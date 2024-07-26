What's Up in Newport: Friday, July 26
👉 It’s hard to find fans anywhere more passionate about music than Newport Folk Festival fans. On Thursday, July 25, a pair of events were organized by members of the “Newport Folk Festival Family,” a Facebook fan group started in 2009 and has since grown to over 5,000 members. The afternoon began with a reception at Fastnet Pub and a concert at Buskers. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there and has the story. Read More
💰 Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department of Commerce and NOAA have recommended nearly $2 million for an Aquidneck Land Trust project to make the state’s coast more resilient to climate change and other coastal hazards. Read More
⚾ Despite a 4-3 loss to the North Shore Navigators on Thursday, Upper Valley’s loss to Keene means the Newport Gulls have secured a spot in the 2024 NECBL Playoffs. Read More
🐘 On Thursday, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, visited the elephants at Salve Regina University. One of the elephants at Salve, a small red elephant that stands out from the herd, is apparently inspired by the Duchess’s signature red hair. WUN’s Ruthie Wood and Jack Casey were there, and we’ll have a full story and photo gallery later today.
🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;
Ken and I will cover the 2024 Newport Folk Festival all weekend long. If you’ll be at the festival and would like to say hello, hit reply or text me at 401-662-1653. Look for our coverage throughout the weekend on our website and social media channels. Remember to tag your photos with #whatsupnewp.
And more…
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: NW wind 7 to 9 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:03 am & 12:36 | Low tide at 5:32 am & 6:16 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.8 days, 74% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 7:45 pm: Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
6 pm: 2024 Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Digg-It Band at Bulgarmarsh Park
6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
6 pm to 9 pm: The Newport Show Gala Preview Party at St. George’s School Ice Rink
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Jon River from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Phenix Ave from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Festivals Foundation presents The Piano Recital hosted by Ryan Miller at 9:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nikki & The Barn Boys from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Festivals Foundation presents Craigie & Slim with Special Guests at 9:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Spare Change from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Parlor Newport: Newport Festivals Foundation presents Hermanos Gutierrez Cumbia Y Salsa at 9:30 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28
Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, and much more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
