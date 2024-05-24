Good Friday Morning!

🚌 The free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service returns to Newport today. The free service offers transportation around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches. This includes all services on Route 67 and Route 68. The service will be free through October 31. Read Story

⛴️ On a related seasonal public transportation note, here’s a reminder that the Providence-Newport Ferry returns for the season on June 21. Story

📺 Tune In: Don’t miss Newport on Food Network’s “Best Bite In Town” tonight at 9 pm. Read Story

🇺🇸 On tap this weekend: Boots on the Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Charity Polo, Memorial Day Celebration, and more. Weekend Roundup

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy dense fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Patchy dense fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:02 am & 9:17 pm | Low tide at 2:44 am & 2:19 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.2 days, 100% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

In 2000, at age 11, he emerged as a child star after being discovered by Ray Benson of the popular country band Asleep at the Wheel.

Singer, songwriter, cultural icon “went electric” at Newport Folk Festival.

Two nights after his game-saving 3-pointer and one day after he was left out of the voting for the league’s top 15 players, Brown scored 10 points during a 20-0 Boston run that turned a first-quarter deficit into a second-quarter lead that the Celtics never relinquished.

Rhode Island Announces First Cannabis Administrator

Educators in Chariho, still reeling from the defeat of a $150 million bond to replace three elementary schools and upgrade the main campus, are preparing to go back to voters in November with a much smaller bond to address the safety issues on the main campus.

Scientists with a Boston aquarium are encouraging beachgoers to report sightings of white sharks this holiday weekend after signs of shark bites were observed on multiple marine mammals.

Rhode Island reminds boaters of the importance of wearing a life jacket

Rhode Island joins DOJ and other states in antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment

Community College of Rhode Island to Host First Next Steps Fair

Sailing enthusiasts can enjoy Yacht views at race send-off, private sailing lessons, roundtrip airfare to Bermuda, a private villa escape, and more.

Friends of Island Cemetery, Little Compton Community Center, and Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust are among the recipients.

Recent Local Obituaries

