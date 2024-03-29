Today is Friday, March 29. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…

🗓️ On This Day: John McLaughlin, a Providence-born American television personality and political commentator best known for his public affairs television show, The McLaughlin Group, was born on this day in Providence in 1927. McLaughlin ran unsuccessfully for US Senate in 1970 and later became a speechwriter for President Richard Nixon.

⚾ Tyler O’Neill homered for a record-setting 5th straight opening day as the Red Sox topped the Mariners 6-4 last night in Seattle. Read More

⚡ Newport households and businesses enrolled in the City’s Newport Community Electricity program can expect their electric rates to decrease this spring, according to a press release from the City of Newport. Read More

🆓 The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering free admission to its open houses and properties on April 6 - 7 for residents living in Newport, Jamestown, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, and those stationed at Naval Station Newport. Newport County Days

🍇 Elected officials, environmental leaders, and local business owners will join Governor Dan McKee today to announce the 2024 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) grantees at Newport Vineyards.

🆓 Here’s a look at all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend → What’s Up in Newport this Easter Weekend: March 29 – 31.

🎺 Save The Date: Newport Jazz Festival will drop its 2024 lineup and put specially priced 3-day passes on sale on Tuesday, April 9. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain, mainly before 9 am. Patchy fog before 7 am. High near 52. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.

Tonight: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 36. The northwest wind will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 29, 4:00 AM until March 30, 8:00 AM

Today: NW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Rain is likely, mainly before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:27 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am & 3:50 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Coming Up This Weekend

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Nixon speechwriter ran successful show for decades

O’Neill homered in his fifth straight opening day game to set a major league record and helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.

The rematch turned into another UConn mismatch.

The Celtics now know they can’t relax if they face the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Savings Expected For NCE Program Participants

Newport County Days will also be offered on June 8, 9, and 10, as well as October 26 and 27.

More than 40 local farmers, fishers, and specialty foods producers will be receiving 2024 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) grant awards on Friday, March 29 at Newport Vineyards in Middletown.

Newport Jazz Festival announces sale dates for 70th anniversary celebration

“Purdy is a sweet black and white pittie mix looking for a new home,” Potter League for Animals shared on their website.

Stacker compiled a list of states people from Rhode Island are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau.

The last coal-fired power plant in New England, which had been the focus of a lawsuit and protests, is set to close in a victory for environmentalists.

Easter Bunny Cruise, Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. Job Fair; and more.

Witness the Class of 2024 receive the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame – alongside legends of the sport

The Portsmouth Police Department is now one of only eleven municipal police agencies within the State of Rhode Island to hold this prestigious certification

ecoRI News: Fear Factor: Hollywood Produced ‘Creature Features’ Left Us Unsympathetic to Plight of Sharks

Rhode Island Current: Providence Marathon canceled, Washington Bridge closure partly to blame

WJAR: Community vigil planned for Portsmouth teen

WPRI: Trash pick-up event planned after Newport Rhode Races

WPRI: How a Newport homeowner got her $22K surprise electric bill wiped clean