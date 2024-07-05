Good Morning. Today is Friday, July 5. It is the 187th day of the year, and only 179 days remain until the end of the year.

👉 Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections. Read More

✍️ The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge. Read More

🎥 The JPT kicks off its “Blockbuster Blast from the 1980s Movie Series” today with a screening of Top Gun at 7:30 pm. Back To The Future, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and Raiders of the Lost Ark will all also return to the big screen over the next couple of days. Read More

🎶 Newport Classical will host the opening night of its 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival with a performance by Sphinx Virtuosi at The Breakers this evening at 8 pm. More Details

🎇 Escobar’s Farm will host its annual Fireworks Display on Middle Road in Portsmouth this evening at 9:15 pm.

🎆 Jamestown will host its annual Independence Day Weekend fireworks at East Ferry Memorial Square on Sunday night. The music starts at 7 pm and the fireworks at 9 pm.

Independent voters finally got a reprieve at primary time but same-day registration will have to try again next year

On America’s birthday, the Newport Gulls faced the Keene Swamp Bats for the first time this season. Unfortunately, the Gulls got bested by the Swamp Bats in an offensive showdown by the score of 12-8.

Automatic runner Romy Gonzalez scored a go-ahead run on David Hamilton’s RBI groundout in the 12th inning, Tyler O’Neill added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday for a sweep of the three-game series.

Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday.

Millions of people in the U.S. celebrated and suffered under heat warnings Thursday as they flocked to beaches and traveled in droves to toast their nation’s birth with July Fourth parades, cookouts and the always anticipated fiery splashes of color in the evening sky.

Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday

A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.

All are welcome to this free event!

The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Scattered showers before 1 pm, then isolated showers after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Scattered showers before 1 pm, then isolated showers after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:03 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 2:09 am & 1:08 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.6 days, 1% lighting.

No local meetings are scheduled.

Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

Fireworks Schedule

Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.

July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.

July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

ecoRI News: What Does a ‘100-Year Storm’ Mean These Days?

WLNE: Herd of 'elephants' parade around Newport

WJAR: Newport celebrates Fourth of July with various events