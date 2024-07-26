Good Morning!

👉 It’s hard to find fans anywhere more passionate about music than Newport Folk Festival fans. On Thursday, July 25, a pair of events were organized by members of the “Newport Folk Festival Family,” a Facebook fan group started in 2009 and has since grown to over 5,000 members. The afternoon began with a reception at Fastnet Pub and a concert at Buskers. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there and has the story. Read More

💰 Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department of Commerce and NOAA have recommended nearly $2 million for an Aquidneck Land Trust project to make the state’s coast more resilient to climate change and other coastal hazards. Read More

⚾ Despite a 4-3 loss to the North Shore Navigators on Thursday, Upper Valley’s loss to Keene means the Newport Gulls have secured a spot in the 2024 NECBL Playoffs. Read More

🐘 On Thursday, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, visited the elephants at Salve Regina University. One of the elephants at Salve, a small red elephant that stands out from the herd, is apparently inspired by the Duchess’s signature red hair. WUN’s Ruthie Wood and Jack Casey were there, and we’ll have a full story and photo gallery later today.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Photo Credit: Jack Casey / What’sUpNewp

🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;

Ken and I will cover the 2024 Newport Folk Festival all weekend long. If you’ll be at the festival and would like to say hello, hit reply or text me at 401-662-1653. Look for our coverage throughout the weekend on our website and social media channels. Remember to tag your photos with #whatsupnewp.

And more…

Well over 100 gather to celebrate the historic Newport festival

In what turned out to be a much longer night than anybody expected, a late comeback attempt fell just short for the Newport Gulls in a 4-3 loss at the North Shore Navigators.

The maker of a massive wind turbine blade that broke apart off Nantucket Island and washed up on the beaches says a manufacturing problem was responsible.

Governor McKee Signs Executive Order Announcing July 28 as the 35th Annual Governor’s Bay Day

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood of Newport so far this year.

Annual production of Dicken’s classic tale relocated due to construction at Trinity

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind 7 to 9 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:03 am & 12:36 | Low tide at 5:32 am & 6:16 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.8 days, 74% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

What’s Up This Week

Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, and much more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

