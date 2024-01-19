What's Up in Newport: Friday, January 19
Here's a look at What's Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What'sUpNewp
Good Morning! Today is Friday, January 19, 2024.
⚓ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. Read More
⚓ Actor Nicholas Colsanto was born on this day in 1924 in Providence. He enjoyed a long career in Hollywood and is best known for his role as “Coach” on the popular 1980s sitcom Cheers. Read More
⚓ Governor Dan McKee released his FY 2025 budget on Thursday. Among the $50 million in the budget for “green economy” investments is $8 million to restore or improve the resiliency of the historic tourism infrastructure of the Newport Cliff Walk. Read More
⚓ Salaries in New England outstripped inflation slightly over the last year, from November to November, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston earlier this week. WUN’s Frank Prosnit has the story. Read More
⚓ One of the more innovative bands in rock and roll is headed back to Newport to play at the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center. The Cowboy Junkies last played the City by the Sea in 2022, a follow-up to a remarkable performance at the 2008 Newport Folk Festival. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently caught up with guitarist Michael Timmins about the show. Read More
⚓ Reminder: Today will be the last day of service for the temporary Bristol to Providence ferry. Read More
On tap this weekend: Goat Hikes, Afternoon Tea, The Funda Fest, and more. Weekend Roundup
⚓ An Exclusive Offer For What’sUpNewp Subscribers
Don't miss your chance to explore Parma and Emilia Romagna in April with Oldways! You'll be joined by Chef Michael Lombardi of SRV and Si Cara restaurants in Boston and Alice Rossi, an amazing guide from Italy! Plus, as a What'sUpNewp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount!
Here is what you'll love about the trip:
You'll gain a new appreciation for iconic Italian ingredients. You’ll venture outside Parma to visit Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale producers.
Hands-on cooking experiences! Everyone will get a chance to put the culinary skills they've learned during the trip to the test at Academia Barilla.
Exploring the area! From the charming cities, beautiful architecture, castles, and colorful buildings—you'll be enchanted by the scenery.
Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Snow likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Tonight: There is a chance of snow, mainly before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. North wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Today: NNE wind 5 to 10 kt. Snow is likely, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 9 to 12 kt, becoming NW after midnight. There is a chance of snow, mainly before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:44 pm | 9 hours and 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:02 am & 2:26 pm | Low tide at 9:11 am & 7:56 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.3 days, 59% lighting.
Things To Do
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
5:30 pm: Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: 90s Night at Newport Protective Club
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at 8:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Elks Lodge: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 4:30 pm, The Iron Claw at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 10:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Megan Chenot at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 9 am
Newport: Housing Authority at 10 am
Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pmSee the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
The Latest
This Day In History: January 19th, 1996, North Cape Oil Spill
An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
This Day in RI History: January 19, 1924 – Nicholas Colasanto is born in Providence
Played Coach on “Cheers”
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
David Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins beat Avalanche 5-2; Cale Makar falls just shy of Bobby Orr
David Pastrnak scored on the game’s opening shift, had two insurance goals late in the third period, and the Boston Bruins held off the red-hot Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night.
Governor McKee includes $8 million in proposed budget for Cliff Walk repairs
Among the $50 million in the budget for “green economy” investments is $8 million for Newport’s famed Cliff Walk.
Two Portsmouth students named to Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University
Two Portsmouth students named to Eastern Connecticut State University Dean’s List
Governor McKee proposes a budget focused on education, health care, and small business
Governor McKee unveils RI budget proposal focused on education, healthcare, and small business
Highest-rated restaurants in Providence by diners
To help you determine which spots—both new and long-standing—to try out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Providence, according to Yelp reviews from diners as of January 2024.
Providence man found guilty of shooting convenience store clerk
Providence man found guilty of assault and firearms charges after shooting convenience store clerk
New England: Salaries barely outpace inflation
Salaries in New England outstripped inflation slightly over the last year, from November to November, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report issued earlier this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Rhode Island to create shaded fuel break in Arcadia Management Area
Rhode Island to create shaded fuel break in Arcadia Management Area to reduce wildfire risk
Rhode Island Broadcasters: Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays
Rhode Island Broadcasters Association provides latest updates on parking bans, school cancellations, and delays
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Jan. 19 – 21
Goat Hikes, Afternoon Tea, The Funda Fest, and more.
What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of the Cowboy Junkies, playing Jane Pickens on February 23
Toronto-based band returning to Newport
On the Market: Charming 3-bedroom ranch in Middletown
10 Reardon Drive is currently the only single family home on the market in Middletown that is priced under $675,000.
Newport Police Department Arrest and Dispatch Log for Jan. 18
Newport Police arrest one man on Wednesday.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Meeting to be held about creating a village for Newport and Middletown seniors
Newport Police Department Arrest and Dispatch Log for Jan. 18
Providence man found guilty of shooting convenience store clerk
Stories Related To This Week on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Jan. 19 – 21
Last day of the temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence will be January 19
Island Cinemas permanently closing on Jan. 21
FURTHER READING
East Bay RI: Little Compton talks affordable housing Saturday
ecoRI News: Generational Frustrations Grow Over Local and Global Climate Inaction
NUWC: NUWC Division Newport employees guide STEM learning by judging science fairs
Providence Business News: Portsmouth Town Council approves host agreement with SouthCoast Wind
The Boston Globe: McKee budget proposal includes $8m to fix Newport Cliff Walk