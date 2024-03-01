Good Morning! Today is Friday, March 1.

Slow Down: The speed limit on Burma Road will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph beginning today. Read More

Follow The Rhode To Great Beer: Returning for its third year, the statewide RI Craft Beer Week kicks off today and runs through March 10. The week includes special beer releases, food pairings, live music, games, and entertainment at brewery taprooms and venues across Rhode Island. Read More

At The Movies: The JPT is bringing Dune: Part 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, to its screen for a two-week run beginning today. Dune: Part 2 is the first film in recent history to open at The JPT on its national release date. Read More

Women’s History Month: We’re celebrating some extraordinary women during March, National Women’s History Month, individuals who have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room. Meet Glenna Collett-Vare, considered among America’s greatest female golfers. Read More

On Tap This Weekend: LAOH Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser, Irish in America with Mary King Concert, Blind Beer Tastings, Aquidneck Growers Market, Improv with The Bit Players, and more. Weekend Roundup

Follow Friday: Portsmouth Police Department’s Comfort Dog Holly now has her own Instagram account. Follow her to keep up with her adventures around town. Follow Holly

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the morning.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 8 to 11 kt, becoming S 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 5:36 pm | 11 hours and 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:16 am & 11:39 pm | Low tide at 4:32 am & 4:27 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.7 days, 75% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

America’s “First Lady of Golf,” Glenna Collett Vare, was born in New Haven, Connecticut and raise in Providence, Rhode Island

Lohrei took a feed from Kevin Shattenkirk and fired a one-timer from inside the right circle and the Bruins held on after surrendering leads of 3-0 and 4-2.

Pluto, an 8-year-old female domestic shorthair, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

March 26, 1948 – February 01, 2024

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Newport County using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of Feb. 26.

McKee signs executive order to study how AI can improve public services, state government

Discover all that’s happening around Newport for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend, March 1 – 3, 2024.

2024 ORC World Championship, scheduled for September 27 to October 5 out of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, R.I.

Bloom Flower & Home Returns for Third Year at WaterFire Arts Center

Construction to Begin on Route 138 Bridge Replacement Project in North Kingstown

To provide that insight to potential future health care workers across America, Medical Technology Schools identified the health care positions expected to add the most jobs in Rhode Island from 2020 to 2030, as part of its broader national analysis.

On this leap day, we’re asking for your help to continue providing the news and information you rely on.

This resident is a male in his 70s who lives in Kent County.

The president of the Providence NAACP violated state campaign finance laws when he ran for City Council in 2022, officials said.

November 01, 1937 – February 26, 2024

Middletown Prevention Coalition hosts Middletown Wellness Month to encourage community health and well-being

This exciting competition invites the public to contribute their creativity and talent by designing graphic elements that will play a pivotal role in supporting Lucy’s Hearth’s visual identity.

Two arrests and one summon/citation.

June 1, 1927 – February 27, 2024

A Vermont town has acted on the notion that young voters offer hope for the future, giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote next week in local elections.

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council released today its analysis of Rhode Island’s business tax climate, finding that the state has improved its standing in the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index from 42nd to 41st but still ranks in the bottom ten states.

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Portsmouth seeks 2% cap on increases to civic support

WJAR: Bally's Twin River Casino to launch online gambling for Rhode Island residents

WPRI: RI renters struggle as apartment costs near $2,000