What's Up in Newport: Friday, March 1
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, March 1.
Slow Down: The speed limit on Burma Road will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph beginning today. Read More
Follow The Rhode To Great Beer: Returning for its third year, the statewide RI Craft Beer Week kicks off today and runs through March 10. The week includes special beer releases, food pairings, live music, games, and entertainment at brewery taprooms and venues across Rhode Island. Read More
At The Movies: The JPT is bringing Dune: Part 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, to its screen for a two-week run beginning today. Dune: Part 2 is the first film in recent history to open at The JPT on its national release date. Read More
Women’s History Month: We’re celebrating some extraordinary women during March, National Women’s History Month, individuals who have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room. Meet Glenna Collett-Vare, considered among America’s greatest female golfers. Read More
On Tap This Weekend: LAOH Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser, Irish in America with Mary King Concert, Blind Beer Tastings, Aquidneck Growers Market, Improv with The Bit Players, and more. Weekend Roundup
Follow Friday: Portsmouth Police Department’s Comfort Dog Holly now has her own Instagram account. Follow her to keep up with her adventures around town. Follow Holly
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 8 to 11 kt, becoming S 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 5:36 pm | 11 hours and 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:16 am & 11:39 pm | Low tide at 4:32 am & 4:27 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.7 days, 75% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Craft Beer Week: Half Price Pints & Beer Flights at Taproot Brewing Co.
11 am to 6 pm: Blind Beer Tastings at Taproot Brewing Co.
1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
7 pm: Newport Celtic Players present: “Irish Stew,” Two 1-Act Plays at St. Mary’s
7 pm: A Community Event to Tackle HIV/AIDS Stigma & Spread Awareness at Channing Memorial Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Lainey Dionne at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Los Duderinos at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Felix Brown Band at 9:30 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 3 pm
Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Craft Beer Week, Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser, & more
‘Dune: Part 2’ will open at The JPT on its national release date
Vintage Vibes: Little City Thrifty returns to Providence March 2-3
What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare
America’s “First Lady of Golf,” Glenna Collett Vare, was born in New Haven, Connecticut and raise in Providence, Rhode Island
Lohrei scores winner, Geekie nets hat trick, Bruins end 3-game slide with 5-4 win over Vegas
Lohrei took a feed from Kevin Shattenkirk and fired a one-timer from inside the right circle and the Bruins held on after surrendering leads of 3-0 and 4-2.
Adopting Pluto means inviting a bundle of joy and laughter into your life
Pluto, an 8-year-old female domestic shorthair, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
Obituary: Frances Rae King
March 26, 1948 – February 01, 2024
How gas prices have changed in Newport County in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Newport County using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of Feb. 26.
Rhode Island creates task force to study use of artificial intelligence in state government
McKee signs executive order to study how AI can improve public services, state government
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Craft Beer Week, Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser, & more
Discover all that’s happening around Newport for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend, March 1 – 3, 2024.
Maxi Class to join the fun at the 2024 ORC World Championship
2024 ORC World Championship, scheduled for September 27 to October 5 out of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, R.I.
Bloom Flower & Home returns to Providence with three days of plants, flowers, and fun
Bloom Flower & Home Returns for Third Year at WaterFire Arts Center
RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown
Construction to Begin on Route 138 Bridge Replacement Project in North Kingstown
Demand for these health care jobs is increasing most in Rhode Island
To provide that insight to potential future health care workers across America, Medical Technology Schools identified the health care positions expected to add the most jobs in Rhode Island from 2020 to 2030, as part of its broader national analysis.
Leap into Action: Become a What’sUpNewp Supporter Today!
On this leap day, we’re asking for your help to continue providing the news and information you rely on.
RIDOH confirms case of rare tick-borne viral infection detected in a Kent County resident
This resident is a male in his 70s who lives in Kent County.
Providence NAACP president convicted of campaign finance violations
The president of the Providence NAACP violated state campaign finance laws when he ran for City Council in 2022, officials said.
Obituary: Claudette A. Weissinger
November 01, 1937 – February 26, 2024
Middletown Prevention Coalition hosting Middletown Wellness Month in March
Middletown Prevention Coalition hosts Middletown Wellness Month to encourage community health and well-being
Lucy’s Hearth launches 40th Anniversary logo redesign contest
This exciting competition invites the public to contribute their creativity and talent by designing graphic elements that will play a pivotal role in supporting Lucy’s Hearth’s visual identity.
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 28 – 29
Two arrests and one summon/citation.
Obituary: Matilda Woiler
June 1, 1927 – February 27, 2024
The future is now: 16- and 17-year-olds win the right to vote in local elections in a Vermont town
A Vermont town has acted on the notion that young voters offer hope for the future, giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote next week in local elections.
RIPEC analyzes Rhode Island’s tax climate, weighs in on tax proposals before the General Assembly
The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council released today its analysis of Rhode Island’s business tax climate, finding that the state has improved its standing in the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index from 42nd to 41st but still ranks in the bottom ten states.
