Good Morning! Today is Friday, January 19, 2024.

⚓ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. Read More

⚓ Actor Nicholas Colsanto was born on this day in 1924 in Providence. He enjoyed a long career in Hollywood and is best known for his role as “Coach” on the popular 1980s sitcom Cheers. Read More

⚓ Governor Dan McKee released his FY 2025 budget on Thursday. Among the $50 million in the budget for “green economy” investments is $8 million to restore or improve the resiliency of the historic tourism infrastructure of the Newport Cliff Walk. Read More

⚓ Salaries in New England outstripped inflation slightly over the last year, from November to November, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston earlier this week. WUN’s Frank Prosnit has the story. Read More

⚓ One of the more innovative bands in rock and roll is headed back to Newport to play at the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center. The Cowboy Junkies last played the City by the Sea in 2022, a follow-up to a remarkable performance at the 2008 Newport Folk Festival. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently caught up with guitarist Michael Timmins about the show. Read More

⚓ Reminder: Today will be the last day of service for the temporary Bristol to Providence ferry. Read More

On tap this weekend: Goat Hikes, Afternoon Tea, The Funda Fest, and more. Weekend Roundup

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Snow likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tonight: There is a chance of snow, mainly before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. North wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Today: NNE wind 5 to 10 kt. Snow is likely, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 9 to 12 kt, becoming NW after midnight. There is a chance of snow, mainly before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:44 pm | 9 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:02 am & 2:26 pm | Low tide at 9:11 am & 7:56 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.3 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

The Latest

An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Played Coach on “Cheers”

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

David Pastrnak scored on the game’s opening shift, had two insurance goals late in the third period, and the Boston Bruins held off the red-hot Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night.

Among the $50 million in the budget for “green economy” investments is $8 million for Newport’s famed Cliff Walk.

Two Portsmouth students named to Eastern Connecticut State University Dean’s List

Governor McKee unveils RI budget proposal focused on education, healthcare, and small business

To help you determine which spots—both new and long-standing—to try out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Providence, according to Yelp reviews from diners as of January 2024.

Providence man found guilty of assault and firearms charges after shooting convenience store clerk

Salaries in New England outstripped inflation slightly over the last year, from November to November, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report issued earlier this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Rhode Island to create shaded fuel break in Arcadia Management Area to reduce wildfire risk

Rhode Island Broadcasters Association provides latest updates on parking bans, school cancellations, and delays

Goat Hikes, Afternoon Tea, The Funda Fest, and more.

Toronto-based band returning to Newport

10 Reardon Drive is currently the only single family home on the market in Middletown that is priced under $675,000.

Newport Police arrest one man on Wednesday.

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

