Good Morning! Today is Friday, January 12, 2024.

⚓ In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 95th birthday, The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering free general admission to the Newport Mansions on Monday. Read More

⚓ It’s been a busy holiday season packed with rehearsals for the cast of the latest production at Providence’s Wilbury Theatre Group. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke to Director Brien Lang and Will Malloy, who plays Max in the play, to learn more about the production. Read More

⚓ Gerry Goldstein’s latest What’sUpNewp column is here → Gerry Goldstein: If we’re the role models, beware

⚓ The SouthCoast Wind Fund has announced that it has distributed $500,000 in grants to 12 local organizations, including Oliver Hazard Perry of Rhode Island, that are working to promote economic development, create jobs, and support the expansion of renewable energy, including offshore wind power. Read More

⚓ After being closed this winter season for renovations, the Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) plans to reopen in April. Reservations are now open beginning April 15, and they are offering a grand reopening special;

Be among the first to stay at the newly transformed Newport Harbor Island Resort! Experience the remarkable reinvention and celebrate our grand reopening with the Welcome Aboard package, including: 🛏️ Up to 15% off rates 🍽️ $50 food & beverage credit per day 🍾 Two seasonal cocktails upon arrival 🌞 $20 reduced resort fee We look forward to welcoming you back to our beautifully reimagined island resort! Start planning your quintessential New England coastal vacation: bit.ly/42aFq4V

⚓ The JPT Film & Event Center is bringing back The Holdovers for a brief awards season run today through Jan. 16. It was one of my favorite movies of the year. If you haven’t seen it yet, I recommend that you do!

⚓ On tap this weekend: Winter Speaker Series, Afternoon Tea Service, Live Improv Comedy with The Bit Players, and more. What’s Up This Weekend

Gale Warning in effect from January 13, 1:00 AM until January 13, 7:00 PM

Today: NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 8 to 13 kt, increasing to 22 to 27 kt. Winds could gust as high as 39 kt. Rain, mainly after 1 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:36 pm | 9 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:05 am & 8:30 pm | Low tide at 1:09 am & 2:13 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.6 days, 0% lighting.

These site visits make learning about and applying for this program easier for Rhode Islanders, according to RIPTA.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Alex Pietrangelo scored 46 seconds into overtime on a 2-on-1 to give the struggling Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory Thursday night over a Boston Bruins team still searching for a victory with a game left on a four-game trip.

Facing the NBA-leading Boston Celtics got the Milwaukee Bucks to break out of their slump and deliver their most dominating performance of the season.

Sherif Kenney’s 24 points helped Bryant defeat Binghamton 77-69 on Thursday night.

SouthCoast Wind Fund Announces $500,000 in Grants to Support Economic Development and Renewable Energy in the SouthCoast Region

New Rhode Island laws aim to prevent lead poisoning in children

Newport Mansions to offer free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Although I’m a member of the oldest generation and a bit shaky on computer nuance, you wouldn’t consider me a Luddite – a person who by nature opposes new technology.

The Patriots need a coach for the first time in almost a quarter century, and they need so much more, too: Belichick’s failure to develop a quarterback to replace Tom Brady — and surround him with talent — is the biggest reason for the struggles that led to a 4-13 record this season and the end of the Belichick era in New England.

With extreme flooding incidents impacting residents and neighborhoods in several communities, the state’s Congressional delegation is asking President Joe Biden to quickly approve any request from the Governor for federal flood recovery assistance.

Initiatives advance equitable youth education opportunities, composting, and ecosystem restoration

The first episode of the season, featuring Hall of Famer Jim Courier, is now live, with new episodes dropping throughout spring.

Winter Speaker Series, Afternoon Tea Service, Live Improv Comedy with The Bit Players, and more.

Indiana woman sentenced to three years in federal prison for online romance scam

Bill Belichick had a vision of building the kind of sustained championship football team that had rarely been seen before in the NFL when he was hired by the New England Patriots.

Taylor Mac play runs through February 4 at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence

Newport Police Department makes five arrests on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Weekly Road Construction Report: January 6 – 14

Providence Restaurant Week returns January 7 – 20

What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Jan. 12 – 14

RIPTA’s Winter service changes are to take effect on Saturday, Jan. 13

Guns N Hoses: Aquidneck Island police and firefighters to face off in hockey match

