What's Up in Newport: Friday, March 22
A look at the latest headlines and a rundown of what's happening out there today.
Hello,
Today is Friday, March 22. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…
On This Day: Former Arizona Senator Martha McSally was born on March 22, 1966 in Warwick, RI. Read More
Reunion: A reunion is coming to Newport to pay homage to the site of one of USS Yosemite’s “homeports.” Read More
Construction Underway: The Wharf Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar are getting a new and updated deck, and the Wharf Fish House and Tiki Bar is getting a covered second-floor deck and a third-floor balcony. Read More
Impact: NUWC Division Newport’s impact on the economy in 2023 was $1.7 billion. Read More
Congrats: Jennifer Shon, a junior at the Portsmouth Abbey School, won the 19th R.I. Poetry Out Loud State Finals. Read More
Traffic Advisory: RIDOT has postponed this weekend’s lane closures on Route 138 in Newport due to weather. Read More
What’s Up This Weekend: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show, Aquidneck 10K, Raul Malo, The Goonies, and more. Weekend Roundup
What’s Up Today
Weather
Flood Watch in effect from March 23, 8:00 AM until March 24, 8:00 AM
Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from March 23, 2:00 PM until March 24, 2:00 AM
Today: NW wind 7 to 9 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSE after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:09 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 12:58 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.9 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm: Film Series – 2024 Oscar Nominees at Newport Public Library
7:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents: Eleni Katz and the Bassoon at Newport Classical Recital Hall
7:30 pm: Newport Contemporary Ballet presents Shifting Light at Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at Newport Vineyards
8 pm: Comedy Night with Anthony Devito at Rejects Beer Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Megan Chenot at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Bob Marley: One Love at 3 pm & 8:30 pm, Perfect Days at 5:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Ladies Foursome at 6 pm
Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo at 8 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Portsmouth Publick House: Daniel Ferrazzoli at 6:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Whelks at 5:30 pm
Rejects Beer Co.: Comedy Night with Anthony Devito at 8 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Coming Up This Weekend
What’sUpNewp stories related to this weekend.
What’s Up This Weekend: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show, Aquidneck 10K, Raul Malo, The Goonies, & more
Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22
Chris Spedding Trio with Anton Fig playing Colony House Friday, March 22
Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on March 23 at Colony House
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending
Wharf Fish House + Tiki Bar is adding a second-floor deck, third-floor balcony
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 20 - 21
Rhode Island nonprofit gets $1 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Portside at 22 Bowen's will have a new look when it opens this season
The Latest
Bird flu is decimating seal colonies. Scientists don’t know how to stop it
Avian influenza is killing tens of thousands of seals and sea lions in different corners of the world, disrupting ecosystems and flummoxing scientists who don’t see a clear way to slow the devastating virus.
Newport Police arrest three Newport men on Thursday
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 21 – 22
This Day in RI History: March 22, 1966, Martha McSally is born in Warwick
As an Air Force pilot, McSally flew numerous missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, where she was the first female U.S. fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron. Rising to the rank of Colonel, McSally commanded the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Artemi Panarin tallies hat trick to help Rangers beat NHL-best Bruins 5-2
Artemi Panarin only needed to beat the goalie once to tally his third hat trick of the season.
Nation’s largest printmaking organization brings international conference to Providence
Public invited to explore Providence’s rich arts community during gallery tour
Appeals court orders judge to probe claims of juror bias in Boston Marathon bomber’s case
A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the judge who oversaw Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s trial to investigate the defense’s claims of juror bias and determine whether his death sentence should stand.
City of Newport breaks ground on Wellington Ave Tide Gate project
The roughly $1.6 million project, which includes $500,000 in grant funding, is expected to eliminate dry-weather flooding and cut down on wet-weather flooding by up to 81 percent, according to the City.
Study: 1 in 356 people in Newport County are grandparents caring for grandchildren
Stacker analyzed Census data to illustrate how prevalent grandfamilies are in Newport County, Rhode Island. The data describes households where at least one grandparent reported being responsible for a grandchild they live with under 18.
Coast Guard seeks public comment on proposed safety zones for Revolution Wind Farm project
Coast Guard proposes safety zones for offshore wind farm construction
President Biden approves federal disaster declarations for Rhode Island
Rhode Island to receive federal disaster relief after severe weather, flooding
Casting Off to The Homeport: Crew, family, & friends of the USS Yosemite return to Newport April 24 – 27
The USS Yosemite 2024 Reunion encourages service members, family, and friends to reunite
Governor McKee nominates Cory King to lead the Rhode Island Office of Health Insurance Commissioner
McKee nominates King to lead Rhode Island Office of Health Insurance Commissioner
What’s Up This Weekend: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show, Aquidneck 10K, Raul Malo, The Goonies, & more
Here’s a look at what’s up for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, March 22 – 24, 2024.
Wharf Fish House + Tiki Bar is adding a second-floor deck, third-floor balcony
The Wharf Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar are getting a new and updated deck, and the Wharf Fish House and Tiki Bar is getting a covered second-floor deck and a third-floor balcony.
NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.7 billion in 2023
Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,585 federal civilian employees and 57 military members, with a total gross payroll of $582 million.
Portsmouth Abbey Student wins Poetry Out Loud R.I. contest
Jennifer Shon, a junior at the Portsmouth Abbey School, won the 19th R.I. Poetry Out Loud State Finals
Recent Local Obituaries
More Local Headlines
Fun 107: A New Aquarium Is Coming to Newport to Educate & Inspire
Scuttlebutt Sailing News: Eight Bells: Sally Helme
WJAR: RIDOT postpones weekend lane closures on Route 138 in Newport due to weather
Offer For What’sUpNewp Readers
Don't miss your chance to explore Piedmont and Turin in October with Chef Kevin O’Donnell, Chef and Owner of Giusto restaurant in Newport, and Giusto’s General Manager Katie Ellis. This culinary journey is organized by Oldways, a nonprofit group known for its culinary journeys and for introducing Americans to the Mediterranean Diet and olive oil.
As a What'sUpNewp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount! Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.