-30. Read More
👻 The next Paranormal Investigation at Fort Adams is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 8 pm. Join the Fort Adams Trust staff and their volunteer team of expert paranormal investigators on a four-hour exploration of Historic Fort Adams. Hear some of the stories that have inspired the rumors and experience the paranormal side of Fort Adams for yourself. More Info
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 8 to 11 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 7:45 pm | 14 hours and 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:57 am & 4:33 pm | Low tide at 10:11 am & 10:46 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.8 days, 32% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: A is for Art at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series - Viola Davis at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
6 pm: Newport Little League Annual Fundraiser at O’Brien’s Pub
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Grown-Up American Girl Talk with Allison Horrocks at Richard I. Burnham Resource Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am
Blue Anchor Grille: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Next Stop Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Felix Brown Band from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Budget Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Concert Preview: Jefferson Starship playing Twin River May 3, we speak to lead vocalist Cathy Richardson
‘Moving the Needle’ is on the agenda at May 3 Power of Place Summit
Newport Sings presents its annual ‘Song Fest’ on May 4 at Calvary United Methodist Church
Aquidneck Island Police Parade to close section of Broadway on Sunday
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Nylander and Woll help Maple Leafs beat Bruins 2-1 to force Game 7
William Nylander scored twice, Joseph Woll made 22 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night to force a seventh game in the first-round Eastern Conference series.
Mike Yaz homers at Fenway after visit from Hall of Fame grandfather; Giants beat Red Sox 3-1
Mike Yastrzemski had a visit from his grandfather Carl and then homered into the Red Sox bullpen like the Hall of Fame outfielder so often did in his heyday, and the San Francisco Giants beat Boston 3-1 on Thursday.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
Lane restrictions on Mount Hope Bridge lifted
Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority completes Mount Hope Bridge cable air flow testing ahead of schedule
Free soil testing offered at Maher Center Garden Center
James L. Maher Center Garden Center to offer free soil testing on second Saturday of every month during spring season
RIPEC analyzes Governor’s FY 2025 Budget Proposal as revenues tighten and spending increases persist
Governor Relies on Surplus Funds, Avoids More Difficult Spending Choices While Future Deficits Are Projected
Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival announces biggest schedule in history of popular event
Festival Will Feature Welcome Celebration, Three Grand Tastings, Six Private Dining Experiences, New Master Classes June 6 – 9, 2024
The towns outsmarting Airbnb to make more homes available for residents
These days, Airbnb isn’t just a way to share underutilized bedrooms; it’s big business.
The Sailing Museum to host Seaweed Art Workshop
Learn how to make art from seaweed at a workshop at The Sailing Museum
Food Pantry at MLK Community Center is now open five days a week
The MLK Community Center is currently on track to provide 1.1 million meals to Newport County this year.
On heels of interim commission report, Rep. Carson submits bills for transparency, equity in short-term rental industry
After several months of studying the challenges faced by the state and municipalities in regulating the short-term rental industry in Rhode Island, Rep. Lauren Carson has introduced legislation aimed at improving regulatory compliance and transparency, as well as enabling local controls on the industry’s growth.
Rhode Island’s Mental Health Association Honors Blazejewski and Murray with 2024 Legislator of the Year Awards
Rhode Island’s Mental Health Association Honors House Majority Leader and Senate Deputy Majority Leader
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8
The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Theatre By The Sea’s box office opens for 2024 season
Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 91 years of summer theatre at its best!
Bernhard Langer among 11 champions exempt for 44th U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
USGA accepts 3,019 entries, the championship’s third-highest total
West Warwick man facing charges after being found driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs with large capacity magazine
West Warwick Man Arrested for DUI, Possession of Large Capacity Magazine
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport – Thursday, May 2
Here’s a look at what’s happening today around Newport; plus a look at all the latest news that you can use.
6 popular Kentucky Derby traditions, explained
As we approach the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, here’s a list and more background about the event’s signature staples that you’ll be able to see throughout race day.
Celtics advance to East semifinals, beating short-handed Heat 118-84 in Game 5
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 25 points and the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Heat 118-84 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Crawford goes 7 innings, Wong has 3 hits and Red Sox beat Giants 6-2
Kutter Crawford pitched a career-high seven innings, Connor Wong had three hits and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Campaign Finance: Leadership has its benefits
Leadership has its benefits – at least when it comes to campaign finances in Rhode Island.
Recently opened restaurants in the Providence area
Need some inspiration for your next meal out? Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Providence using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
