Good Morning! Today is Friday, January 5, 2024.

⚠️ A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, the National Weather Service said Friday morning. The watch goes into effect at noon on Saturday, runs through late Sunday night, and may bring 6 to 12 inches of snow, with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

The watch covers parts of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. There remains uncertainty in the exact track and intensity of the winter storm. Read More

🏒 Police officers from Portsmouth, Middletown, and Newport will compete against firefighters from the same towns in the Aquidneck Island Guns N Hoses event on January 14. Read More

👏 Friends of Newport Skatepark announced on Instagram on Thursday that their first goal is complete - they are starting January with $1 million for the skatepark!

👉 Senator Lou DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) will head to Washington, D.C., next week to discuss key infrastructure investments with local elected officials and community leaders. Read More

🗓️ A day of celebration is planned in Newport County in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Newport County Branch has scheduled a series of events on Monday, January 15. Read More

👉 ICYMI: Newport Pickleball will open this summer at the Island Cinemas 10 location on West Main Road in Middletown. Read More

⚓ Rep. Seth Magaziner (RI-02) will hold a press conference today at the Providence Career & Technical Academy to introduce the Clean Energy Workforce Act, a bipartisan bill that invests $100 million in career and technical education (CTE) programs for clean energy jobs. The bill will create two new grant programs to support CTE programs in developing curricula for emerging careers in clean energy and upgrading their facilities for renewable energy.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 8 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Gale Watch in effect from January 6, 7:00 PM until January 8, 1:00 AM

Today: NW wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm | 9 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:11 am & 1:18 pm | Low tide at 7:04 am & 7:02 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22 days, 51% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Late Night DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am

Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am

Portsmouth: Water and Fire District at 11:30 am

Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 3 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Winter storm watch issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Senator Louis DiPalma to discuss key infrastructure investments in Rhode Island at White House event

The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Rhode Island PBS to launch new series focusing on maternal health crisis

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Sidney Crosby scored on the power play to snap a third-period tie and added two assists, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Police officers from Portsmouth, Middletown, and Newport will be competing against firefighters from the same towns in the Aquidneck Island Guns N Hoses event.

When New England hosts New York on Sunday in the season finale for both teams, it will be just over 24 years since Belichick shocked the NFL by resigning as the Jets’ coach on the same morning he was set to be introduced as Bill Parcells’ successor.

Newport County to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Torch Run, Birthday Program, Luncheon, Tours, and Worship Service

Providence swingman Bryce Hopkins is out for the season with a torn left ACL suffered in the No. 23 Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Rhode Island Senators visit Operation Stand Down to promote PACT Act and encourage veterans to get screened for toxic exposure

May 27, 1994 – January 01, 2024

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Mark 54 Mod 1 Torpedo Advanced Processor Build 6 Control Group Assembly Re-architecture Team recently won the 2023 National Defense Industrial Association Lt. Gen. Thomas R. Ferguson Jr. Systems Engineering Excellence Award for transitioning legacy technology to a new and more adaptable platform.

A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast — although it’s too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Announces Premiere Date for ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’

Newport Police Department Arrest Logs: January 3-4, 2023

Newport Pickleball, which is spearheaded by entrepreneurs John Theberge and Chuck Irving, promises to be a game-changer for the region’s thriving pickleball and recreation community.

