⚓ Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank announced $12 million in Action Grants for participants of the Municipal Resilience Program on Thursday. Newport and Middletown are among the 20 communities that will receive grants; Newport will receive nearly $2.4 million for King Park Shoreline Resilience Improvements, and Middletown will receive nearly $70,000 for Floodproofing Paradise Avenue Pump Station. (Ryan Belmore, What’sUpNewp)
⚓ For local NFL fans, who may profess to have no interest if the Patriots aren’t in the mix, there were, and still are, storylines this weekend that compel football fans to tune in to these games. (Thom Cahir, What’sUpNewp)
⚓ Eleven newly selected Faculty Fellows at the University of Rhode Island will help lead the University to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Rhode Island, including two faculty members who live in Newport – Megan Echevarría and Brice Loose. (Ryan Belmore, What’sUpNewp)
⚓ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session underway, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. This week, Senator Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) looks back at her initiatives in the past session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in the 2024 session. (Frank Prosnitz/What’sUpNewp)
⚓ A larger-than-life espresso martini at Wally’s Wiener’s is going viral. (Samantha Read, NBC 10)
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of drizzle between 1 pm and 3 pm. High near 43. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: ENE wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Rain before 1 pm, then a chance for drizzle before ending. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 5 to 7 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:53 pm | 9 hours and 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:12 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 1:02 am & 2:07 pm
Moon: Full Moon. 15 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
10 am: Sled Into a Movie at Newport Public Library
10 am: MLK Week'24: Day of Service - End Hunger New England at Ochre Court
10:30 am: Make & Take Craft at Tiverton Public Library
2 pm: Film Series: Maggie Smith at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
4 pm: YA for Everyone Book Club at Middletown Public Library
6 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
6:30 pm: Friends of Newport Skatepark Fundraiser at Deblois Gallery and Rejects Beer Co.
7:30 pm: Pianist Eric Lu performs Bach and Mendelssohn at Newport Classical Recital Hall
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at 8:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Sean Couto at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm, Fallen Leaves at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Mel at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 1 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
