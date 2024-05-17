Good Morning! Today is Friday, May 17.

🎉 Sail Newport honored and celebrated Cole Brauer last night at The JPT. WUN’s Jack Casey was there and shares a recap and photo gallery - Sail Newport honors Cole Brauer as she shares her journey to becoming the first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world.

🗞️ As some have suggested, this should be “a doozy of a news year.” And our ability to determine fact from fiction will be tested. We’ll be inundated with press releases, statements and advertisements from politicians at the local, statewide and federal levels. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz shares more here - Just My Opinion: In ‘a doozy of a news year,’ we strive to find fact over fiction.

👉 Draken Harald Hårfagre, known as the world’s largest Viking ship sailing in modern times, will return to Newport this month as it prepares to make its journey home to Norway. Read more here - Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway.

🚔 Newport Police Department will conduct a department muster (inspection) and awards ceremony this evening, according to Lieutenant Joseph C. Carrol, Public Information Officer for Newport Police Department. The muster will take place at the Salve graduation tent on Shepard Ave. Afterward, they will go to the O’Hare building on Salve’s campus for their awards ceremony.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 14 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind around 12 kt, becoming NE in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind 9 to 11 kt. A slight chance of showers after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:59 am & 4:33 pm | Low tide at 10:07 am & 10:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.8 days, 65% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

A Sold Out Audience at Jane Pickens Theater Embraced Cole Brauer’s remarkable Accomplishment

Newport Police take two into custody.

In this environment, it becomes increasingly difficult to determine facts from factions, legitimate news sites, and organizations from those that are dedicated to creating and spreading disinformation in support of a particular cause, political party, or individual.

Isaac Paredes had a tiebreaking single in the ninth off Kenley Jansen (1-1) that hit off the Green Monster, and Richie Palacios added a sacrifice fly.

Jacoby Brissett had no expectations the first time he walked into the New England Patriots’ training facility in 2016 as a wide-eyed, 23-year-old rookie quarterback.

Governor McKee nominates Mindy Penney to I-195 Redevelopment District Commission

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announces grant opportunities for artists

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

DVIDS: NUWC Division Newport oceanographer studies how melting Arctic ice presents challenges for naval operations

WJAR: Rhode Island advocates plead for netted bridge barriers to prevent suicides

WJAR: 3 Portsmouth dogs involved in bloody fight declared vicious

WJAR: The mother-daughter duo behind The Little Chateau store in Newport, R.I.