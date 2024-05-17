What's Up in Newport: Friday, May 17
Sail Newport honors Cole Brauer as she shares her journey to becoming the first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, May 17.
🎉 Sail Newport honored and celebrated Cole Brauer last night at The JPT. WUN’s Jack Casey was there and shares a recap and photo gallery - Sail Newport honors Cole Brauer as she shares her journey to becoming the first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world.
🗞️ As some have suggested, this should be “a doozy of a news year.” And our ability to determine fact from fiction will be tested. We’ll be inundated with press releases, statements and advertisements from politicians at the local, statewide and federal levels. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz shares more here - Just My Opinion: In ‘a doozy of a news year,’ we strive to find fact over fiction.
👉 Draken Harald Hårfagre, known as the world’s largest Viking ship sailing in modern times, will return to Newport this month as it prepares to make its journey home to Norway. Read more here - Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway.
🚔 Newport Police Department will conduct a department muster (inspection) and awards ceremony this evening, according to Lieutenant Joseph C. Carrol, Public Information Officer for Newport Police Department. The muster will take place at the Salve graduation tent on Shepard Ave. Afterward, they will go to the O’Hare building on Salve’s campus for their awards ceremony.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 14 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind around 12 kt, becoming NE in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind 9 to 11 kt. A slight chance of showers after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:59 am & 4:33 pm | Low tide at 10:07 am & 10:35 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.8 days, 65% lighting.
Things To Do
7 am to 9 am: Bike to Work Day at Bike Newport
9 am to 12 pm: Fraud Fighting Friday – Newport at The Edward King House Senior Center
10 am: Health Fair at Tiverton Senior Center
1:30 pm & 3:30 pm: Scenic Bay Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Nurturing Resilience group – Newport at Hope Recover Center of Newport County
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Viola Davis at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
3:30 pm to 5 pm: L’Heure du The-Tea Hour at French Confection
4 pm to 6 pm: Building Inclusivity Workshop at Newport Pride Center
5 pm to 7 pm: Little Compton Business Owners Network at Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyard
5 pm to 9 pm: Gaudet’s Cocktails For A Cause at Knights of Columbus – Middletown/Newport Council #256
5:30 pm: Battle for Baldur’s Gate – 50th Anniversary Edition Booster Draft at Video Game Remedy
6 pm: Evening Cocktail Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Flesh & Blood Fridays Classic Constructed at Video Game Remedy
7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Soprano Magdalena Kuźma Sings Barber, Rachmaninoff, Chopin at Newport Classical Recital Hall
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am
Bar & Board: Dave Alves from 8 pm to 11 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Stephen Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Common Fence Point Community Hall: Ryan Lee Crosby Band w. Ilana Katz Katz at 7 pm
Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Michelle and Don from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Wicked Little Letters at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Timeless from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & the Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Newport Classical Recital Hall: Newport Classical presents Soprano Magdalena Kuźma Sings Barber, Rachmaninoff, Chopin at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live Music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Weekend: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Spring Plant Sale, and more
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18
Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class
Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18
It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Sail Newport honors Cole Brauer as she shares her journey to becoming the first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world
A Sold Out Audience at Jane Pickens Theater Embraced Cole Brauer’s remarkable Accomplishment
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 16 – 17
Newport Police take two into custody.
Just My Opinion: In ‘a doozy of a news year,’ we strive to find fact over fiction
In this environment, it becomes increasingly difficult to determine facts from factions, legitimate news sites, and organizations from those that are dedicated to creating and spreading disinformation in support of a particular cause, political party, or individual.
Rays forced to change pitchers in 9th after losing track of mound visits, beat Red Sox 7-5
Isaac Paredes had a tiebreaking single in the ninth off Kenley Jansen (1-1) that hit off the Green Monster, and Richie Palacios added a sacrifice fly.
Jacoby Brissett is embracing role of mentor during his 2nd stint with the Patriots
Jacoby Brissett had no expectations the first time he walked into the New England Patriots’ training facility in 2016 as a wide-eyed, 23-year-old rookie quarterback.
Mindy Penney nominated to the I-195 Redevelopment Commission
Governor McKee nominates Mindy Penney to I-195 Redevelopment District Commission
Rhode Island opens grant programs for artists
Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announces grant opportunities for artists
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
What's Up in Newport This Weekend: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Spring Plant Sale, and more
Rhode Island Senate approves bill allowing breweries to sell one-sixth kegs of beer to the public
Further Reading
DVIDS: NUWC Division Newport oceanographer studies how melting Arctic ice presents challenges for naval operations
WJAR: Rhode Island advocates plead for netted bridge barriers to prevent suicides
WJAR: 3 Portsmouth dogs involved in bloody fight declared vicious
WJAR: The mother-daughter duo behind The Little Chateau store in Newport, R.I.