What's Up in Newport: Friday, July 5
Here's a look at what's on tap for events, live music, and entertainment today.
Good Morning. Today is Friday, July 5. It is the 187th day of the year, and only 179 days remain until the end of the year.
Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city's third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.
The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.
🎥 The JPT kicks off its “Blockbuster Blast from the 1980s Movie Series” today with a screening of Top Gun at 7:30 pm. Back To The Future, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and Raiders of the Lost Ark will all also return to the big screen over the next couple of days. Read More
🎶 Newport Classical will host the opening night of its 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival with a performance by Sphinx Virtuosi at The Breakers this evening at 8 pm. More Details
🎇 Escobar’s Farm will host its annual Fireworks Display on Middle Road in Portsmouth this evening at 9:15 pm.
🎆 Jamestown will host its annual Independence Day Weekend fireworks at East Ferry Memorial Square on Sunday night. The music starts at 7 pm and the fireworks at 9 pm.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Election-related wins and losses from the 2024 legislative session
Independent voters finally got a reprieve at primary time but same-day registration will have to try again next year
Gulls fall short in 12-8 loss to SwampBats
On America’s birthday, the Newport Gulls faced the Keene Swamp Bats for the first time this season. Unfortunately, the Gulls got bested by the Swamp Bats in an offensive showdown by the score of 12-8.
Hamilton, O’Neill hit RBIs in the 12th inning to lift Red Sox over Marlins 6-5
Automatic runner Romy Gonzalez scored a go-ahead run on David Hamilton’s RBI groundout in the 12th inning, Tyler O’Neill added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday for a sweep of the three-game series.
Boston’s Nick Pivetta loses no-hit bid in 7th inning on 2-out triple by Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez
Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday.
Fireworks light up the skies across the US as Americans endure searing heat to celebrate July Fourth
Millions of people in the U.S. celebrated and suffered under heat warnings Thursday as they flocked to beaches and traveled in droves to toast their nation’s birth with July Fourth parades, cookouts and the always anticipated fiery splashes of color in the evening sky.
Rafaela doubles and triples, Bello allows a run over 6 2/3 innings to help Red Sox beat Marlins 7-2
Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.
Gulls set to host back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday
The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10
A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.
The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library
All are welcome to this free event!
Newport Democratic City Committee invites Newport voters and candidates to signature gathering event
The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.
Councilman’s campaign fines’ case to collections, as Election Board tries to resolve outstanding cases
Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Scattered showers before 1 pm, then isolated showers after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Scattered showers before 1 pm, then isolated showers after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:03 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 2:09 am & 1:08 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.6 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Danbury Westerners at Cardines Field
7 pm: Irish Team Meet & Greet Reception with Newport Polo at Newport Harbor Island Resort
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival Opening Night with Sphinx Virtuosi at The Breakers
9:15 pm: Escobar Farm’s Annual Fireworks Display in Portsmouth
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Eric and Frank from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm, Top Gun at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelley Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & The Ghose Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Portsmouth Publick House: Tim Cunningham from 6:30 pm to 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Live Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Quencher: JUNE COMEDY at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
Fireworks Schedule
Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.
July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.
July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
