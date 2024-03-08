What's Up in Newport: Friday, March 8
🍦 Triple Scoop Success: Spring is just around the corner, and as warmer weather approaches, local ice cream joints are awakening from their winter slumber. Warren and Jess Sternberg, the owners of Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream, have spent the winter months working hard to grow their small business. This spring, Aquidneck Islanders will be treated to a shop expansion and a new location for a delicious frozen treat. Read More
🚧 Traffic Alert: Drivers traveling on the Mount Hope Bridge will begin to experience delays as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority begins a period of lane restrictions. The restrictions, which are scheduled to begin Monday, March 11, are to enable cable air flow testing, part of the design of the Mount Hope dehumidification project., RITBA officials said. Read More
👉 On Tap This Weekend: Mini-Golf Night, Winter Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more. Read More
🦞 Save The Date: Flo’s Middletown will open for the season on Thursday, March 14! Open Thursday through Sunday, 11 am-9 pm.
🇮🇪 Parade Day: Our annual roundup of what’s happening on Parade Day will be published later today. If you want to add something to our roundup, hit reply and share the details!
⏰ Reminder: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday, March 10. Unfortunately, it means that you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. But the good news is that the sunset will be much later in the evening. Read More
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Coastal Flood Watch in effect from March 10, 6:00 AM until March 10, 3:00 PM
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. The wind will be north at 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 33. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from March 9, 7:00 PM until March 10, 2:00 PM
Today: N wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm | 11 hours and 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:49 am & 6:13 pm | Low tide at 11:52 am & 11:58 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.8 days, 8% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: A is for Art at Newport Public Library
2 pm: Film Series - 2024 Oscar Nominees at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
5 pm to 8:30 pm: Craft Beer Week Mini-Golf Night at Newport Vineyards
7 pm: Motion State Dance Film Series: Season Six at Jamestown Arts Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Elks Newport: Michelle and Don at 6 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Kate Virginia in the taproom at 5:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No meetings are scheduled.
Coming Up This Weekend
What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8
Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10
Reminder: ‘Spring Forward’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
Look for darker mornings, but for it to stay lighter further into the evening.
Nikola Jokic’s triple-double helps Nuggets to season sweep of Celtics with 115-109 win
Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, several of them on alley-oops to Aaron Gordon, who had 16 points on seven dunks and a running hook.
Triple scoop success: Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream opening in Portsmouth, their third location
The new location for local ice cream makes Aquidneck Island sweeter this spring
Rhode Island Senate passes bill to protect patients’ pharmacy options
The Senate today passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Linda Ujifusa that protects patients from an insurance scheme called “white bagging” that interferes with how prescribed drugs are delivered and administered.
Red Sox make long-term investment in Bello as they await clarity on Giolito’s elbow
After getting bad news about the biggest offseason rotation addition, the Boston Red Sox are making a major long-term investment in their top returning pitcher.
Newport Mental Health celebrates success, salutes employees at Annual Meeting
Community leaders, donors, state officials, and community members attend Newport Mental Health’s Annual Meeting
Rhode Island Energy: Significant drop in electricity supply prices coming for customers
Summer supply rates take effect April 1; typical residential customers could see decrease of $35 per month.
Mount Hope Bridge lane restrictions to begin Monday
Scheduled lane restrictions on the Mount Hope Bridge begin Monday, March 11
Middletown installs new lifesaving equipment at Gaudet Athletic Complex
Middletown athletic complex now equipped with life-saving AED and Narcan
Rhode Island to provide fresh, locally-grown food to seniors through upgraded food assistance program
Rhode Island seniors to receive fresh, healthy food options through upgraded farmers market nutrition program
Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’
Newport Contemporary Ballet’s spring repertory performance Shifting Light, includes a strikingly diverse program with work ranging from, beautiful, neo-classical ballet, to powerful contemporary dance.
Proposed transmission line for renewable power from Canada to New England canceled
A major electrical transmission line proposal intended to carry power to New England from Canada through Vermont and New Hampshire has been canceled.
Last chance for Rhode Island voters to request mail ballots
Rhode Island voters have until March 12 to apply for a mail ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary
Whip Lawson, East Bay legislators introduce legislation requiring regular, comprehensive Washington Bridge updates
Similar to a bill introduced recently in the House of Representatives, the legislation (2024-S 2727) would mandate that RIDOT provide monthly reports on developments related to the Washington Bridge to the General Assembly.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: March 8 – 10
Mini-Golf Night, Winter Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.
41 Officers graduate from Naval War College
U.S. Naval War College Conducts Spring Graduation Ceremony
Obituary: Debra M. Shepherd
May 19, 1958 – February 29, 2024
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County is accepting nominations for LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award
The $5,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contribute to and connect the community.
Newport Contemporary Ballet will present ‘Are the Crayons Quitting?’
Returning by popular demand, Are The Crayons Quitting? – based on bestselling author Drew Daywalt’s book, The Day The Crayons Quit!
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 6 – 7
Man arrested on Wednesday for violation of a no contact order.
Obituary: Dr. John Brian Haworth
January 30, 1927 – February 24, 2024
Obituary: Nancy E. Beimler
July 08, 1935 – March 01, 2024
Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’
Newport Contemporary Ballet will present ‘Are the Crayons Quitting?’
Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director
