What's Up in Newport: Friday, May 24
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ tonight
Good Friday Morning!
🚌 The free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service returns to Newport today. The free service offers transportation around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches. This includes all services on Route 67 and Route 68. The service will be free through October 31. Read Story
⛴️ On a related seasonal public transportation note, here’s a reminder that the Providence-Newport Ferry returns for the season on June 21. Story
📺 Tune In: Don’t miss Newport on Food Network’s “Best Bite In Town” tonight at 9 pm. Read Story
🇺🇸 On tap this weekend: Boots on the Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Charity Polo, Memorial Day Celebration, and more. Weekend Roundup
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy dense fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Patchy dense fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 49 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:02 am & 9:17 pm | Low tide at 2:44 am & 2:19 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.2 days, 100% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
Rogue Island Comedy Festival throughout Newport County
9 am to 7 pm: Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
11 am to 6 pm: Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Newport Vineyards
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
7:30 pm: The James Montgomery Band W/ The Uptown Horns Benefit Concert for Broadway Street Fair at The JPT
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Bar & Board: DJ Zane from 9 pm to 12 am
Blue Anchor Grille: Double A from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Dockside: Spiffy Friday with DJ Jutt from 9 pm to 1 am
JPT Film & Event Center: The James Montgomery Band W/ The Uptown Horns Benefit Concert for Broadway Street Fair at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelley Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Localz Tiverton: Steven Rodrigues from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Bar Fly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Megan Chenot from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Quencher: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 10 pm
The Reef: Bonnie Affaire from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
On WhatsUpNewp.com
This Day in RI History: May 24, 1988 – Singer Billy Gilman is born
In 2000, at age 11, he emerged as a child star after being discovered by Ray Benson of the popular country band Asleep at the Wheel.
This Day in History: May 24, 1941 – Bob Dylan is born
Singer, songwriter, cultural icon “went electric” at Newport Folk Festival.
Brown matches career playoff high with 40 points, Celtics beat Pacers to take 2-0 lead in East
Two nights after his game-saving 3-pointer and one day after he was left out of the voting for the league’s top 15 players, Brown scored 10 points during a 20-0 Boston run that turned a first-quarter deficit into a second-quarter lead that the Celtics never relinquished.
Governor McKee nominates Michelle Reddish as the first Administrator of the Rhode Island Cannabis Office
Rhode Island Announces First Cannabis Administrator
Through budget and a smaller bond, Chariho schools hope to address facility issues
Educators in Chariho, still reeling from the defeat of a $150 million bond to replace three elementary schools and upgrade the main campus, are preparing to go back to voters in November with a much smaller bond to address the safety issues on the main campus.
Beach weather is here and so are sharks. Scientists say it’s time to look out for great whites
Scientists with a Boston aquarium are encouraging beachgoers to report sightings of white sharks this holiday weekend after signs of shark bites were observed on multiple marine mammals.
Rhode Island DEM reminds boaters of safety regulations and importance of wearing a life jacket
Rhode Island reminds boaters of the importance of wearing a life jacket
Rhode Island joins antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster
Rhode Island joins DOJ and other states in antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment
CCRI to host Next Steps Fair for adult learners
Community College of Rhode Island to Host First Next Steps Fair
Hammetts Hotel sets sail in style with a $65,000 Newport Bermuda Race Package
Sailing enthusiasts can enjoy Yacht views at race send-off, private sailing lessons, roundtrip airfare to Bermuda, a private villa escape, and more.
Preserve Rhode Island awards $125,000 in 17 grants to nonprofits across the state to repair historic buildings
Friends of Island Cemetery, Little Compton Community Center, and Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust are among the recipients.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
City of Newport to host information sessions on how to run for office
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Jamestown Police remembers Officer Ryan Bourque on the 8th anniversary of his death
