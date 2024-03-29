What's Up in Newport: Friday, March 29
Newport Mansions to offer free admission to Newport County residents on April 6 – 7; What’s Up in Newport this Easter Weekend: March 29 – 31; and more.
Today is Friday, March 29. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…
🗓️ On This Day: John McLaughlin, a Providence-born American television personality and political commentator best known for his public affairs television show, The McLaughlin Group, was born on this day in Providence in 1927. McLaughlin ran unsuccessfully for US Senate in 1970 and later became a speechwriter for President Richard Nixon.
⚾ Tyler O’Neill homered for a record-setting 5th straight opening day as the Red Sox topped the Mariners 6-4 last night in Seattle. Read More
⚡ Newport households and businesses enrolled in the City’s Newport Community Electricity program can expect their electric rates to decrease this spring, according to a press release from the City of Newport. Read More
🆓 The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering free admission to its open houses and properties on April 6 - 7 for residents living in Newport, Jamestown, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, and those stationed at Naval Station Newport. Newport County Days
🍇 Elected officials, environmental leaders, and local business owners will join Governor Dan McKee today to announce the 2024 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) grantees at Newport Vineyards.
🆓 Here’s a look at all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend → What’s Up in Newport this Easter Weekend: March 29 – 31.
🎺 Save The Date: Newport Jazz Festival will drop its 2024 lineup and put specially priced 3-day passes on sale on Tuesday, April 9. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Rain, mainly before 9 am. Patchy fog before 7 am. High near 52. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.
Tonight: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 36. The northwest wind will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 29, 4:00 AM until March 30, 8:00 AM
Today: NW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Rain is likely, mainly before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:27 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am & 3:50 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Couples Magical Mini Retreat at Recharge Newport
11:30 am: Stoneacre Garden Reopening & Season Kick-off Celebration
6 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Nick Sanfilippo at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Sean Couto at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Perfect Days at 2:30 pm, The Passion of Joan of Arc with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 5:30 pm, Hundreds of Beavers at 8:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Vineyards: Ravers Night at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Sugarbabies at 8 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Portsmouth Publick House: Michelle Siegal and Don Farias at 6:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Dan Farrazzoli at 5:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Erik Sperl at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Coming Up This Weekend
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
