Good Morning!

Traffic Alert: Governor McKee announced that the Washington Bridge will need to be demolished and replaced on Thursday. Read More

Easton’s Beach: With the news that bathhouses won’t be available to rent this season and the future of amenities at the beach uncertain, we’re working on putting together a live virtual video panel discussion on the state of Easton’s Beach. We’ll discuss this season and the beach's future. Look for the discussion next week.

Kudos: The Edward King House Senior Center has received national accreditation for its outstanding services to the 50+ community. Read More

Kick Off The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend: Join us at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform. 4 pm to 6 pm. Free.

Forecast: The weather forecast for Parade Day is sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Now Hiring: What’sUpNewp, an independent online news publisher, is looking for a reporter to join our growing team. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. The southeast wind will be 7 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSE wind 6 to 11 kt, becoming NNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:52 pm | 11 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:16 am & 12:44 pm | Low tide at 6:05 am & 5:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.3 days, 28% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Coming Up This Weekend

What’sUpNewp stories related to this weekend.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Devin Carter and his Providence teammates are doing all they can at Madison Square Garden to remove any doubt about their NCAA Tournament prospects.

Jake DeBrusk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has a team rule that everybody contests shots, even after the whistle. Players, coaches — everybody.

An independent review of the Washington Bridge — which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Providence — found additional structural deficiencies requiring that it be replaced, McKee said at an afternoon press conference.

Guest speaker Steve Marino will present an illustrated talk titled: “The Great Cutter Race of 1905: An Irish Tale of Gilded Age Newport.”

Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks to feature tours, clean-ups, and educational programs

Mylo, who is adoptable from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a three-year-old male domestic shorthair.

Edward King House Senior Center Receives National Accreditation for Outstanding Services to the 50+ Community

Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar, and more.

The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island

RIPTA to implement real-time missed service notifications beginning March 14, 2024

Winning designs to be showcased on-site at Newport Country Club

America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms.

Public meetings and comments sought on proposed sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital

Legendary British Invasion band playing Fall River

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

DVIDS: NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students

Forbes: This Newport Hotel Pays Homage To Its Gilded Past With New Whisky Room

USNWC: U.S. Naval War College’s Distance Education Program Graduates 272 in Spring Ceremony

WJAR: Newport's 'Gilded Age Newport in Color' highlights prominent African heritage figures

WJAR: No bathhouses for Easton's Beach this summer as complex nears demolition date

WLNE: Newport celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual parade Saturday

WPRI: Newport to demolish some Easton’s Beach structures

WRIC: Announcing The Opening of The House of Kitty Dunbar, Newport's Latest Beauty Studio