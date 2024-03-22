Hello,

Today is Friday, March 22. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…

On This Day: Former Arizona Senator Martha McSally was born on March 22, 1966 in Warwick, RI. Read More

Reunion: A reunion is coming to Newport to pay homage to the site of one of USS Yosemite’s “homeports.” Read More

Construction Underway: The Wharf Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar are getting a new and updated deck, and the Wharf Fish House and Tiki Bar is getting a covered second-floor deck and a third-floor balcony. Read More

Impact: NUWC Division Newport’s impact on the economy in 2023 was $1.7 billion. Read More

Congrats: Jennifer Shon, a junior at the Portsmouth Abbey School, won the 19th R.I. Poetry Out Loud State Finals. Read More

Traffic Advisory: RIDOT has postponed this weekend’s lane closures on Route 138 in Newport due to weather. Read More

What’s Up This Weekend: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show, Aquidneck 10K, Raul Malo, The Goonies, and more. Weekend Roundup

What’s Up Today

Weather

Flood Watch in effect from March 23, 8:00 AM until March 24, 8:00 AM

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from March 23, 2:00 PM until March 24, 2:00 AM

Today: NW wind 7 to 9 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSE after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:09 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 12:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.9 days, 91% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Coming Up This Weekend

What’sUpNewp stories related to this weekend.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Trending

The Latest

Avian influenza is killing tens of thousands of seals and sea lions in different corners of the world, disrupting ecosystems and flummoxing scientists who don’t see a clear way to slow the devastating virus.

Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 21 – 22

As an Air Force pilot, McSally flew numerous missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, where she was the first female U.S. fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron. Rising to the rank of Colonel, McSally commanded the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Artemi Panarin only needed to beat the goalie once to tally his third hat trick of the season.

Public invited to explore Providence’s rich arts community during gallery tour

A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the judge who oversaw Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s trial to investigate the defense’s claims of juror bias and determine whether his death sentence should stand.

The roughly $1.6 million project, which includes $500,000 in grant funding, is expected to eliminate dry-weather flooding and cut down on wet-weather flooding by up to 81 percent, according to the City.

Stacker analyzed Census data to illustrate how prevalent grandfamilies are in Newport County, Rhode Island. The data describes households where at least one grandparent reported being responsible for a grandchild they live with under 18.

Coast Guard proposes safety zones for offshore wind farm construction

Rhode Island to receive federal disaster relief after severe weather, flooding

The USS Yosemite 2024 Reunion encourages service members, family, and friends to reunite

McKee nominates King to lead Rhode Island Office of Health Insurance Commissioner

Here’s a look at what’s up for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, March 22 – 24, 2024.

The Wharf Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar are getting a new and updated deck, and the Wharf Fish House and Tiki Bar is getting a covered second-floor deck and a third-floor balcony.

Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,585 federal civilian employees and 57 military members, with a total gross payroll of $582 million.

Jennifer Shon, a junior at the Portsmouth Abbey School, won the 19th R.I. Poetry Out Loud State Finals

Recent Local Obituaries

More Local Headlines

Fun 107: A New Aquarium Is Coming to Newport to Educate & Inspire

Scuttlebutt Sailing News: Eight Bells: Sally Helme

WJAR: RIDOT postpones weekend lane closures on Route 138 in Newport due to weather

Offer For What’sUpNewp Readers

Don't miss your chance to explore Piedmont and Turin in October with Chef Kevin O’Donnell, Chef and Owner of Giusto restaurant in Newport, and Giusto’s General Manager Katie Ellis. This culinary journey is organized by Oldways, a nonprofit group known for its culinary journeys and for introducing Americans to the Mediterranean Diet and olive oil.

As a What'sUpNewp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount! ﻿Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.