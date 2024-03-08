Good Morning!

🍦 Triple Scoop Success: Spring is just around the corner, and as warmer weather approaches, local ice cream joints are awakening from their winter slumber. Warren and Jess Sternberg, the owners of Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream, have spent the winter months working hard to grow their small business. This spring, Aquidneck Islanders will be treated to a shop expansion and a new location for a delicious frozen treat. Read More

🚧 Traffic Alert: Drivers traveling on the Mount Hope Bridge will begin to experience delays as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority begins a period of lane restrictions. The restrictions, which are scheduled to begin Monday, March 11, are to enable cable air flow testing, part of the design of the Mount Hope dehumidification project., RITBA officials said. Read More

👉 On Tap This Weekend: Mini-Golf Night, Winter Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more. Read More

🦞 Save The Date: Flo’s Middletown will open for the season on Thursday, March 14! Open Thursday through Sunday, 11 am-9 pm.

🇮🇪 Parade Day: Our annual roundup of what’s happening on Parade Day will be published later today. If you want to add something to our roundup, hit reply and share the details!

⏰ Reminder: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday, March 10. Unfortunately, it means that you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. But the good news is that the sunset will be much later in the evening. Read More

Small Craft Advisory until March 8, 7:00 AM

Gale Watch in effect from March 9, 7:00 PM until March 10, 2:00 PM

Today: N wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm | 11 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:49 am & 6:13 pm | Low tide at 11:52 am & 11:58 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.8 days, 8% lighting.

Newport County Government

No meetings are scheduled.

