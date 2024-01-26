Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 7-minute read.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank announced $12 million in Action Grants for participants of the Municipal Resilience Program on Thursday. Newport and Middletown are among the 20 communities that will receive grants; Newport will receive nearly $2.4 million for King Park Shoreline Resilience Improvements, and Middletown will receive nearly $70,000 for Floodproofing Paradise Avenue Pump Station. (Ryan Belmore, What’sUpNewp)

⚓ For local NFL fans, who may profess to have no interest if the Patriots aren’t in the mix, there were, and still are, storylines this weekend that compel football fans to tune in to these games. (Thom Cahir, What’sUpNewp)

⚓ Eleven newly selected Faculty Fellows at the University of Rhode Island will help lead the University to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Rhode Island, including two faculty members who live in Newport – Megan Echevarría and Brice Loose. (Ryan Belmore, What’sUpNewp)

⚓ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session underway, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. This week, Senator Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) looks back at her initiatives in the past session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in the 2024 session. (Frank Prosnitz/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ A larger-than-life espresso martini at Wally’s Wiener’s is going viral. (Samantha Read, NBC 10)

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of drizzle between 1 pm and 3 pm. High near 43. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Rain before 1 pm, then a chance for drizzle before ending. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 5 to 7 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:53 pm | 9 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:12 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 1:02 am & 2:07 pm

Moon: Full Moon. 15 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Newport County Government

Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 1 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

The winner of five Golden Globe awards and Oscar nomination leader Oppenheimer comes to The JPT this Saturday

Rhode Island’s economy experienced positive results across most key economic indicators in Q4 2023, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing, released today.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Rhode Island State House hosts presentation of 10 accessory dwelling unit designs by local students

Brad Marchand scored at 1:48 of overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 19 before spraining his left ankle and the Celtics made 22 3-pointers on the way to routing the reeling Heat 143-110 on Thursday night, sending Miami to its fifth straight loss.

Connor Withers’ 13 points helped Bryant defeat NJIT 70-55 on Thursday night.

The resident ensemble, Newport String Quartet, will feature vibrant chamber music from Spanish-speaking regions of the globe.

Friend of Newport Skatepark fundraiser to feature art auction, live music

For local fans, who may profess to have no interest if the Patriots aren’t in the mix, there were, and still are, storylines that compel football fans to tune in to these games.

The Aquidneck Island Cornhole League, a two-person-per-team league, will run for eight weeks with a double-elimination playoff at the end of the season.

Senator Ujifusa looks back at her initiatives in the past session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in the 2024 session.

Newport will receive $2,392,884; Middletown will receive $69,600.

Although opponents of offshore wind projects blame them for a spate of whale deaths over the past 13 months on the East Coast, the agencies said climate change is the biggest threat to the right whales.

Rhode Island charter schools fair draws large crowd of families, students

The 2024 ORC World Championship is being held in the United States for the first time in more than two decades at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, in Newport

Andris Nelsons has agreed to a rolling contract as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Governor McKee, Office of Energy Resources, Commerce RI Announce the Launch of Affordable Solar Access Program

U.S. Naval War College hosts 11th edition of Wargaming 101 course

Inaugural Faculty Fellows announced in 401 Tech Bridge program promoting innovation and entrepreneurship across campus

Newport Police Department did not make any arrests between Wednesday, January 24, and 7 am on Thursday, January 25, according to their latest Arrest & Dispatch Log.

Rhode Island DOT awarded $81 million grant to improve access to Quonset Business Park

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

Sylvia R. Backus | Margaret “Peg” Mary Frazier | Robert Arrick | Manuel Arsenault | Andrea K. Halladay | John R. Kaiser Jr. | Randall M. Rua

Popular Stories Right Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

Advocate: Did heiress Doris Duke get away with killing Eduardo Tirella?

East Bay RI: Portsmouth Police charge man with 3rd-degree sexual assault

East Bay RI: Tiverton police officer's case heads to trial

ecoRI News: Ignoring Problem Won’t Make It Disappear: R.I. Public Transit Needs Statehouse Help

URI Today: Dates, times announced for URI’s spring 2024 commencement ceremonies

WJAR: Newport restaurant's larger-than-life espresso martini goes viral

WLNE: Portsmouth police add comfort dog to department staff

WPRI: Meet Holly, Portsmouth’s first official comfort dog