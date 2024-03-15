What's Up in Newport: Friday, March 15
Traffic Alert: Governor McKee announced that the Washington Bridge will need to be demolished and replaced on Thursday. Read More
Easton’s Beach: With the news that bathhouses won’t be available to rent this season and the future of amenities at the beach uncertain, we’re working on putting together a live virtual video panel discussion on the state of Easton’s Beach. We’ll discuss this season and the beach's future. Look for the discussion next week.
Kudos: The Edward King House Senior Center has received national accreditation for its outstanding services to the 50+ community. Read More
Kick Off The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend: Join us at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform. 4 pm to 6 pm. Free.
Forecast: The weather forecast for Parade Day is sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Now Hiring: What’sUpNewp, an independent online news publisher, is looking for a reporter to join our growing team. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. The southeast wind will be 7 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSE wind 6 to 11 kt, becoming NNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:52 pm | 11 hours and 56 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:16 am & 12:44 pm | Low tide at 6:05 am & 5:41 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.3 days, 28% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
4 pm: AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar
7:30 pm: Shifting Light at Keat’s Theatre at St. Andrews School
7:30 pm: FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song at The Strand Ballroom and Theater
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Common Fence Point: Experience the Magic of Ireland:Mary Pierce Women Folk & Kate Knudsvig-fiddler for Celtic Thunder at 7 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers fro 4 pm to 6 pm, Brian Scott at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’ Rhodes at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks in the taproom at 5:30 pm, Barn Session with The Carson Daily at 6:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Meghan Chernot at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No meetings are scheduled.
Coming Up This Weekend
Providence boosts NCAA Tournament bid with 78-73 win over No. 8 Creighton in Big East quarterfinal
Devin Carter and his Providence teammates are doing all they can at Madison Square Garden to remove any doubt about their NCAA Tournament prospects.
Jake DeBrusk scores in overtime as the Bruins beat the Canadiens 2-1
Jake DeBrusk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday.
Brown, Tatum combine for 63 points as Celtics overwhelm Suns for 2nd time in a week, 127-112
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has a team rule that everybody contests shots, even after the whistle. Players, coaches — everybody.
A critical Rhode Island bridge will need to be demolished and replaced
An independent review of the Washington Bridge — which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Providence — found additional structural deficiencies requiring that it be replaced, McKee said at an afternoon press conference.
Newport Irish History lecture on March 20 will focus on ‘The Great Cutter Race of 1905’
Guest speaker Steve Marino will present an illustrated talk titled: “The Great Cutter Race of 1905: An Irish Tale of Gilded Age Newport.”
Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks to take place in April
Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks to feature tours, clean-ups, and educational programs
Meet Mylo, an adoptable cat who would love to be the center of your world
Mylo, who is adoptable from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a three-year-old male domestic shorthair.
Edward King House Senior Center earns National Accreditation
Edward King House Senior Center Receives National Accreditation for Outstanding Services to the 50+ Community
What’s Up in Newport County this Weekend: March 15 – 17
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar, and more.
Now Hiring – What’sUpNewp: Local Government Reporter
The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island
RIPTA postpones service changes
RIPTA to implement real-time missed service notifications beginning March 14, 2024
Youth creativity to be on full display in the inaugural U.S. Senior Open Poster Design Contest
Winning designs to be showcased on-site at Newport Country Club
The United States has its first large offshore wind farm, with more to come
America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms.
Rhode Island to hold public meetings on proposed sale of two hospitals
Public meetings and comments sought on proposed sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital
What’s Up Interview: Jim McCarty, drummer in The Yardbirds, band playing Narrows Center March 21
Legendary British Invasion band playing Fall River
